The final regular-season high school football games are Friday night, and playoff eligibility rides on several games—including both Janesville high schools’ contests.
Both Parker and Craig need to win to become automatically eligible with better-than-.500 records in the Big Eight Conference. Both are 3-3.
Parker appears in a better position to earn a certain playoff spot for two reasons.
First, the Vikings will be at La Follette, and the Lancers are just 1-5 in the Big Eight and 1-7 overall.
Second, the Vikings defeated Craig in their annual rivalry game. If Parker loses to the Lancers and fall to 3-4 in the conference, the victory over the 4-3-1 Cougars could make the Vikings one of eligible 3-4 teams in the state to fill out the field.
Because of their drop in enrollment, the Vikings might drop into the Division 2 playoffs, which would increase their chances of winning at least one playoff game.
Craig finishes off the regular season with its homecoming game against a tough Madison Memorial squad.
The Cougars might also qualify for the playoffs if they lose to the Spartans and fall to 3-4 in the Big Eight, but Craig coach Adam Bunderson certainly can’t count on that.
Three area teams have qualified for the WIAA playoffs entering Friday night’s games: Evansville, Badger come and Brodhead/Juda.
There are two key area games with playoff implications.
In the Rock Valley, Edgerton (3-3) plays at Delavan-Darien’s impressive new stadium against the Comets (2-4).
A Crimson Tide victory automatically qualifies them for the playoffs.
A Delavan-Darien win would put both teams on the playoff bubble, but the Comets would have the tiebreaker advantage over the Crimson Tide. Edgerton would greatly benefit by a Jefferson (2-4) win over East Troy (1-5), according to state high school guru Travis Wilson of WisSports.net.
In the Eastern Suburban, Clinton (3-3) needs a victory over visiting Cambridge (1-5) to automatically qualify for the playoffs. A loss would have the Cougars sweating before the playoff field is announced.
In the Badger Large, Milton has a good chance to go to 3-4 with a victory over winless Watertown at home, but with a 3-6 overall record, the odds of the Red Hawks getting to fill out the playoff field aren’t good.
Janesville games
Madison Memorial (6-2 overall, 4-2 in Big Eight) vs. Janesville Craig (4-3-1, 3-3), Big Eight Conference, 7 p.m., Friday, at Monterey Stadium—The Spartans come into Monterey Stadium as the Cougars’ Homecoming opponents having already qualified for the WIAA playoffs.
The Spartans’ only losses came in back-to-back weeks on the road against second-place Middleton 45-21 and first-place Verona 27-20.
The Cougars lost to Middleton 35-7 and last Friday at Verona 35-6.
“This is a big game, obviously, with a win and in,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said in a text message.
He did take away some positives in the loss against Verona.
“I thought our defense played really well against the run,” Bunderson said. “Penalties and turnovers hurt us and will need to be cleaned up this week.”
Charlie Erlandson is the Spartans quarterback. He has thrown for 1,547 yards and 23 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also has rushed for four scores.
His big-play target is Mekai Ward, a 5-foot-7, 160-pound junior who has 29 catches for 754 yards and nine TDs. Ward averages 94 yards receiving a game.
Memorial’s top running backs have been Bryson Cunningham (381 yards rushing, six TDs) and Kamarion Parker (284, 2).
“Memorial is always a really disciplined and well-coached team,” Bunderson said. “They are balanced on offense with a big strong running back (Cunningham) and a very accurate quarterback.
“On defense, they tackle well.”
Janesville Parker (5-3, 3-3) at Madison La Follette (1-7, 1-5)—The Lancers have had a rough season, but it hasn’t taken away their spirit.
La Follette played Memorial tough last week at home and trailed just 21-16 with 7:25 left in the third quarter, before the Spartans eventually pulled away with five second-half touchdowns in a span of 7:12.
“They are big, physical and have some real playmakers on the two sides of the ball,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said in a text message. “To be successful, we will need to match their physicality and continue to stress the importance of discipline at all times.”
Quinton Lomack Jr. is the Lancers’ quarterback and also is the team’s leading rusher with the injury to Makhi Jackson three weeks ago. Jackson has not played in the last two games.
Lomack Jr. is a 6-3, 202-pound junior who has completed 64 of 124 passes for 868 yards and six touchdowns. But Lomack Jr. has also thrown 12 interceptions. He rushed 11 times for 59 yards and a touchdown last week against Memorial.
Kreger said the Vikings will be ready.
“The playoffs started for us last week, and the same holds true for Friday,” Kreger said. “Win, and we are in.”
AREA GAMES (7 p.m. starts) BADGER LARGE
Watertown (0-8 overall, 0-6 in conference) at Milton (2-6, 2-4)
ROCK VALLEY
Whitewater (0-8, 0-6) at Monroe (8-0, 6-0)
Evansville (5-3, 5-1) at McFarland (5-3, 5-1)
Edgerton (3-5, 3-3) at Delavan-Darien (2-6, 2-4)
East Troy (2-6, 1-5) at Jefferson (2-6, 2-4)
SOUTHERN LAKES
Badger (7-1, 6-0) at Beloit Memorial (2-6, 1-5)
Elkhorn (2-6, 0-6) at Union Grove (2-6, 2-4)
EASTERN SUBURBAN
Cambridge (1-7, 1-5) at Clinton (5-3, 3-3)
CAPITOL
Big Foot (1-7, 0-6) at Turner (3-5, 1-5)
SWC
Lancaster (6-2, 4-2) at Brodhead-Juda (6-2, 4-2)
SWAL
Parkview/Albany (0-8, 0-6) at Belleville (7-1, 5-1)