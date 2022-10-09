EDGERTON—The Edgerton football team boosted its playoff chances with a 17-14 home victory over Jefferson in Rock Valley play Friday.
On a third-and-16 play on its opening drive, Jefferson's senior quarterback Gareth Whitstone lofted a well-placed 20-yard pass to the back of the end zone, where senior Paden Phillips hauled it in.
The Crimson Tide had a field goal blocked on their next drive.
After a Jefferson three-and-out, Edgerton needed five plays to cover 60 yards and make it 7-7 on the first play of the second quarter when senior wideout Peter Hazeltine hauled in a 35-yard touchdown from sophomore quarterback Cole Langer.
The Eagles worked into scoring position shortly after Edgerton's score but committed three consecutive presnap penalties before a field goal attempt, which went awry after an errant snap and turned into a scramble drill leading to an incomplete pass.
Two plays later, Edgerton senior receiver Shane Crandall hauled in an 80-yard pass in stride down the middle of the field from Langer to make it 14-7 Crimson Tide.
The Crimson Tide (3-5, 3-3) then marched 10 plays on its opening drive of the second half and senior kicker Riley Ottman nailed a 28-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to make it 17-7.
Early in the fourth, the Eagles engineered a nine-play, 70-yard march over 5:04 to get within three. Phillips had a 35-yard grab on third down early in the drive, Peterson moved the chains twice on the ground, including on fourth and 1 in the red zone. Two plays later, Whitstone connected with Phillips for a 21-yard score with 6:45 left in the game.
Jefferson, despite two stops by its defense, could not pull any closer.
Edgerton travels to face Delavan-Darien next week and with a victory would reach the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
EDGERTON 17, JEFFERSON 14
Jefferson;7;0;0;7;—;14
Edgerton;0;14;3;0;—;17
Scoring summary: J—Phillips 20 pass from Whitstone (Frank kick). E—Hazeltine 35 pass from Troeger (Ottman kick). E—Crandall 80 pass from Langer (Ottman kick). E—Ottman 28 FG. J—Phillips 21 pass from Whitstone (Frank kick).
- Evansville 18, Delavan-Darien 0—Wyatt Nelson ran for 159 yards and a touchdown and Charlie Braunschweig ran for a pair of scores to help extend the Blue Devils' winning streak to four games.
Evansville, which has already qualified for the playoff field, is scheduled to travel to McFarland on Friday in a game to determine who will finish alone in second in the Rock Valley Conference.
EVANSVILLE 18, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0
Delavan-Darien;0;0;0;0;—;0
Evansville;0;6;6;6;—;18
Scoring summary: E—Charlie Braunschweig 15 run (try failed). E—Braunschweig 9 run (try failed). E—Wyatt Nelson 15 run (try failed).
Statistics: First downs—DD 7, E 18. Rushes—DD 22-76, E 43-246. Yards passing—DD 58, E 85. Passes—DD 27-10-2, E 15-9-0. Fumbles—DD 3-1, E 3-2. Penalties DD 2-25, E 3-15.
- Lake Mills 49, Beloit Turner 39—Derek Diehl believes he has the best quarterback in the Capitol Conference and for Sean Fogel, there aren’t two better receivers to throw to than Tyler Sutherland and Will Lauterbach.
They will finish the 2022 season with a boatload of school passing and receiving records to prove it.
The problem is that in this conference there are teams who feel the same way about their own offensive playmakers and while Turner will hit some nice milestones, Friday night’s 49-39 loss to Lake Mills (5-3, 3-3) was another case of the Trojans being slightly outgunned.
“You’d think 39 points would be enough to win,” Diehl said. “We make you pick your poison. If you overplay Sutherland, Lauterbach can make you look silly. If you overplay Will, Tyler is going to make you look stupid. We throw (Brent) Hoppe at you some, we have Jayce Kurth running the ball and the best quarterback in the league, bar none, in Sean Fogel.
“The problem is that we are playing teams in this league who also have their own star power.”
The L-Cats certainly have that, with quarterback Caden Belling over 1,400 in passing for the season and going 16-for-21 against Turner for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Ben Buchholtz has 1,016 yards rushing, finishing Friday’s game with 27 carries for 219 yards and three scores.
LAKE MILLS 49, BELOIT TURNER 39
Lake Mills;14;14;7;14;—;49
Turner;6;19;7;7;—;39
Scoring summary: BT—Sutherland 19 pass from Fogel (kick failed). LM—Thiede 60 pass from Belling (Levake kick). LM—Carrigan 4 pass from Belling (Levake kick). LM—Carrigan 9 pass from Belling (Levake kick). BT—Sutherland 1 pass from Fogel (pass failed). LM—Buchholtz 1 run (Levake kick). BT—Sutherland 39 pass from Fogel (pass failed). BT—Lauterbach 30 pass from Fogel (Noack kick). LM—Buchholtz 20 run (Levake kick). BT—Lauterbach 6 pass from Fogel (Noack kick). LM—Carrigan 26 pass from Belling (Levake kick). BT—Lauterbach 10 run (Noack kick). LM—Buchholtz 48 run (Levake kick).
Statistics: First downs—LM 18, BT 17. Rushing—LM 31-233, BT 24-93. Yards passing—LM 246, BT 253. Passes—LM 21-16-1, BT 36-21-0. Fumbles—LM 2-1, BT 3-2. Penalties—LM 8-76, BT 16-120.
- Madison Edgewood 47, Big Foot 7—Despite Jax Hertel's 173 rushing yards on 13 attempts, the Crusaders easily dispatched the Chiefs with five touchdown passes from Mason Folkers.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 47, BIG FOOT 7
Madison Edgewood;14;13;20;0;—;0
Big Foot;0;7;0;0;—;7