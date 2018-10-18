EDGERTON
The Washington Redskins won three Super Bowls under coach Joe Gibbs, and the infamous Hogs were a big reason why.
Renowned for their ability to control the line of scrimmage, The Hogs set the tone on the offensive line in making life easier for quarterback Joe Theismann and running back John Riggins.
Edgerton High has its own version of the Hogs in 2018, and it’s a big reason why the Crimson Tide are riding an eight-game winning streak heading into their WIAA Division 4 playoff opener Friday at home against Wautoma.
The Hogs have gotten so big at Edgerton that they’ve had their own T-shirts made.
“My offensive line coach, Russ Leitz, who has been with me on my coaching staff for over 20 years, came up with the idea of calling them ‘The Hogs,’” Edgerton head coach Mike Gregory said. “He said, ‘The hogs gotta eat,’ so that’s the saying we came up with for the T-shirts. I know the kids get a big kick out of it.”
Opponents aren’t enjoying it as much.
With The Hogs leading the way, Edgerton is eighth in the state in rushing with 2,957 yards—an average of 328.6 yards per game.
Jaden Johnson is the Theisman and Devin Jorgenson the Riggins in the Tide’s version of that former Redskins model. They’ve combined for more than 2,800 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns.
The Hogs consist of: senior Jordan Leitz at left tackle; junior Ben Wileman at left guard; junior Bryce Tate at center; senior Cesar Ochoa at right guard; and junior Reed Farrington at right tackle.
Leitz, Russ’ son, and Ochoa are both three-year starters on the line. Pakes missed last season with a back injury but is flourishing this season at center, while Wileman and Farrington are key cogs up front.
“When Jordan missed the first game of the season, you could tell how important he was to the group because we haven’t lost since,” Gregory said.
“We expected the line to be much-improved, but I would say they came together and are much better than any of us anticipated. They go into each and every game with the mentality that, ‘We’re better and stronger than you,’ and that’s how they play.”
While The Hogs hope to feast Friday, here’s a look at two other area first-round playoff games:
- Kettle Moraine (5-4) at Janesville Craig (6-3), Division 1, 7 p.m., Friday, Monterey Stadium--Both teams are making a second straight postseason appearance. The Lasers are 7-8 all-time in the playoffs, including a Division 2 state championship in 1988. The Cougars are just 2-13 in the postseason, with their last victory coming in 1999.
Don’t let Kettle Moraine’s record fool you. The Lasers play in arguably the toughest conference in the state in the Classic Eight. Despite starting the season 2-4, including a three-game losing streak, Kettle Moraine rebounded, including winning its last three games.
Elijah Weis leads the Lasers offense. The senior tailback has rushed for 1,262 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is averaging 7.6 yards per carry. Quarterback Hunter Denor has thrown for seven TDs and is averaging 102.5 yards passing per game.
“They’re very similar to us in as far as they like to run the ball first,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. “And they’re very big and physical, starting with No. 77 (Trey Wedig), who is going to play at Wisconsin. You can tell those kids have spent plenty of time in the weight room.
“They’re also a little bit turnover-prone, like we’ve been. Their quarterback has 10 interceptions, and they’ve also put the ball on the ground a few times. It’s probably going to come down to which team can avoid turning it over.”
Craig counters with an offense averaging 24.2 points per game. Senior tailback Tressin Kussmaul has carried the load with 1,038 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns, but the Cougars have plenty of other scoring options in quarterback Ben Coulter and all-around athlete Tegan Christiansen.
Best guess: Kettle Moraine 27, Craig 20
- Wautoma (6-3) at Edgerton (8-1), Division 4, 7 p.m., Friday, Edgerton High School—The Hornets are 8-10 all-time in the postseason and have qualified in eight of the last nine years. The Crimson Tide are in the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and are 5-21 all-time.
Wautoma finished second in the South Central Conference behind Mauston. The Hornets have a high-flying offense, averaging 32.6 points per game. Tailback Matthew Kroll and quarterback Ryan Lois have rushed for a combined 2,290 yards and a whopping 30 TDs.
“Their strength is running the football, but that’s an area we’ve done a pretty good job of defending all season,” Gregory said. “They’re going to get their yards, but we can’t give up the big play.
“I definitely feel like we’ve played the tougher schedule in a much better conference. I like the matchup for us.”
Edgerton will be back at full-strength. Johnson, the team’s senior quarterback, missed last Friday’s regular-season finale due to disciplinary reasons but will return for the playoff opener. Johnson is 11th in the state in rushing with 1,544 yards and 10th in yards per game with 193.0.
Jorgenson gives the Tide a terrific one-two punch. He has rushed for 1,261 yards and 18 touchdowns to go along with Johnson’s 20.
Best guess: Edgerton 34, Wautoma 14
Lake Geneva Badger (4-5) at Mukwonago, Division 1, 7 p.m., Friday, Kettle Moraine High School—The Badgers are making a 13th straight trip to the postseason and have an all-time record of 18-21. The Indians are back in the postseason for the first time since 2014 and are 27-20 overall in the playoffs. Mukwonago won the Division 1 state title in 2004.
Badger won four of its last five games to secure a playoff spot. Hunter Wrzesinski leads the Badgers offense with 667 yards rushing and seven TDs.
Muskego ended the regular season with back-to-back losses to state powerhouses Hartland Arrowhead and Muskego.
The Indians are balanced offensively, with quarterback Justin Peck throwing for 1,671 yards and 10 touchdowns and tailback Josh Jendusa rushing for 1,563 yards and 13 TDs.
Best guess: Mukwonago 21, Badger 7
