Things escalated quickly for Janesville Craig's football team Friday night, and not in a good way.
DeForest opened up a 26-0 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 53-0 Badger Large Conference win. The Norskies led 53-0 at half, and the entire second half was played with a running clock.
Craig (1-3, 1-1) turned the ball over three times and managed only 159 yards of total offense.
"It's frustrating when you can't move the ball, and you go 3-and-out on nearly every possession,' Craig coach Adam Bunderson said.
"But give credit to DeForest. They might be a state championship team. They were big and strong and more physical than we were."
DeForest (4-0, 2-0), which is ranked fourth in the state in Division 2, took advantage of two long interception returns for touchdowns to extend the lead in the second quarter.
Despite the lopsided loss, Bunderson liked his team's effort from start to finish.
"What I'm most proud of is the fact that our kids competed on every play like the score was 0-0," Bunderson said. "There was no complaining on the sidelines and nobody stopped playing.
"We know what we have to do to get better and we'll work hard on that. I'm disappointed in the loss, and we need stop hurting ourselves with the turnovers and penalties, but I feel good about the attitude this team has going forward."
Craig hosts Oregon (2-2, 1-1) next Friday at Monterey Stadium.
DEFOREST 53, CRAIG 0
Janesville Craig;0;0;0;0--0
DeForest;26;27;0;0--53
Statistics: First downs—C 11, D 12. Rushes--C 35-71, D 18-167. Yards passing--C 88, D 102. Passes--C 18-7-2, D 7-5-0. Fumbles--C 1-1, D 1-1. Penalties--C 13-110, D 4-19
