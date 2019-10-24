Two years ago, I correctly predicted five of the seven state football champions.

Last year, my crystal ball was in need of service, forecasting only three of the seven champions.

How will this year play out?

Let’s gaze into the crystal ball and see.

Division 1

The Papermakers of Kimberly had won five straight D1 titles before losing in the championship game to Muskego last year. Both of those schools are No. 1 seeds this year and could be on a collision course to meet at Camp Randall on Friday, Nov. 22.

Bay Port and Big Eight Conference champion Madison Memorial are the other top seeds.

As much as I’d like to see the Big Eight return to relevancy on a statewide basis, I don’t see it happening this year. Teams like Muskego and Kimberly don’t struggle with a one-win Janesville Craig team like the Spartans did in Week 9.

I still think Verona has the most talent of the Big Eight qualifiers, but the Wildcats don’t have the defense necessary to make a long postseason run.

I get the hunch that Kimberly and Muskego will meet for the second straight year in the title game. I like the Papermakers to return to the top of the mountain.

Best guess: Kimberly 21, Muskego 13

Division 2

Homestead defeated Brookfield Central in the title game a year ago, but those two teams would meet in a state quarterfinal game this year.

Waunakee looked like it might well be on its way to a second state title in the last three years, but the Warriors were walloped by DeForest last Friday in a battle of Badger North unbeatens.

I’ll go with Pulaski vs. Hartford in the state championship game, with the Orioles winning the program’s first state title.

Best guess: Hartford 27, Pulaski 14

Division 3

To everyone’s dismay in Division 4, defending Division 3 state champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial is now in D4.

That leaves the Division 3 field wide open.

IF DeForest can manhandle Waunakee—the state’s top-ranked team for most of the season in Division 2—the Norskies must be legit.

DeForest will have a tough road even getting to state, though, with Mississippi Valley champion Onalaska and fourth-ranked New Berlin Eisenhower in its same bracket.

West De Pere seems to be the logical pick from the other bracket, but Menomonie and Menasha are both state-ranked.

DeForest has not won a state title since 1982. Will the fortunes change for the Norskies in 2019?

Best guess: DeForest 20, West De Pere 7

Division 4

With Catholic Memorial in the mix, the remaining 31 teams in this division are likely playing for second place.

I had one area coach tell me that he’d be surprised if every Catholic Memorial postseason game doesn’t end with a running clock.

Playing in the Classic Eight Conference, Catholic Memorial plays mainly Division 1 schools all season, and its only two losses were to top-ranked Menasha and Kettle Moraine.

Evansville and Edgerton tied for the Rock Valley title and both could’ve made a run at Camp Randall if Catholic Memorial wasn’t sitting at the bottom of the bracket.

It would be cool if those two teams would at least meet in a state quarterfinal game before the winner would get a crack at Catholic Memorial in a state semifinal.

Kiel and Freedom are the one seeds in the other D4 bracket, but those two could combine teams and still not beat Catholic Memorial.

I hate the current setup. and I hope the WIAA takes a hard look at the enrollment numbers of the private schools, much like they did for basketball.

But in the end, it’s not the kids’ fault at Catholic Memorial. They’re just playing football.

Best guess: Catholic Memorial 42, Sheboygan Falls 7

Division 5

Another division where the defending state champion and a private school—Racine St. Catherine’s—moves down a division much to the chagrin of coaches statewide.

The Angels, however, won’t be the heavy favorite to repeat like Catholic Memorial.

Stratford didn’t allow a single point all season and could only garner a No. 2 seed. Tough crowd.

I like Lake Country Lutheran to deny St. Cat’s a repeat trip to Camp Randall, and Amherst to come out of the other bracket.

Amherst has won three of the last four D5 titles. Make it four of five.

Best guess: Amherst 34, Lake Country Lutheran 28

Division 6

A third straight division where the defending state champion dropped down a division. St. Mary’s Springs won D5 last year and is now in D6.

Abbotsford, Regis, Mondovi and Racine Lutheran are the top seeds, with St. Mary’s Springs earning a two seed.

