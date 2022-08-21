FORT ATKINSON
Fort Atkinson and Milton had the entire offseason to think about how good it would feel to hand its longtime rival a season-opening defeat.
After a late defensive stand, it was Fort Atkinson left savoring the sweet smell of success.
The Blackhawks pushed ahead early and hung on in the final minute for a 20-14 nonconference win at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Friday.
"One of the greatest feelings ever, especially coming off of last season when they kind of handed it to us (29-0 in the season opener)," Fort Atkinson senior quarterback Dane Brost said of his emotions postgame.
"We got going after that loss last season. It was nice to get a good start going this year. Tonight felt great."
The Blackhawks scored on their opening possession of the game, recovered a fumble and punched it in again early in the second quarter to lead 14-0. Milton senior quarterback Aidan Schoen threw a pair of touchdowns, including a 30-yard strike to senior tight end Brogan McIntyre on a highly-lofted throw with 1:52 left to give the Red Hawks new life.
Senior Xander Wuetrich's onside kick was muffed by a Fort Atkinson player before it had traveled 10 yards and sophomore Jaden Mair pounced on it at the Red Hawks 45-yard line. Milton had just over a minute and half to complete its rally but a third down sack, which was a combination effort from Fort Atkinson senior defensive ends Jack Opperman and Logan Kees, halted the team's progress. On fourth and long, Schoen threw a wobbler deep that fell incomplete. Fort retained possession with 26.6 seconds remaining and took one knee to end it.
"Anytime Fort plays Milton, you know it’s going to be a hard-hitting, tough-nosed game," Fort football coach Nick Nelson said. "Rodney (Wedig) is an awesome coach. He has them competing for four quarters. There was no quit in Milton. They got the breaks in the second half. Fortunately, we got one more."
Milton got off to an ominous start offensively as Opperman sprung free around the edge and sacked Schoen for a loss of nine on the team's first play. Five plays later, Fort Atkinson senior linebacker Einrich Otte pounced on a loose ball, recovering it near midfield as the first quarter was drawing to a close.
Otte took a reverse and gained first-down yardage before Dressler, who had 15 carries totaling 68 yards, moved the chains again on a 10-yard scamper. Cosson capped the five-play drive by hauling in a 25-yard touchdown early in the second, pushing the lead to 14-0.
"We know Milton likes to blitz the edges," Nelson said. "Our protection was trying to fan out and make sure we kept Dane safe while giving him time and the ability to make the plays he was. What we did early in the game, I have to give credit to the guys up front.
"Our line was pushing, shoving and blocking through the whistle. Dressler was doing a great job of falling forward. When you’re making positive yards every time you run the ball, life is easy."
After the Red Hawks turned it over on downs after starting close to midfield, Fort punted with under four minutes remaining until halftime.
Fort senior linebacker Tyler Narkis undercut an out route for an interception which was intended for senior Noah McLaughlin, putting the Blackhawks back in business inside the Milton 30.
Cosson helped Fort Atkinson turn the turnover into points, nailing a 25-yard field goal for the halftime margin of 17-0.
Milton came out of the locker room with a renewed sense of purpose and more energy. The Red Hawks engineered a nine-play drive covering 62 yards, cutting their deficit to 17-7 on a four-yard touchdown grab in the flat on fourth down by junior tailback Wyatt Smart. McLaughlin, who caught five passes totaling 101 yards, hauled in a deep ball down the sideline to get Milton inside the 10-yard line.
After a Fort punt, Milton had a good opportunity to score on consecutive possessions but turned it over on downs when a fourth and long pass from the 19-yard line sailed wide of senior wide receiver Brayden Bastian in the end zone.
The Blackhawks punted again next but wouldn't be on defense long as junior linebacker Camron Brown picked off Schoen deep in Milton territory. Opperman had a catch to get it inside the 15, but a third-down sack by Milton senior defensive tackle Sam Henning brought out the kicking unit. Cosson delivered again, booting a 40-yard field goal which was successful with room to spare. The kick upped Fort's lead to 20-7 with 8:47 left.
On Milton's ensuing drive, Fort senior defensive back Braeden Sayre jumped a passing lane on fourth and long for the team's third interception (and fourth turnover forced) of the night.
The Blackhawk offense ran off 3:30 but turned it over on downs when a fourth and long throw by Brost, who went 14-for-21 with 127 yards and one touchdown, no interceptions, fell incomplete.
McLaughlin caught a tightly-contested deep ball on the Red Hawks' fourth offensive play of the next series. McIntyre hauled in the aforementioned 30-yard TD on the next play.
Milton hosts Janesville Parker (1-0) in a nonconference game Friday.