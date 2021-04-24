Drew Hanson capped off a prolific prep football career in style Friday night.
The Edgerton senior quarterback threw for five touchdown passes to lead the Crimson Tide to 41-22 nonconference win over Walworth Big Foot.
Edgerton, which finished the alternate fall season with a 3-2 record, built a 14-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Hanson finished 20-for-26 for 244 yards.
Big Foot (2-3) got 182 yards passing and two touchdowns from Eli Greco.
The Chiefs wrap up their season Friday at home against East Troy.
EDGERTON 41, BIG FOOT 22
Walworth Big Foot;0;6;8;8--22
Edgerton;14;20;7;0--41
Scoring summary: E--Breydan Simmons 2 pass from Drew Hanson (Chama Diaz kick). E--Ethan Krause 10 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick). BF--Jax Hertel 7 run (conversion failed). E--Krause 8 run (Diaz kick). E--Shane Kisting 5 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick). E--beau Allison 15 pass from Hanson (kick blocked). BF--Eli Gerdes 25 pass from Eli Greco (Basil Demco pass to Greco). E--Konner Knauf 29 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick). BF--Tyler Wilson 44 pass from Greco (Demco pass to Alex Schmitz).
Statistics: First downs--BF 17, E 20. Rushes--BF 41-101, E 28-61. Yards passing--BF 182, E 244. Passes--BF 29-14-3, E 26-20-1. Fumbles--BF 0-0, E 1-1. Penalties--BF 11-100, E 5-35
- Jefferson 49, Evansville 20--The host Eagles rushed for 316 yards in rolling to the nonconference win. Jefferson (4-1) built a 35-14 halftime lead. The Eagles' defense came up with five interceptions and a fumble recovery.
JEFFERSON 49, EVANSVILLE 20
Evansville;6;6;0;8--20
Jefferson;21;14;14;0--49
Scoring summary: J--Jesse Heller 10 run (Carson Fairfield kick). E--Mason Young 24 run (run failed). J--Nate McKenzie 40 run (Fairfield kick). J--Josi Martin 39 pass from Evan Neitzel (Fairfield kick). J--Patrick Rogers 2 run (Fairfield kick). E--Tyr Severson 1 run (pass failed). J--Brady Gotto 60 run (Fairfield kick). J--Cole Witucki 34 run (Fairfield kick). J--Witucki 1 run (Fairfield kick). E--Kane Howlett 8 pass from Severson (Young run).
Statistics: First downs--E 19, J 17. Rushing yards--E 132, J 316. Yards passing--E 182, J 39. Passes--E 30-13-5, J 3-1-0. Fumbles--E 1-1, J 1-1. Penalties--E 9-85, J 5-40
- McFarland 34, Whitewater 6. The host Spartans opened up a 37-0 lead in the first half and cruised to the win. Carter Friend scored the lone touchdown for Whitewater, which finished 0-5 in the alternate fall season.
MCFARLAND 34, WHITEWATER 6
Whitewater;0;6;0;0--6
McFarland;13;14;7;0--34
Scoring summary: M--Dyer-Ysaquirre 41 pass from Kennedy (Falk kick). M--Anderson 1 run (kick failed). M--Gillen 34 pass from Kennedy (Falk kick). M--Anderson 1 run (Falk kick). W--Friend 1 run (kick failed). M--Quelle 1 run (Falk kick).
Statistics: First downs--W 10, M 8. Rushes--W 37-89, M 36-137. Yards passing--W 122, M 140. Passes--W 17-6-2, M 16-8-0. Fumbles--W 0-0, M 3-1. Penalties--W 9-65, M 11-86
- Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 55, Parkview/Albany 20--Jericko Schwartzlow rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns but it was not enough for the host Vikings in the nonconference loss. Parkview hosts Brodhead/Juda in the season-finale next Friday.
BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG 55, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 20
Parkview/Albany;0;6;14;0--20
Benton/Scales Mound;22;26;7;0--55
Statistics: First downs--P 8, BM 13. Rushing yards--P 190, BM 203. Yards passing--P 11, BM 20. Passes--P 4-1-2, BM 2-1-1. Fumbles--P 4-4, BM 1-1. Penalties--P 3-40, BM 2-15