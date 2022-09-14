Turf fields are becoming more of the norm than the exception in high school football.
In the area, Elkhorn High converted their football field to turf as part of a $3.29 million project in 2020, and Delavan-Darien High began playing on its newly turfed field this season after a $6.5 million stadium renovation.
Both the Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien facilities feature plazas where fans can eat and drink from extensive concession stands while watching the games.
The palace of all high school athletic facilities is the 200,000-square-foot Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. Now the home of both Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West football, soccer and lacrosse teams, the stadium project totaled $18 million.
The field is below street level and features a scoreboard with a large video screen. With the main entrance at street level, fans can watch the action behind one of the end zones above field level while leaning against a railing.
Edgerton High School is working on a renovation project that would replace its grass field with turf.
Meanwhile, in Janesville, both Craig and Parker football teams play on grass surface at Monterey Stadium. There isn't anything in the works currently to change that arrangement.
“I have not heard much in the way of turf talk at Monterey,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said in a text message.
Craig will play on turf in all of its away games this season. That is neither an advantage nor a disadvantage in Bunderson’s mind.
“Not sure I have a strong preference either way,” he said.
Having Monterey Stadium hosting a game each week of the season—there was one idle week this year—takes its toll on the turf.
A lightning storm forced the cancellation of the second half of the Craig-Oshkosh North season-opener, which saved the grass field from any damage. But a rainstorm during any Friday night could result in the field being damaged.
Estimates vary, but a general price estimate for replacing grass fields with artificial ones is about $1 million.
Discussions about a turf replacement have been held before. Nobody should expect a college-type project like the facility in Sun Prairie, which is more affluent that Janesville.
But having a modern turf field that could be used by both high schools for football and soccer would save maintenance costs and put the Janesville schools on par with other Big Eight Conference teams.
Plus think of the savings in grass stain removers for players' families.
Friday's games
Verona (3-1 overall, 2-0 in Big Eight) at Janesville Parker (3-1, 1-1), Big Eight, 7 p.m., at Monterey Stadium—Verona is tied with Madison Memorial for first place in the Big Eight Conference, while Parker is coming off its thrilling 35-33 victory over rival Janesville Craig and is one game behind the co-leaders.
The Wildcats have outscored their four opponents 99-41. The Vikings have outscored its opponents 108-96 in going 3-1.
The Wildcats, guided by first-year head coach Andrew Riley, feature running back Trey Engram, son of first-year University of Wisconsin offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bobby Engram. Trey Engram has rushed for 495 yards and scored five TDs.
Quarterback Kaden Kittleson has completed 42 of 73 passes for 352 yards and four TDs.
J.J. Douglas has been the dominant force on offense for Parker. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior has gained 669 yards (167.3 ypg). As quarterback in the Wildcat formation, Douglas has rushed 24 times for 400 yards and five touchdowns. He also has 10 receptions for 269 yards and two scores.
Janesville Craig (2-1-1, 1-1) at Madison La Follette (0-4, 0-2), Big Eight, 7p.m., Friday, at Lussier Stadium—The Cougars will have a great opportunity to bounce back off their loss to Parker when they play at winless La Follette on Friday night.
The Lancers have been outscored 177-76 in their four losses, including 16-12 at home against previously winless Madison West last Friday. Craig shut out West 35-0 two weeks ago.
The Lancers gave up at least 50 points in each of their first three losses.
“La Follette has had a rough start to the season, but they have some really good players,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. “They run a lot between the tackles, so we are focused on getting better there.
“After the last two weeks, we are focusing on limiting penalties.”
Senior quarterback Jake Schaffner leads the Cougars with 509 yards passing. He has completed 33 of 49 passes and accounted for four TDs. He’s added 351 yards rushing on 53 carries and scored nine TDs.
Owen Shucha leads the team with 358 yards rushing. Hunter Ehret has been the Cougars' top receiver with six catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
OTHER AREA GAMES
(7 p.m., Friday)
BADGER LARGE
Beaver Dam (0-4 overall, 0-2 conf.) at Milton (1-3, 1-1)
ROCK VALLEY
Delavan-Darien (2-2, 2-0) at McFarland (1-3, 1-1)
East Troy (1-3, 0-2) at Evansville (1-3, 1-1)
Edgerton (1-3, 1-1) at Whitewater (0-4, 0-2)
CAPITOL
Columbus (4-0, 2-0) at Turner (3-1, 1-1)
Lake Mills (2-2, 0-2) at Big Foot (1-3, 0-2)
SOUTHERN LAKES
Badger (3-1, 2-0) at Elkhorn (2-2, 0-2)
SWC
Brodhead/Juda (4-0, 2-0) at River Valley (0-4, 0-2)
EASTERN SUBURBAN
Clinton (3-1, 1-1) at Horicon/Hustisford (1-3, 1-1)
SWAL
Darlington (3-1, 2-0) at Parkview/Albany (0-4, 0-2)