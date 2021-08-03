JANESVILLE
The athletic equipment rooms at Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker remained locked a year ago at this time.
COVID-19 restrictions canceled the fall 2020 high school sports season.
The rooms reopened Monday with the handing out of football equipment at the two city schools, and today marks the first day of practice and the official start of the 2021 fall sports season.
Girls golf begins next Monday and girls swim next Tuesday.
Sports are back, and that’s a good thing for everyone involved.
“Even though we got to play the (2020) fall season back in the spring (2021), it was abbreviated and didn’t have the same feel it does in the fall,” Craig athletic director Ben McCormick said.
“Now, kids will be playing for conference titles and all-conference recognition, as well as a chance to compete in full postseason tournaments.”
The Big Eight, Rock Valley and Badger conferences did not partake in fall sports in 2020. The only area schools to compete were Delavan-Darien, Elkhorn and Lake Geneva Badger as part of the Southern Lakes Conference.
Even with the return of sports in the fall, some COVID rules and regulations will remain in place to ensure the safety of all those participating.
“We’ll remain under our contact tracing policy,” McCormick said. “That will be the case not just for athletics, but at school, as well.
“And because everything in regards to COVID is ever-changing, who knows where things will be a week or month from now.”
Craig and Parker will compete this fall in the Badger Large Conference for football, and in the Big Eight for girls swim, girls golf, boys soccer, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis and volleyball.
The Madison and Middleton school districts recently returned to a policy of masks being required for all indoor activities, which would include swim and volleyball. McCormick expects that the two city schools will be required to wear masks when competing against Madison East, Madison West, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Middleton, regardless of where the contests are taking place.
The turnaround from the alternate 2020 fall season to the 2021 fall season is short. Parker and Craig’s last football game of the alternate fall season was on April 30, with both schools canceling their final games on May 6.
“It’s a quick turnaround, especially for football, but I also think there are some benefits in that,” McCormick said. “i guess we’ll see.
“All I know is from where we were a year ago at this time, we’re in a much better place.”
Craig football coach Adam Bunderson said the Cougars will hit the practice field today for the first time at 3 p.m., with the only COVID regulation in place being that players are not allowed to share water bottles.
After a year layoff, it’s great to be back. Let’s just hope the equipment rooms remain unlocked.