Maybe it is true. The more things change, the more things stay the same.
Here we are in Week 4 of the high school season, and as is the case most seasons, Waunakee is rolling.
The Warriors are 3-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state in Division 2. They’ve outscored opponents 125-43 this season, have won four state titles in the last 12 years and finished runner-up twice.
So what’s the secret to the Warriors’ success? Why is there such a mystique when it comes to Waunakee football?
Milton coach Rodney Wedig, whose Red Hawks host the Warriors on Friday night, thinks he knows the biggest reason why Waunakee continues to thrive.
“They do such a great job of drawing kids to the program at an early age and keeping them there all the way through high school,” Wedig said. “Their depth is such an advantage for them because if someone goes down, they always have one or two kids ready to step in and play right away. Most teams don’t have that luxury.
“And they get really good athletes, as well. They’ve got a tight end and a lineman this year that have gotten offers from several Big Ten schools.”
Wedig knows exactly what it’s like to have a dominant program. He guided Walworth Big Foot to a Division 4 state title in 2009, a runner-up finish in 2008 and a semifinal berth in 2010.
Now, he faces the task of getting his team ready for the state’s top-ranked team on Friday night.
“I told our kids to look at playing Waunakee like a college FCS team playing a FBS team,” Wedig said. “We’ve seen those teams pull off an upset in the past, so that’s the way you have to look at it.
“You can’t get behind early or you’re in trouble, and you have to keep your offense on the field as long as possible, something we’ve struggled with our first three games. Our defense has been rock solid all season, and we’ll need that leadership and energy again from them on Friday.”
If not, the Waunakee mystique lives on.
Here’s a look at three area games Friday night.
Oregon (1-2, 0-1) at Janesville Parker (1-2, 0-1), Badger Large, 7 p.m, Friday, at Monterey Stadium--These two teams were manhandled in conference openers last Friday but look to get back into the playoff mix with a win this week.
The Panthers fell behind DeForest 22-0 at half last week and could not recover.
Tailback Teague Szudy is averaging 127 yards rushing per game.
“Oregon’s as good as they were last year,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. “They just ran into a very good DeForest team last week. I expect them to be a very tough opponent.”
Parker had no answer for the powerhouse that is Waunakee in losing its conference opener.
Sophomore wideout JJ Douglas is averaging better than 15 yards a reception and has two touchdowns.
“We better play a lot better than we practiced on Tuesday,” Kreger. “We were missing some guys because of injuries and some other things, but that’s no excuse. We’ve got to be better than that.”
Best guess: Oregon 27, Parker 20
Janesville Craig (1-2, 1-0) at DeForest (3-0, 1-0), Badger Large, 7 p.m., Friday, at DeForest High School—The Cougars look for the upset as they hit the road to take on the fourth-ranked (Division 2) Norskies.
DeForest has steamrolled to wins in its first three games, outscoring its opponents 118-21.
Quarterback Mason Keyes has thrown for 531 yards and eight touchdowns and has yet to throw an interception in 51 attempts.
Wide outs Max Weisbrod and Brody Hartig have combined for 317 yards and four touchdowns, with each averaging more than 14 yards a reception.
“We’ll have to play our best game, no question about it,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. “But even though they beat us last spring pretty badly (56-7), when I went back and looked at the tape, we actually moved the ball on them. Big plays and not getting off the field on third down killed us.”
Craig rallied from a 14-0 deficit in beating Watertown in its conference opener last week.
Quarterback Hunter Klietz threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing TD.
“DeForest can score in a heartbeat,” Bunderson said. “We have to minimize our mistakes, move the chains offensively and not beat ourselves with missed assignments and penalties.”
Best guess: DeForest 34, Craig 13
Clinton (3-0, 1-0) at Marshall (3-0, 1-0), Eastern Suburban, 7 p.m., Friday, at Marshall High School--The surprising Cougars take their unbeaten record on the road against the seventh-ranked (Division 5) and unbeaten Cardinals.
Marshall rallied to beat Pardeeville in its conference opener last week.
Quarterback Craig Ward has been a standout for the Cardinals. The senior has thrown for 613 yards and 10 touchdowns, and is completing better than 65 percent of his passes. Ward’s 10 TD passes are tied for fourth in the state.
Clinton, under first-year coach Darin Wecker, blasted Dodgeland in its conference opener.
The Cougars are averaging 32.7 points a game. Tailback Abel Espinoza is averaging 9.2 yards per carry and 101.3 yards a game. He and Peyton Bingham have four rushing TDs each.
Best guess: Marshall 27, Clinton 7