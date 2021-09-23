T he city’s greatest rivalry resumes Friday night.
For the 55th time in their storied history, Craig and Parker will lock horns on the gridiron at Monterey Stadium in the annual Battle for Monterey Rock.
It doesn’t matter if it’s tiddlywinks, show choir or any other sort of competition. Nothing beats the crosstown rivalry of the two city schools.
And football is at the top of that list.
Craig owns the all-time series with a 33-21 mark, but Parker won last year’s game 25-14 to reclaim the coveted Monterey Rock trophy.
“Our kids walk by that trophy every day in the locker room,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. “They know exactly what it stands for and how significant it is.
“You try and tell them that it’s just another game on a nine-game schedule. But I know, our coaches know and the players certainly know that it’s a lot more than that. It’s Parker vs. Craig. It’s bragging rights.”
Craig has dominated the last decade, winning four straight from 2012-15 and three more in a row from 2017-19.
Adam Bunderson, who starred as a quarterback at Parker and is now the head coach at Craig, said there’s nothing like Parker-Craig week with the pep assemblies, social media trash talk and school spirit that goes along with it.
“Parker vs. Craig is always a big week,” Bunderson said. “Aside from the few years I was in college, I’ve been involved in it since 1996 as a player or coach, and there’s nothing like it.
“And it’s more than just a game. You’re playing for the Rock, and I’m sure the Parker kids want to keep it just as much as we want it back. It should be another great game between the two schools in what has always been such a great rivalry.”
Friday night’s game is also likely the one and only time the city teams meet as members of the Badger Large Conference. Craig and Parker move back into the Big Eight Conference next season, with Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West heading to the Badger Large for football only.
Besides the Parker vs. Craig showdown, here’s a look at two other key games Friday night.
Janesville Craig (2-3, 2-1) at Janesville Parker (1-4, 0-3), Badger Large, 7 p.m., Friday, at Monterey Stadium--It’s safe to say the Cougars have overachieved thus far this season while the Vikings have underachieved. A win moves Craig one win closer to a playoff berth, while a Parker win not only retains the Monterey Rock trophy but keeps its slim playoff hopes alive.
Craig fell behind Oregon 14-0 last Friday but stormed back behind the right arm of quarterback Hunter Klietz for 35-21 win and sole possession of third place in the Badger Large. The senior threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing TD. For the season, Klietz has 948 yards passing and seven touchdowns. Junior wideout Jake Schaffner has 25 receptions for 454 yards and three TDs.
“Craig likes to stretch the field horizontally by making quick passes, and that allows them to stretch the field vertically,” Kreger said. “And they certainly have the talent at the skill positions to make it very hard to defend them. We’re going to have to make sure we’re wrapping up and not missing any tackles.”
By stretching the field against Oregon last week in pulling away, Craig found its non-existent run game in the second half, piling up more than 100 yards rushing.
“Offensively, we finally ran effectively in the second half last week and that helped us seal the win,” Bunderson said.
Parker has struggled big-time offensively in its three conference losses. The Vikings have scored only 26 points in three games, and were shutout by Milton last week.
“It’s the little things that are hurting us right now,” Kreger said of his stagnant offense. “Penalties, dropped passes, missed assignments, we’re just not clicking all together.
“But, we need to put all the negative stuff behind us. Right now, we’re focused on being 1-0 this week. It doesn’t matter that it’s Craig. This football team needs a win.”
Best guess: Parker 28, Craig 20.
Brodhead/Juda (5-0, 3-0) at River Valley (4-1, 3-0), SWC, 7 p.m, Friday, at River Valley High School—The winner takes over sole possession of first place in the conference and secures an automatic playoff berth.
River Valley has rolled in winning four straight. The Blackhawks’ only loss was to unbeaten Madison Edgewood in the nonconference season opener.
Quarterback Ethan Wickman has thrown for 696 yards and 10 touchdowns. Wide receivers Landen Alt and Zach Gloudeman have combined for 537 receiving yards and eight TDs.
Brodhead/Juda has been nearly untouchable through five games. The Cardinals have outscored their opponents 218-24 and have shutouts in three of five games.
Offensively, Brodhead/Juda is averaging 43.6 points a game. Tailback Gage Boegli has 607 yards rushing and 12 TDs.
Best guess: Brodhead/Juda 34, River Valley 20.
Evansville (3-2, 2-1) at McFarland (2-3, 2-1), Rock Valley, 7 p.m., Friday, at McFarland High School—The winner moves into sole possession of third place in the conference and a step closer to a postseason berth.
The Spartans have won two straight after starting the season 0-3. Quarterback Cooper Kennedy has throw for 368 yards and five touchdowns, while tailback Travis Zadra has rushed for 312 yards and is averaging 6.1 yards per attempt.
The Blue Devils have also won two straight to move above .500 for the season. Quarterback Chase Maves is 10th in the state in passing yards at 1,089, according to wissports.net, and has throw 10 touchdown passes. Maves’ favorite targets are Trevor Bahrs and Kane Howlett, who have combined for 768 yards receiving and eight TDs.
Best guess: Evansville 27, McFarland 21.