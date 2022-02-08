Brodhead/Juda’s Gage Boegli celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of their homecoming game against Dodgeville last season. Boegli was one of four players picked for the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Game, set for July 16 in Oshkosh.
Anthony Wahl
Logo of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association
Four seniors from area football teams have been selected to play for the South team in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small Schools All-Star Game, set for noon July 16 at UW-Oshkosh’s Titan Stadium.
Two members of the Class of 2022 from Brodhead/Juda and two from Evansville were picked for the game: Gage Boegli and Colton Buttke of Brodhead/Juda and Chase Maves and Trevor Bahrs of Evansville.
No area players were selected for the large-schools game, set for 4 p.m. July 16. An eight-player game will take place at 6 p.m. July 15, also at UW-Oshkosh.
Boegli and Buttke led the Cardinals to an 11-1 record that included a Southwest Wisconsin Conference championship and ended with a third-round loss to Belleville in the WIAA Division 5 state playoffs.
The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Boegli carried the ball 125 times for 1,567 yards and 27 touchdowns, an average of 12.5 yards per carry. He also caught 10 passes for 158 yards and two more scores.
Boegli was named the SWC player of the year and a first-team pick on the coaches’ all-state team for small schools. He will play at UW-La Crosse.
“Nobody worked harder at his craft than Gage,” Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys said after Boegli was named to The Gazette’s all-area team. “He’s a kid that just loved football and was rewarded for his work ethic.”
The 6-foot, 190-pound Buttke anchored a line that sprung Boegli loose for his big runs and led Brodhead/Juda to 18 consecutive victories over the course of two seasons. Buttke will play at UW-Platteville.
Brodhead/Juda averaged 40.3 points and 290 yards rushing per game.
“Colton had a motor that never stopped,” Matthys said.
Though he is listed as a receiver on the WFCA all-star roster, Maves played quarterback for Evansville as the Blue Devils went 5-4 last season.
The 6-foot, 165-pound Maves completed 109 of 201 passes (54.2%) for 1,744 yards (193.8 per game) and 16 touchdowns, with five interceptions. He also rushed for 116 yards and a score.
Maves will play football at NCAA Division III Central College in Pella, Iowa.
Bahrs, at 6-1 and 160 pounds, had three interceptions and 19 tackles for the Blue Devils.
Maves and Bahrs both were all-Rock Valley Conference first-team picks. Bahrs recently committed to the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