St. Mary’s Springs has won seven state titles since 2009 and always seems to be in a league of its own once the postseason rolls around.

Regis seems like a trendy pick in the other bracket, setting up an all private school championship game. That’s fine, except it would make more sense and more people happy if it was in Division 5 and not Division 6.

Best guess: St. Mary’s Springs 24, Regis 21

Division 7

Edgar, Bangor and Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) have dominated D7 for the past decade, and things don’t look to change this postseason.

All three are No. 1 seeds, with Bangor and Edgar in the same bracket. Hilbert is the other No. 1 seed in the other half, along with Black Hawk/Warren.

How neat would it be if a school from Illinois said that it won a Wisconsin state title? I’m all for it.

Best guess: Black Hawk/Warren 14, Bangor 13

Here now is a closer look at three of the five playoff games involving area teams Friday night:

Mauston (6-3) at Edgerton (8-1), Division 4, round one, 7 p.m. Friday, Edgerton High School—The Golden Eagles were second in the South Central Conference and enter the postseason on a four-game winning streak. The Crimson Tide shared the Rock Valley crown with Evansville and have won seven straight.

Cade Hall leads a balanced attack for Mauston. The 6-foot-4 senior quarterback has thrown for 1,065 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Golden Eagles are averaging 16.1 points per game.

“Mauston reminds me a lot offensively of a team like East Troy or Big Foot,” Edgerton coach Mike Gregory said. “They’ve got a big quarterback with a strong arm, and he’s got four kids that he can throw to. They also have two good backs.

“They want to get to the outside, so we’re going to have to contain and know our assignments.”

Edgerton has been running on high octane since a Week 2 loss to Evansville. The Crimson Tide are averaging 36.6 points a game and giving up only nine points a game.

Junior quarterback Drew Hanson is completing better than 70 percent of his passes and has thrown 12 TDs. Edgerton has rushed for 1,985 yards and is averaging 220.6 yards a game.

Defensively, the Crimson Tide have allowed only 40 points over the last six games.

Gregory believes playing an unfamiliar opponent has its advantages.

“I like the fact that we’re playing someone outside our conference,” Gregory said. “You pick up on a team’s tendencies when you play them every year.

“And because we’ve been ahead in most of our games, we haven’t had to show everything offensively that we have in the playbook. We’ve got a few tricks left up our sleeve.”

Best guess: Edgerton 28, Mauston 7

La Crosse Central (5-4) at Milton (8-1), Division 2, round one, 7 p.m. Friday, Milton High School—The Red Raiders were fourth in the Mississippi Valley Conference and lost two of three games to end the regular season. The Red Hawks shared the Badger South title with Stoughton after one preseason poll predicted a fifth-place finish.

Central is all about Johnny Davis. The University of Wisconsin basketball recruit has thrown for 1,666 yards and 15 touchdowns and has rushed for 1,200 yards and 16 TDs.

“Davis is a phenomenal athlete,” Milton coach Rodney Wedig said. “We will try to control the clock and keep it out of his hands. And we have to avoid the big plays.”

Milton’s offense came up big in its conference-clinching win last Friday at Watertown. The Red Hawks put up 41 points and are now averaging 38.6 per game.

Junior quarterback Evan Jordahl has 20 passing TDs, while the Red Hawks’ rushing attack is averaging 255 yards.

Best guess: Milton 34, La Crosse Central 20

Lake Geneva Badger (6-3), at Burlington (7-2), Division 2, round one, 7 p.m. Friday, Burlington High School—The Badgers were fourth in the Southern Lakes and the Demons were third. Burlington beat Badger 40-37 in the regular season.

Badger shocked previously unbeaten Waterford last week to end the regular season.

Cole Gabor leads the Badgers offensively. The tailback has 1,137 yards rushing and has combined with quarterback Grant DuMez for 23 rushing TDs.

Dalton Damon directs the Demons’ high-powered offense. The senior quarterback has thrown for 1,074 yards and 13 TDs.

Tailback Zach Wallace has 1,402 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns. Damon has added 15 rushing touchdowns.

Burlington is averaging 39.3 points a game.

Best guess: Burlington 33, Badger 28