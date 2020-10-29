To score or not to score? That was the question.
In the case of the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Atlanta Falcons, the answer was a definitive no.
Both teams had chances to run out the clock to preserve victories last weekend, and both opted for touchdowns instead.
Whoops, Wrong choice.
Indiana allowed Penn State to score late in the game and took advantage of one final possession to score a touchdown in the final seconds of regulation and force overtime. The Hoosiers then won the Big Ten Conference thriller with an improbable two-point conversion in overtime.
Then on the NFL side of things Sunday, the Detroit Lions took advantage of Todd Gurley’s inability to take a knee at the one-yard line by setting up a game-winning field goal in the final seconds.
These two late-game scenarios brought back memories of Milton’s legendary 36-30 overtime win over Edgerton in 1989 that paved the way for the Redmen’s 1989 Division 1 state championship.
No one had a better pulse on area athletics than former Gazette sports editor Dave Wedeward, who summed up what happened in the final minutes of Milton’s stunning come-from-behind victory:
“Edgerton (9-0) led Milton (8-1) 23-22 with about 1:20 remaining in their Division 3 first-round playoff game, which was witnessed by close to 3,500 at Edgerton. The Crimson Tide had a first down at Milton’s 10-yard line, and Milton had only one timeout remaining.
“Knowing Milton’s only chance was to get the ball back, assistant coach Don Vruwink told head coach Jerry Schliem to let the Tide score.
So, on the next play, Milton’s defensive players fell down. Edgerton couldn’t resist and dashed into the end zone for the touchdown.
“That made it 29-22, and Edgerton’s sure-footed kicker made it 30-22.
“Milton got a decent runback on the ensuing kickoff, aided by a 15-yard penalty. It all came down to a final play inside the 3-yard line with one second left, aided by a fourth-down fumble that was recovered by Milton. That was when Milton at last took that final timeout, then followed with the game-saving touchdown and pass for the two-point conversion, making it 30-30 going into overtime.”
Milton won the game in overtime and the rest is history.
Former Edgerton coach Mike Gregory still has nightmares about the 1989 Milton loss, but he did call the 1990 playoff win over the Redmen probably the most satisfying in his long career.
I asked area head coaches Adam Bunderson of Janesville Craig and Jim Matthys of Brodhead/Juda their thoughts on how they would handle a similar situation that proved costly for Edgerton, Penn State and the Atlanta Falcons.
“Jerry Schliem’s teams could score at-will back then, so I understand why they let Edgerton score,” Matthys said. “We never really had a legitimate passing game, even when I was an assistant under Lars (Gary Larsen). That would have made it much more difficult for us to go the length of the field in a short period of time.
“But I do remember one time late in the game against McFarland where we had the lead, and I had to have my quarterback take the snap and then start running backwards to run out the clock on fourth down because we didn’t want to take a chance with a punt.”
Bunderson echoed Matthys’ thoughts on trying to find another way to get the ball back rather than letting a team simply walk untouched into the end zone.
“We’ve just never been a quick-strike type of offense,” Bunderson said. “Your chances are much better in college and the NFL because offenses are so much more diversified.
“We talk about situations like that in preseason and what in certain situations gives us the best chance to win, but unless they’re first-and-goal inside the 5-yard line, I’d likely leave it up to our defense to make a stop or hopefully force a fumble.”
Some decisions work, while others backfire. That’s the beauty of sports.
Game of the Week
Lake Geneva Badger (2-2) at Elkhorn (2-3), Southern Lakes, 7 p.m. Friday, Elkhorn Area High School—The Badgers have won five straight in the series.
Badger is coming off a 14-0 win over Wilmot that got the Badgers back to .500 and kept hopes alive for a finish in the upper half of the conference once again.
Quarterback Tannor Garrels continues to be the catalyst for Badger. The senior has rushed for 443 yards and seven touchdowns and thrown for 310 yards and two TDs.
Badger’s defense allowed only 171 yards of total offense in the shutout of Wilmot last Friday.
Elkhorn—which also posted a shutout victory last week against Delavan-Darien—has not finished above .500 since the 2014 season and can snap that streak with wins in its final two games.
Jake Rockweiler is second in the Lakes in rushing with 799 yards. The senior has seven rushing touchdowns and two kickoff returns for TDs.
Best guess: Elkhorn 21, Badger 13.