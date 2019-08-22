A pair of third-quarter touchdowns helped Lake Geneva Badger seal a victory in its high school football season opener Friday.

The Badgers led by six points at halftime and got third-quarter scores from senior quarterback Grant DuMez and senior running back Cole Gabor-Pullen to go ahead by three touchdowns on the way to a 20-7 road victory over Greendale.

DuMez finished with 64 yards rushing on 13 carries. He also threw for a second-quarter touchdown and ran in a two-point conversion.

Gabor-Pullen rushed 12 times for 128 yards and the touchdown.

The victory avenged a 28-7 season-opening loss to Greendale last year for the Badgers.

Badger wraps up the nonconference portion of its season at Kenosha Bradford on Friday.

BADGER 20, GREENDALE 7Lake Geneva Badger 0 6 14 0—20

Greendale 0 0 0 7—7

Scoring: B—Zach Lindbloom 21 pass from Grant DuMez (kick failed). B—DuMez 7 run (DuMez run). B—Cole Gabor-Pullen 10 run (pass failed). G—Colin Buch 1 run (Alverado kick).

Statistics: Rushing—B 34-238, G 25-53. Passing yards—B 38, G 273. Passes—B 5-3-0, G 41-26-0. Penalties—B 7-25, G 6-35.

Johnson Creek 40, Parkview/Albany 0—Justin Swanson had a hand in five of Johnson Creek’s six touchdowns as the Vikings suffered a road shutout in their season opener.

Swanson rushed 12 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns, completed 10 of 17 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns and also returned a fumble recovery 32 yards for a score.

Parkview was held to 64 yards, all on the ground.

The Vikings host Belleville next Friday.

JOHNSON CREEK 40, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 0Parkview/Albany 0 0 0 0—0

Johnson Creek 21 6 6 7—40

Scoring: JC—Justin Swanson 2 run (Skylor Griffiths kick). JC—Wyatt Owen 40 pass from Swanson (Griffiths kick). JC—Swanson 32 fumble return (Griffiths kick). JC—Sam Budig 8 run (try failed). JC—Swanson 14 run (try failed). JC—Owen 12 pass from Swanson (Griffiths kick).

Statistics: First downs—PA 4, JC 14. Rushing—PA 38-64, JC 33-171. Passing yards—PA 0, JC 125. Passes—PA 9-0-1, JC 17-10-1. Penalties—PA 3-12, JC 6-45.