JANESVILLE
Sometimes plays don't turn out the way you draw them up.
Milton High football coach Rodney Wedig was thankful that was the case Friday night at Monterey Stadium.
Ashton Goll raced 39 yards on a busted pass play in overtime to lift Milton to a thrilling 20-14 nonconference win over Janesville Parker in Week 3 of the alternate fall season.
Milton (2-1) trailed 14-0 in the fourth quarter but rallied to force overtime with two touchdowns in regulation, including Goll's second TD pass from Cayden Zajac with 2:23 remaining.
Parker got the ball first in overtime, but a 40-yard field goal attempt from David Zavala on fourth down missed wide right after a poor snap.
Milton had third-and-24 from Parker's 39-yard line on its first possession of overtime when Zajac broke out of a tackle, scrambled right and floated a pass to Goll while being tackled. Goll ran along the right sideline untouched for the game-winner.
"That's all on my QB," Goll said of Zajac's quick thinking on the game-winning pass. "I saw him going down and knew that he saw me in the open field. Once I caught it, I knew I had to get it into the end zone,"
Parker dominated defensively over the first three quarters. The Vikings allowed only 33 yards of offense in the first half and four first downs through three quarters.
Sam O'Leary's 9-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Brooks gave Parker a 7-0 lead with 1:46 left in the first quarter.
The Vikings pushed the lead to 14-0 on the first play of the fourth quarter when Jesse Pritchard bowled in from four yards out.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty kept Milton's next drive alive, and Goll made the Vikings pay with his first TD reception from 17 yards out.
The Red Hawks tied the game when Zajac found Goll in the corner of the end zone for 29-yard strike with 2:23 left.
"The bottom line is that we've got to learn how to finish football games," Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. "We've got to get better.
"I thought our defense played lights out tonight, and our effort was great. But we didn't execute a couple of times when we had a chance get points, and some pre-snap penalties really hurt us."
Zajac finished with 149 yards passing and three TDs.
Milton won despite seven penalties for 76 yards.
"Our kids were really resilient, because we're still rotating in kids that don't have a lot of varsity experience," Milton coach Rodney Wedig said. "And I thought our young guys kept hammering and wearing them down up front.
"More than anything, this was a great high school football game. Both teams played hard, and you could really feel the excitement on both sides. I know our seniors were pumped all week to get the chance to play not only because it was Parker but because it was against a good football team, too."
MILTON 20, PARKER 14 (OT)
Milton;0;0;0;14;6--20
Janesville Parker7;0;0;7;0--14
Scoring: P--Anthony Brooks 9 pass from Sam O'Leary (David Zavala kick). P--Jesse Pritchard 4 run (Zavala kick). M--Ashton Goll 17 pass from Cayden Zajac (Jayce Rocha kick). M--Goll 29 pass from Zajac (Rocha kick). M--Goll 39 pass from Zajac (no attempt)
Statistics: First downs--Milton 12, Parker 11. Rushes--Milton 37-115, P 32-131. Yards passing--Milton 149, Parker 88. Passes--Milton 15-8-1, Parker 22-12-1. Fumbles--Milton 1-0, Parker 3-1. Penalties--Milton 7-76, Parker 3-35