If there is a high school football season this fall, Ron Grovesteen apparently won't be on the sideline guiding the Evansville High team.

Grovesteen has decided to retire after 37 consecutive seasons as the Blue Devils head coach and 38 seasons in total.

The announcement was posted on the Evansville Blue Devils Football page in Facebook. Grovesteen could not be reached for comment.

Grovesteen first took over as the Evansville head coach in 1981 after earning 12 letters at Milton College playing football, basketball and baseball. He was inducted into the Milton College Hall of Fame in 1977.

The Tomah native was defensive coordinator for coach Bob Berezowitz at Evansville from 1973-81. Grovesteen replaced Berezowitz as the Evansville head coach when Berezowitz took a coaching position at UW-Whitewater.

Grovesteen followed Berezowitz to Whitewater for the 1982 season, but left and returned as the Blue Devils head coach in 1983. He has been there every since.

Grovesteen's teams won 13 conference championships. He was named conference coach of the year 12 times.

In 38 seasons as Evansville head coach, his teams made 24 playoff appearances and had a 20-24 playoff record. His best postseason was 3-1 in 1996, when the Blue Devils reached the semifinals before losing to eventual Division 3 champion New Berlin Eisenhower, 21-18.

Grovesteen played high school basketball at Tomah under eventual Edgerton coach Dick Kliefoth.

Grovesteen was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association in 2001, was into the Evansville Hall of Fame this past year.