WAUKESHA
Oh, so close.
The Janesville Parker football team was seconds away from a hard-fought road victory to open the 2021 season Friday night on the road at Waukesha South: Leading 32-28 with 27 seconds to play.
But a 55-yard Hail Mary from Blackshirts QB Tak Takeoka was batted around several times before finally landing in the hands of South senior receiver Dylan Guckenberger for a 34-32 win.
For Parker head coach Clayton Kreger and his team it was a short trip from ecstasy to agony. The Vikings lost starting sophomore quarterback Preston Nelson to an ankle injury on the opening series and several other starters later in the game.
Kreger said he was proud of the way his team battled adversity to stay in the game.
“They never gave up,” Kreger said. “We lost so many guys to injury, and the next guy stepped in and stepped up.”
That especially included backup quarterback Gavyn Novak, a junior, who completed 11-of-19 passes for 179 yards and a TD. Novak also scrambled for 19 gritty yards.
J.J. Douglas, a sophomore wide receiver, announced his arrival with authority, snagging six passes for 151 yards and a TD.
Griffin Davis had a pair of rushing TDs and 51 tough yards on 10 carries.
Parker forced an early turnover, recovering a South fumble in the red zone and needing just two plays to find the end zone on a 4-yard Davis run with just 22 seconds elapsed in the contest.
Waukesha South tied it with 8:34 left in the opening stanza when quarterback Tak Tateoka connected with Elijah Barring on a 19-yard TD toss.
The Blackshirts (1-0) took the lead early in the second quarter on a 1-yard TD dive by C.J. Johnson. South led 14-7 at intermission.
Parker drove 70 yards with the second half kickoff and cashed in when Novak and Douglas hooked up on a 35-yard TD. The PAT try clanged off the upright, no good and the Vikings trailed 14-13.
Waukesha South added to its lead with 3:07 left in the 3rd when Giancarlo Williams found the end zone from 10 yards out for a 21-13 Blackshirts lead.
The Vikings answered on the opening play of the final frame when senior running back Blake Krueger lowered his shoulder and went in from the South 2. The Vikings went for two to try and tie it, but the run attempt failed and the Vikings trailed 21-19 with 11:55 left.
The Parker defense got a stop and then the Vikings took their second lead of the night with 5:34 left in regulation when Davis scored his second TD of the night from 20 yards out. The Vikings led 25-21 after another 2-point run try failed.
The Blackshirts regained the upper hand at 28-25 just over a minute later when Williams broke loose for his second score of the night, this one from 45 yards out with 4:15 remaining.
Parker again had an answer, with Novak and Paul Kim connecting on a 3-yard TD pass with 27 seconds left.
That set up the fateful, frantic final seconds.
A good 15 minutes after the game, an emotional Guckenberger was still clutching the ball from his winning TD catch.
“I don’t know if we’re going to be able to get it back from him,” Waukesha South coach Darnell Wiltz said with a smile.
Guckenberger said his clutch catch was a great end to a night that saw him struggle at times, with several drops.
“The coaches told me to keep my head up,” Guckenberger said, his voice breaking. “I’m glad I listened.”
For the Vikings (0-1), Kreger said it’s on to next week’s 2021 home opener at Monterey Stadium against Beloit Memorial, which rallied late to beat Racine Case in Beloit Friday night, 14-13.