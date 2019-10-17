It’s Championship Week in three area conferences.

The Rock Valley, Badger South and Southern Lakes all have pivotal games Friday that will decide the conference champion.

Unbeaten and fifth-ranked Madison Memorial has already clinched the Big Eight Conference crown—its first since 1984.

Milton is tied with Stoughton for first place in the Badger South, with a victory over Watertown on Friday assuring the Red Hawks of at least a share of the conference title for the first time since 2015. Milton and Monona Grove were co-champions of the Badger South in 2014 and 2015.

First-year coach Rodney Wedig said the road to a conference title started with a Week 4 win over two-time defending champion Monona Grove.

“I told the kids after the Monona Grove game that the fun part starts now,” Wedig said. “Every game is a championship game, and now we’re at Week 9 and have to get one more win.”

Things were turned upside down last Friday in the Rock Valley. Evansville appeared well on its way to going from an 0-9 regular season in 2018 to a 9-0 regular season and an undisputed conference championship in 2019 before a rash of athletic code violations left the Blue Devils shorthanded in a 23-8 loss to McFarland last Friday night.

Evansville’s loss opened the door for once-beaten Edgerton to grab at least a share of the Rock title with a win this week against Walworth Big Foot.

Edgerton coach Mike Gregory said his team relishes the chance to play for a conference title Friday.

“For two years, we were the ones chasing,” Gregory said. “Now, like I told the kids, we control our own destiny.

“We were never worried about Evansville or whether they’d lose a game or not. You can only control what you can control, and that’s how we looked at each week’s game.”

Evansville defeated Edgerton 19-16 in Week 2 on a touchdown in the final minute.

That is the Crimson Tide’s only loss of the season.

A victory Friday night over Lake Geneva Badger will give Waterford a second straight unbeaten Southern Lakes Conference season and a second straight title.

Wilmot is 5-1 and a game back and could tie for the Lakes title with a win over Delavan-Darien and a Waterford loss.

Here’s a look at three area games with conference ramifications on the line:

Milton (7-1, 5-1) at Watertown (6-2, 4-2), Badger South, 7 p.m. Friday, Watertown High School—The Goslings have an outside shot at a Badger South title. A Watertown win coupled with a Monona Grove (4-2) win at Stoughton (5-1) would set up a four-way tie for the conference title.

Milton will have its hands full with the high-powered Watertown offense and its quarterback Ethan Pauly. The senior quarterback has thrown for 1,675 yards and 22 touchdowns and is leading an offense that is averaging 31.5 points per game.

“Watertown is a very talented team and well-coached,” Wedig said.

“We’re going to have to win the turnover battle and special teams play.”

Milton has been getting it done on both sides of the ball. The Red Hawks are averaging a robust 38.2 points and allowing only 15.4.

Junior quarterback Evan Jordahl has thrown for 758 yards and 17 TDs, while the dynamic duo of Nick Huber and Jerry Jones have rushed for a combined 1,257 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Best guess: Milton 34, Watertown 21

Waterford (8-0, 6-0) at Lake Geneva Badger (5-3, 3-3), Southern Lakes, 7 p.m. Friday, Badger High School—With five wins, Badger has likely already clinched a postseason bid but needs a win to secure an above-.500 conference record.

It’s pick your poison with Waterford. The Wolverines are averaging over 40 points per game and allowing less than 10. Opponents have scored only 13 points on Waterford in the first half all season and none in the third quarter.

Tailback Tanner Keller has 1,300 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns.

Badger has battled inconsistency problems all season. The Badgers have not won back-to-back games since Weeks 1 and 2.

Cole Gabor has rushed for 1,077 yards for an offense averaging 30.2 points a game.

Best guess: Waterford 27, Badger 14

Walworth Big Foot (4-4) at Edgerton (7-1), Rock Valley, 7 p.m. Friday, Edgerton High School—Although likely a playoff qualifier already, Big Foot needs a win to assure a berth in the postseason. Edgerton is playing for a Rock Valley title.

Big Foot was 4-2 in the Rock before losing its last two games.

The Chiefs are averaging 25.4 points per game.

“Their offense scares me,” Gregory said of Big Foot. “They’ve got some talent and some playmakers in Gillingham and Martin.

“Plus, they’ve got a lot to play for. They need a win to get in for sure and that’s a great motivator.”

Edgerton has won six straight and has steamrolled its opponent in all six of those games.

The Crimson Tide are averaging 35 points a game and only allowing 8.5.

“We’re playing really well right now on both sides of the ball, and knock on wood, fairly healthy for this time of the year,” Gregory said.

“Our defense has been lights out, and getting Devin (Jorgenson) back has given us another weapon on offense.”

Best guess: Edgerton 41, Big Foot 13

Week 9

GAMES FRIDAY

(7 p.m. starting time)

BIG EIGHT

Beloit Memorial at Janesville Parker

Janesville Craig at Madison Memorial

Madison La Follette at Middleton

Madison West at Sun Prairie

Verona at Madison East

ROCK VALLEY

Walworth Big Foot at Edgerton

Clinton at Evansville

East Troy at Beloit Turner

McFarland at Brodhead/Juda

Whitewater at Jefferson

BADGER SOUTH

Milton at Watertown

Oregon at Fort Atkinson

Madison Edgewood at Monroe

Monona Grove at Stoughton

SOUTHERN LAKES

Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger

Burlington at Elkhorn

Wilmot at Delavan-Darien

Westosha Central at Union Grove

GAME SATURDAY

NONCONFERENCE

Orfordville Parkview at Living Word, 1 p.m.