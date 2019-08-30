In the span of less than 12 minutes Friday night, Walworth Big Foot turned a two-touchdown deficit into a three-touchdown lead.

The Chiefs trailed by 14 points after the opening 12 minutes but, spurred by a pair of fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns, piled up 35 points in the second quarter of a 42-21 Rock Valley Conference road win.

Big Foot forced seven fumbles and recovered six, including two for touchdowns in the pivotal second quarter. Bryce Peterson returned his 49 yards and Jack Gillingham returned his 32 to give Big Foot the lead.

Gillingham also caught one of four touchdown passes on the night for Chiefs quarterback Basil Demco. Owen Martin caught two passes for 46 yards and scored on both receptions.

It was Mike Welden’s first win as a head coach and Big Foot’s first win over Turner since 2016.

Turner quarterback Kenny Draeving threw three touchdowns, rushed for 133 yards and broke the school passing record with 2,622 career yards. Greg Gaffey (1966-68) had held the record at 2,492.

BIG FOOT 42, TURNER 21

Walworth Big Foot 0 35 0 7—42

Beloit Turner 14 0 7 0—21

Scoring: T—Dai’Vontrelle Strong 7 pass from Kenny Draeving (Ismael Lopez kick). T—Grant Revels 61 pass from Draeving (Lopez kick). BF—Cole Vance 53 pass from Basil Demco (Jack Grunow kick). BF—Bryce Peterson 49 fumble recovery (Grunow kick). Jack Gillingham 32 fumble recovery (Grunow kick). BF—Gillingham 28 pass from Demco (Grunow kick). Owen Martin 35 pass from Demco (Grunow kick). T—Preston Viens 14 pass from Draeving (Lopez kick). BF—Martin 11 pass from Demco (Grunow kick).

Statistics: First downs—BF 15, T 17. Rushing—BF 42-171, T 31-206. Passing yards—BF 149, T 188. Pass-ing—BF 14-7-0, T 24-14-1. Fumbles—BF 1-0, T 7-6. Penalties—BF 7-55, T 5-35.

Brodhead/Juda 28, Clinton 0—The Cardinals stiffened defensively after being gashed by Evansville in Week 1.

Brodhead/Juda (1-1) picked off two passes and held Clinton (0-2) to 215 yards of offense, while Connor Green, Evan Anderson, Dalton Naramore and Braden Cook each accounted for a touchdown apiece.

Cook led the Cardinals with 85 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Mason Hesebeck gained 92 yards on the ground for Clinton (0-2).

BRODHEAD/JUDA 28, CLINTON 0

Brodhead/Juda 0 7 7 14—28

Clinton 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring: BJ—Connor Green 12 pass from Cade Walker (Jake Miller kick). BJ—Evan Anderson 38 run (Miller kick). BJ—Dalton Naramore 8 run (Miller kick). BJ—Braden Cook 31 run (Miller kick).

Statistics: First downs—BJ 12, Clinton 9. Rushing—BJ 39-242, Clinton 33-189. Passing yards—BJ 26, Clinton 36. Passes—BJ 10-4-1, Clinton 18-6-2. Fumbles—BJ 0-0, Clinton 0-0. Penalties—BJ 4-45, Clinton 5-45.

East Troy 28, Whitewater 2—Mac Dudkiewicz threw for 306 yards with two touchdowns and one interception to lead the host Trojans to an RVC victory.

Dudkiewicz also ran for a touchdown as East Troy improved to 2-0.

Whitewater fell to 0-2.

No full box score was reported.

Jefferson 20, McFarland 8—Jeff Zeh scored all three Eagles touchdowns, including two in the second half.

Zeh scored from 1, 84 and 44 yards as Jefferson improved to 2-0.

Nonconference

Elkhorn 29, Lakeside Lutheran 28—The Elks allowed 28 straight points to fall into a 14-point hole, but quarterback Mason Buelow ran for a touchdown and threw another in the fourth quarter as Elkhorn rallied to improve to 1-1.

Buelow completed 28 of 41 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns. The senior also ran for 109 yards on 22 carries. He threw touchdowns to Mason Stebnitz and Jacob Rockweiler in the first quarter.

Buelow found Thomas Zimmerman for a 6-yard score with 1:57 remaining and then successfully ran for the two-point conversion.

Rockweiler and Stebnitz each had 114 receiving yards in the win. The Elks totaled 436 yards of offense and forced four turnovers.

Lakeside Lutheran dropped to 1-1.

ELKHORN 29, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 28

Elkhorn 14 0 0 15—29

Lakeside Lutheran 0 21 7 0—28

Scoring: E—Mason Stebnitz 24 pass from Mason Buelow (Quinten Woyak kick). E—Jacob Rockweiler 64 pass from Buelow (Woyak kick). LL—Logan Pampel 29 run (Tersony Vater kick). LL—John O’Donnell 40 pass from Matt Davis (Vater kick). LL—O’Donnell 8 pass from Davis (Vater kick). LL—Davis 23 run (Vater kick). E—Buelow 2 run (Woyak kick). E—Thomas Zimmerman 6 pass from Buelow (Buelow run).

Stats: First downs—Elk 26, LL 17. Rushing—Elk 31-124, LL 29-210. Yards passing—Elk 312, LL 122. Passes—Elk 41-28-1, LL 14-8-2. Fumbles—Elk 0-0, LL 2-2. Penalties—Elk 4-45, LL 1-10.

Badger 42, Bradford 14—Cole Gabor-Pullen rushed for 190 of the team’s 463 yards, and the visiting Badgers scored the first 42 points of a nonconference victory.

Drew Laskowski added 105 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries, and quarterback Grant DuMez scored two touchdowns and kicked six extra points as Badger improved to 2-0.

Badger opens Southern Lakes Conference play next week at Wilmot.

BADGER 42, BRADFORD 14

Lake Geneva Badger 14 7 21 0—42

Kenosha Bradford 0 0 0 14—14

Scoring: LG—Grant DuMez 4 run (DuMez kick). LG—Tannor Garrels 47 run (DuMez kick). LG—Cole Ga-bor-Pullen 32 run (DuMez kick). LG—DuMez 4 run (DuMez kick). LG—Gabor-Pullen 70 run (DuMez kick). LG—Drew Laskowski 72 run (DuMez kick). KB—n/a 4 run (Sanai Quinn kick). KB—n/a run.

Statistics: First downs—LG 18, KB 12. Rushing—LG 49-463, KB 23-72. Passing yards—LG 0, KB 172. Pass-es—LB 1-0-0, KB 36-20-1. Fumbles lost—LG 1, KB 1. Penalties—LG 8-25, KB 4-29.

Delavan-Darien 50, Milwaukee North 0—The visiting Comets cruised to a victory to improve to 1-1.

No box score was reported.

Belleville 32, Parkview 14—The Vikings scored their first points of the season, though it wasn’t enough against the visiting Wildcats.

No box score was reported.

Parkview (0-2) will begin Trailways Large Conference play next week against Pardeeville.