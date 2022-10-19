The five-week WIAA football playoffs begin Friday night with eight area teams qualifying in the 224-team, seven-division tournament.
The highest-seeded area team is Brodhead/Juda who earned the No. 2 seed in its Division 5 group. The Cardinals will host No. 7-seed Watertown Luther Prep on Friday night.
Badger High of Lake Geneva earned a No. 3 seed in its Division 1 group. The Badgers will host No. 6 seed Oak Creek.
On the opposite end, three area teams earned No. 8 seeds and face huge challenges in going on the road to play No. 1 seeds.
Janesville Parker, which was 6-3 overall in the regular season, travels to Hartland to play top-seeded Arrowhead, which finished 7-2 in the powerhouse Classic Eight Conference. There was talk that Parker, with its enrollment of 1,442, might fall into Division 2 if it made the playoffs, but in the end there were four schools with smaller enrollments that filled out the Division 1 field.
Badger, Brookfield East and Waunakee, were on the bottom of Division 1 with matching enrollments of 1,336. Milwaukee King has the top enrollment in the Division 2 field at 1,332.
The other two No. 8-seeded area teams are Milton in Division 2 and Edgerton in Division 4.
The Red Hawks were just 3-6 overall but 3-4 in the Badger Large to finish third in that conference behind juggernauts Waunakee and Sun Prairie East. They play at No. 1-seeded Kettle Moraine in Wales. The Lasers finished the regular season 6-3, but their losses came against Fond du Lac, a No. 6 seed in the Division 1 playoffs; Mukwonago, a No. 2 D1 playoff team; and Muskego, a No. 1 seed in D1.
Edgerton (4-5) must travel to Carroll University in Waukesha to take on No. 1 seed Catholic Memorial. The Crusaders have won five state football titles, including Division 4 titles last season and in 2019 and the Division 3 title in 2018
If the Crimson Tide suffers a lopsided loss, they likely will be just one of many. The 1-8 matchups in the WIAA playoffs are almost always noncompetitive.
Last season, the No. 1 seeds went 28-0 in the first round. The closest game was No. 1 Marshall’s 14-12 victory over No. 8 River Valley. Marshall then lost its second-round game, which taints its original seeding.
In Division 1 first-round matchups in 2021, No. 1s defeated No. 8s by a combined 213-19, an average margin of 53.25-4.75. In Division 2, it was 153-42 (38.25-10.5). In Division 3 games, it was 151-49 (37.75-12.25).
In Division 4, it was 170-38 (42.5-9.5); Division 5, 124-26 (31-6.5); Division 6, 192-26 (48-6.5) and Division 7, 184-20 (46-5).
The scores suggest that playoff fields should be reduced, but with the WIAA’s emphasis on participation, that is unlikely. That means running clocks might be activated Friday.
Two games that likely will be competitive feature area teams: No. 5 seed River Valley comes to Clinton to play the fourth-seeded Cougars in Division 5 action, while No. 6 Evansville travels to play at No. 3 Lake Mills in Division 4.
Janesville Parker (6-3) vs. Arrowhead (7-2) at Hartland, Friday, 7 p.m.—The Vikings concluded a successful regular season with a 54-6 romp at Madison La Follette last Friday night.
Now Parker makes its first WIAA playoff appearance since 2015 against Arrowhead, which has made the playoffs 27 straight seasons and 32 of the last 33.
Parker coach Clayton Kreger knows the Vikings are the underdogs.
“We will play in an amazing atmosphere,” Kreger said in a text message. “I am so excited for our kids to have the opportunity to compete on a big stage like that.
“We have had the most intense and most focused practices and film studies this week,” Kreger said. “Our kids are locked in and ready to go.”
Junior Jeff Rowin has taken over as starting quarterback and has completed 40 of 65 passes for 789 yards and 11 touchdowns.
His favorite target is fellow junior J.J. Douglas, who has averaged a stunning 27.3 yards per catch with 26 receptions for 711 yards and seven touchdowns.
The talented Douglas also has carried the ball 42 times out of the Wildcat formation for 511 yards and seven touchdowns.
Senior Griffin Davis leads the Vikings in rushing with 766 yards on 116 carries and seven touchdowns.
Cayden Brandenburg (27 catches, 369 yards, 7 TDs) and Paul Kim (15, 278, 3) add to the Vikings’ passing game.
Carter Wesley leads the Parker defense with 42 total tackles. Keegan Skrzypchak has 37, and Cash Davis and Eli Thurman have 33 each.
The Warhawks have scored 18 rushing and 12 passing touchdowns in eight games (Waukesha South had to forfeit a late-season game to Arrowhead because of injuries).
Vance Holtz is Arrowhead’s starting quarterback. He has completed 79 of 136 passes for 1,225 yards and 18 scores.
Drew Nagy is the Warhawks’ leading rusher with 756 yards on 144 carries and six TDs. Nick Cenelli has 50 carries for 320 yards and three scores.
Andrew Weske is Arrowhead’s top receiver with 35 catches for 582 yards and nine TDs. Trip Walsh has added five scoring catches.
AREA FIRST-ROUND GAMES FRIDAY
(7 p.m. starts, unless noted otherwise)
Division 1
(No. 8 seed) Janesville Parker (6-3) at (No. 1) Arrowhead (7-2)
(6) Oak Creek (7-2) at (3) Badger (8-1)
Division 2
(8) Milton (3-6) at (1) Kettle Moraine (6-3)
Division 4
(8) Edgerton (4-5) vs. (1) Catholic Memorial (9-0), at Carroll University, 7:15 p.m.
(6) Evansville (5-4) at (3) Lake Mills (6-3)
Division 5
(5) River Valley (3-6) at (4) Clinton (6-3)
(7) Watertown Luther Prep (4-5) at (2) Brodhead/Juda (7-2)