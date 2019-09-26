The tradition of homecoming can be traced back to 1911 and the University of Missouri.

Alumni were invited to attend a parade and football game in early October that year for what was billed as a “homecoming” for Mizzou alums.

Since then, homecoming has been a late September or early October annual tradition at high schools and colleges throughout the US. The week leading up to the Friday or Saturday Homecoming football game is filled with parades, pep assemblies and other activities for students and alumni and is capped off at the end of the week with the coronation of the homecoming king and queen.

So is Homecoming Week and Homecoming game still a big deal in our area? You bet it is.

School spirit and school pride are alive and well.

“Our whole town seems to get involved, not just our high school,” said Edgerton athletic director Craig Lodahl, whose school will celebrate Homecoming next week. “Our players will go down and read to the elementary kids with their jerseys on, the elementary kids have a mini-parade that everyone in town is likely to see, and you’ll see all the windows of businesses downtown painted supporting our great school and our football team.

“It’s a really fun and exciting week, but I’m also glad when it’s over because there are so many things going on that it makes for a really long but rewarding week.”

Jim Matthys has been at Brodhead High School for 24 years. He started out as a teacher and assistant coach on the football team.

He’s now principal at the school and the head coach of the Brodhead/Juda football team.

He said Homecoming Week remains as special today as it was when he first arrived in town.

“I think the coolest thing is that when we have our parade at 4 o’clock on Friday that goes around the town square, people are lined up three or four deep,” Matthys said. “And that hasn’t changed in the 23 or 24 years I’ve been here.

“We start our homecoming activities on Monday, and it’s just a crazy week with everything that goes on. Friday is the big day with our tailgate lunch in the parking lot, a big pep assembly, and then the parade that still features floats that different classes have built in somebody’s barn. That’s always a big deal because nobody has any idea what those floats are going to have on them until the parade.”

For many area schools, the powderpuff games remain one of the most popular activities of Homecoming Week. These games, which are usually highlighted by a flag football game between girls from the junior and senior classes, use funds from ticket and concession sales of the game to help offset the cost of the senior class trip or a dance.

Matthys and Lodahl both said the Powderpuff game is an integral part of the school’s Homecoming Week activities.

Brodhead/Juda will celebrate Homecoming Week next week, while Janesville Craig is in the midst of its Homecoming Week leading up to Friday’s game with Madison East.

Like most schools, Craig had theme days scheduled for Homecoming Week with students and staff dressing accordingly. Monday was billed as Surfers vs. Bikers Day; Tuesday was Mathletes vs. Athletes Day; Wednesday was a western theme and Thursday was Colors Day, with each class wearing a different color. Today wraps up Homecoming Week, and the theme is Spirit Day, with the powder puff game scheduled for 1:40 p.m.

Large or small in size doesn’t seem to matter. Homecoming is still a big deal for area high schools.

Here’s a look at three area games on tap Friday, including first-place games in the Badger South and Big Eight conferences.

Madison East (2-3) at Janesville Craig (1-4), Big Eight, 7 p.m. Friday, Monterey Stadium—The Cougars are looking for their fourth straight win in the series and have averaged 44.4 points per game against the Purgolders the last five meetings.

East rallied to beat Janesville Parker last Friday.

The Purgolders are averaging 20.2 points per game and are led by quarterback Phil Roh III. The senior has thrown for 916 yards and eight touchdowns.

“He throws the ball really well,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said of Roh III. “We need a game where we control clock and don’t have any turnovers.”

Craig played well the first half against Madison La Follette last Friday but stalled offensively the second half in a 35-14 loss.

Quarterback Eric Hughes and running back Parker Glissendorf have combined to rush for 672 yards and eight TDs, but the Cougars do not have a passing touchdown this season.

Bunderson said the distractions of Homecoming Week are the least of his concerns heading into Friday night.

“Right now, we’re trying to get kids healthy,” Bunderson said. “We’ve still got the flu and the cold going around.”

Best guess: Craig 33, East 26

Milton (5-0, 3-0) at Stoughton (4-1, 3-0), Badger South, 7 p.m. Friday, Stoughton High School—The winner moves into sole possession of first place in the Badger South in this battle of conference unbeatens.

Stoughton’s lone loss was to top-ranked Waunakee in a Badger Crossover game in Week 2.

The Vikings are balanced offensively. Quarterback Adam Hobson has thrown for 802 yards and five TDs, while tailback Quinn Arnott has rushed for 584 yards and seven touchdowns.

University of Wisconsin recruit Jack Nelson (6-7, 290) anchors the Vikings’ offensive line.

“Stoughton is big and athletic,” Milton coach Rodney Wedig said. “I’m very impressed with their offense.

“We’re going to have to play solid defense, force some turnovers and try to make some plays on offense.”

While Wedig may be impressed with Stoughton’s offense, the Red Hawks have been firing on all cylinders en route to the 5-0 start. Milton is averaging 42 points per game.

Quarterback Evan Jordahl has 10 TD passes, while the dynamic duo of Nick Huber and Jerry Jones has combined for 16 rushing touchdowns.

Best guess: Stoughton 27, Milton 21

Verona (4-1) at Madison Memorial (5-0), Big Eight, 7 p.m. Friday, Mansfield Stadium—With a victory already over once-beaten Sun Prairie, Memorial can take a big step toward a conference championship with a win.

Verona suffered is first loss of the season last week against Sun Prairie.

The Wildcats’ high-powered offense has been neutralized the last two weeks and could struggle against a very talented Spartans defense.

Verona quarterback Adam Bekx has thrown for 11 TDs. while University of Wisconsin recruit Jackson Acker is up to 602 yards rushing and eight touchdowns for the season.

Memorial trailed Madison West 6-0 most of the first half last Friday before rallying for a 28-6 win.

Jason Ceniti is the catalyst for the Spartans. The senior quarterback has 682 yards passing and eight TDs.

Best guess: Verona 28, Memorial 13

Week 6

GAMES FRIDAY

(7 p.m. starting time)

BIG EIGHT

Madison East at Janesville Craig

Janesville Parker at Middleton

Verona at Madison Memorial

Sun Prairie at Madison La Follette

Madison West at Beloit Memorial

ROCK VALLEY

Edgerton at Beloit Turner

Evansville at Whitewater

Jefferson at Clinton

McFarland at Walworth Big Foot

Brodhead/Juda at East Troy

BADGER SOUTH

Milton at Stoughton

Oregon at Monroe

Watertown at Fort Atkinson

Monona Grove at Madison Edgewood

SOUTHERN LAKES

Waterford at Elkhorn

Lake Geneva Badger at Westosha Central

Burlington at Delavan-Darien

Wilmot at Union Grove

TRAILWAYS LARGE

Orfordville Parkview at Horicon/Hustisford