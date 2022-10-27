As the WIAA football playoffs move into the second round, one of the association’s major headaches is set to emerge again.
That issue is how to correctly classify some of the dominant private- and public-school programs in team sports.
The seeding issue is one that the WIAA has tried to remedy since it absorbed WISAA schools in 2000. A proposal to use a 1.65 multiplier on private-school enrollments was sent back for more study in 2014. A year later, that proposal was rejected.
In 2016, the Success Factor was introduced to member schools. That proposal was rejected by a 221-198 vote.
School enrollment is used to determine what divisions teams compete in during WIAA tournaments. This has given some private schools, especially some in heavily populated urban areas such as Milwaukee and Madison, an advantage over schools located in less populous areas.
The WIAA’s latest two-part plan was unveiled in seven area meetings during the final two weeks of September.
The first part of the plan allows schools to request to be moved up or down from their enrollment division. Factors to be cited would be success or lack thereof at their present level, participation rates, and school demography.
The second part of the plan contains the Tournament Performance Factor, which is similar to the 2016 proposal. Points would be awarded to schools based on tournament results for each school over a three-year period and copies the Success Factor that the WIAA included in its 2015 proposal.
Teams would earn four points by winning a state title, three for playing in a championship game, two for reaching the state semifinals and one point for reaching the quarterfinals.
If a team accumulated six or more points over a three-year period, it would be moved up one division
This plan also has its detractors.
Travis Winkers, the Darlington High School football coach, questions if three years is a fair time frame for point accumulation. The Redbirds lost to St. Mary’s Springs in a state semifinal game last season and are 9-1 with a No. 2 seed this season.
“I don’t know if I like that point system,” Winkers said during an interview in September. “I wish it was over like five years instead of three.
“Say a school suddenly gets a loaded class,” he said. “We’ve had a couple of good classes here two years in a row. Now we’re at three years. Our freshmen are average.
“Now our freshmen are going to be playing up because of those three years. At five years, it’s a whole new class.”
The WIAA proposal will be acted on by the WIAA Board of Control in February. If approved, it goes before the entire WIAA membership at its annual meeting in April. If approved in April, the plan would take effect in the 2024-25 school year.
Two area teams left
After the first round of the five-week WIAA football playoffs, Brodhead/Juda and Badger are the only two area teams remaining in the hunt for a state championship.
The Cardinals, a No. 2-seed in Division 5, ran over No. 7 seed Watertown Luther Prep 48-7 last Friday night. Brodhead/Juda plays host to No. 3-seeded Laconia on Friday night in a second-round matchup. Laconia shut out No. 6 seed Wautoma in its first-round game.
No. 3 Badger (9-1) at No. 2 Mukwonago (9-1), Division 1, Friday, 7 p.m.—“We want Mukwonago,” one Badger player screamed during last Friday night’s postgame celebration after the 21-14 victory over visiting Oak Creek.
The Badgers got what they wanted. Badger travels about 20 miles north to Mukwonago on Friday and will need to stop the state’s third-leading rusher to advance to the state quarterfinals.
Wynn Stang has rushed for 2,028 yards and 32 touchdowns this season for the Indians. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound senior got off to an amazing start, gaining 304 yards and scoring four touchdowns in the season-opening win over Sussex Hamilton, and then gouging Sun Prairie East for 470 yards and six touchdowns in Week 2.
“He runs in practice exactly the way he runs in games,” said Mukwonago coach Mike Gnewuch. “That is hard and that is physical and that is punishing.”
Mukwonago’s only loss came against Classic Eight Conference opponent Kettle Moraine, 28-7. The Lasers were able to contain Stang, who finished with 108 yards rushing on 21 carries and one touchdown.
The Badgers are led by junior quarterback J.P. Doyle, who runs the team’s run-orientated flexbone offense. Doyle has run for 1,096 yards and 17 touchdowns and thrown for 688 yards and five scores.
“He just works so hard,” Badger coach Matt Hensler said of Doyle. “He’s an excellent athlete. He’s so doggone coachable.”
The trip to Mukwonago will be special for Hensler, a Mukwonago High graduate. His father, Keith, was head coach of the Indians’ program for 27 years. He left the program after the 2005 season with a 199-80 record and is a member of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
No. 3 Laconia (6-4) at No. 2 Brodhead/Juda (8-2), Division 5, Friday, 7 p.m.—The Cardinals have shown they can throw the ball to supplement their potent rushing attack and take on the Spartans in an attempt to reach the state quarterfinals.
Brodhead/Juda sophomore quarterback Gabe Bockhop and receiver Gunner Boegli have proved to opponents that they can convert big plays if defenses concentrated on the Cardinals’ run game.
Boegli caught three passes for 151 yards and a touchdown in Brodhead/Juda’s win last Friday over Watertown Luther Prep.
The passing threat will make Brodhead/Juda’s rushing game more dangerous. Four players have rushed for at least 5.9 yards per carry. Blake Matthys leads the quartet with 602 yards rushing. Isaac Saunders has gained 391, Aiden Vondra has 368 and Leon Saunders 262.
The Spartans, who play in the Flyway Conference, match Brodhead/Juda’s 205-yard rushing per game average. Ashton Pike leads the Spartans with 908 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.