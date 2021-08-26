Week One of the high school football season is in the books.
And what a first week it was.
Hail Mary heartbreak. Overtime thrillers. Come-from-behind classics. Week 1 had enough drama and excitement to make me believe Week Two could be just as riveting.
Football pundits say a team’s biggest improvement usually comes between Week One and Week Two. Let’s see if that’s the case.
Here’s a look at three area games on tap Friday night:
Beloit Memorial (1-0) at Janesville Parker (0-1), nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at Monterey Stadium—These longtime rivals meet as nonconference opponents with Parker spending one season in the Badger Large before returning to the Big Eight next season.
The Purple Knights won their season opener for the just the second time in the last 25 years in a 14-13 nonconference victory over Racine Case. Quarterback Griffin Oberneder’s touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference.
“On film, they’ve got good speed and appear to be strong on the ball,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said of the Knights. “”We’ve got to match their speed and intensity, and do a better job of open-field tackling than we did last week.”
The Vikings lost a heartbreaker in their opener to Waukesha South on a last-second Hail Mary pass.
Despite the loss, Kreger was upbeat about his team.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a team play with more heart than we did last week,” Kreger said. “We lost so many kids to injuries that we were down to our third- and fourth-string guys at some positions.
“(Gavyn) Novak did a great job coming in at quarterback and directing our offense. We’re young, but I thought our sophomores really stepped up and played well. We’ve just got to correct some things that hurt us in the loss.”
Best guess: Parker 20, Beloit 6
Janesville Craig (0-1) at Madison Memorial (0-1), nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield Stadium—Both teams lost decisively in season openers. This is likely the last time these schools meet in a nonconference game for some time, as Craig rejoins the Big Eight Conference in football in 2022.
The Spartans lost 35-6 in their opener to Division 2 state power Waunakee. Memorial had not played a game since 2019, opting to sit out the 2020 fall and 2021 alternate fall seasons.
Quarterback Charles Erlandson threw for 169 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
“We’re looking forward to playing Madison Memorial,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. “As always, they’re solid.”
Craig struggled offensively in the season-opening loss to Oconomowoc, managing less than 200 yards of offense—more than 60 of which came on its lone scoring drive in the fourth quarter.
“The attitude and effort were great last week,” Bunderson said. “That was not the problem. Unfortunately, penalties and blown assignments put us behind more than we could make up. If we can clean up those two areas, we expect to be in the game and have a good chance to win.”
Best guess: Memorial 27, Craig 13
Evansville (1-0) at Brodhead/Juda (1-0), nonconference, 7 p.m. Friday at Brodhead High School—These longtime rivals, separated by 15 miles, opened the season with impressive wins.
The Blue Devils used a Chase Maves-to-Trevor Bahrs touchdown pass in overtime to beat Reedsburg 34-33. Maves finished with 385 yards passing and five touchdowns.
“For his first game, Trevor didn’t blink and made some big throws,” Evansville coach Garth Coats said. “As a former wide receiver, I think that helped him in understanding how to see the field and make certain throws.”
Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys was impressed with the Blue Devils.
“They’re big and have some playmakers on offense,” Matthys said. “The Maves kid really played well.
“And the fact that it’s Evansville vs. Brodhead/Juda, and the fact that we’re so close to each other distance-wise, tells you how big of a game it is.”
Brodhead/Juda rolled past Edgerton in its opener, winning the nonconference game 39-0.
“I feel like we picked up right where we left off last spring,” said Matthys, whose team went 7-0 in the alternate fall season. “Offensively, it was a typical first game, but defensively, I thought the kids did a tremendous job.”
Coats said the Cardinals present problems on both sides of the ball.
“They’re very disciplined and do a great job defensively in their cover zone,” Coats said.
“This is a game that will likely be won in the trenches. It’s going to be a great challenge for us, but one are guys are looking forward to. Plus, it’s a big rivalry game, and that’s something we’ve really stressed this week.”
Best guess: Brodhead/Juda 34, Evansville 20
Week 2
Games Friday
NONCONFERENCE
(7 p.m. starting time)
Beloit Memorial at Janesville Parker
Janesville Craig at Madison Memorial
Milton at Lake Geneva Badger
Evansville at Brodhead/Juda
Edgerton at Clinton
Lodi at Delavan-Darien
Elkhorn at Jefferson
East Troy at Walworth Big Foot
Pecatonica/Argyle at Parkview/Albany
Beloit Turner at St. Francis