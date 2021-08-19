Monterey Stadium sat empty last fall.
The only thing crossing the goal line was the occasional lawn mower.
Friday night, football is back. And not a minute too soon.
Everyone has had enough of COVID-19 and the pandemic. Myself included. Wear a mask, don’t wear a mask. Get vaccinated, don’t get vaccinated. Rules and guidelines in regards to COVID seemed to change every hour. So I can’t think of a better way to snap out of the doldrums than the return of Friday night lights?
The prep season officially begins tonight with area teams Delavan-Darien and Lake Geneva Badger kicking things off with nonconference games.
Janesville Craig hosts Oconomowoc in nonconference action at Monterey Stadium on Friday, while Janesville Parker heads to Waukesha South to open its season.
Hopes are high, everybody’s undefeated, and parents, grandparents and student bodies are excited about returning to area stadiums after being forced to watch the majority of games last season on YouTube or paying for a subscription on NFHS that featured no commentary, delayed graphics and shoddy camera work, at best.
“There’s nothing like running out of that tunnel at Monterey Stadium on a Friday night,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. “A lot of our seniors only got one chance to do that last spring, and that was with a very limited crowd.
“And I think more than anything, it’s a chance for everybody—not just the players and coaches—to get back to having normal Friday nights in the fall where it’s all about football, the excitement leading up to game day and having all your family and friends watching you play.”
Here’s a look at three area games Friday night.
Oconomowoc (0-0) at Janesville Craig (0-0), nonconference, 7 p.m., Friday, at Monterey Stadium—The Raccoons were 4-5 last fall, while the Cougars went 0-5 in the alternate fall season.
Twelve starters return for Oconomowoc, including quarterback Jack Hellman. The senior threw for 890 yards and seven touchdowns last season and completed 60 percent of his passes.
Greg Galloway was first-team all-Classic Eight last season at defensive end and has gotten a number of Division I scholarship offers.
Bunderson is looking at the two nonconference games as a way for his young team to get its feet wet before venturing into a difficult Badger Large Conference schedule.
“I think we match up very well with Oconomowoc
skill positions,” Bunderson said. “They’re a strength for both teams. The key for us is how we handle things up front.
“I thought at our scrimmage that our defense got better as things went on. And our offense did a pretty good job of moving the ball in our triple option, even mixing in some big pass plays.”
Best guess: Oconomowoc 27, Craig 7
Janesville Parker (0-0) at Waukesha South (0-0), nonconference, 7 p.m., Friday, at Waukesha South High School--The Vikings finished 2-4 in the alternate fall season, while the Blackshirts were 0-4 in a COVID-shortened 2020 fall season.
Waukesha South plays in one of the state’s top conference’s in the Classic Eight and are a trendy picky to finish last this season.
“All I know is that we’ve played them twice and they’ve beaten us both times,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. “They do some good things on film, so we’re going to have to come out and execute in every facet of the game.”
Waukesha South is led by junior quarterback Tak Takeota, a dual threat who missed part of last season due to injuries.
Kreger believes he has the pieces to put a quality product on the field but has to find exactly where they fit.
“We lost a good senior group, but those coming back have worked hard and done everything we’ve asked of them,” Kreger said.
“We’ve had a good camp and stayed healthy, which is key. Now, we have to build off the excitement of the upcoming season and carry it over onto the field.”
Best guess: Parker 28, Waukesha South 13
Brodhead/Juda (0-0) at Edgerton (0-0), nonconference, 7 p.m., Friday, at Edgerton High School—The Cardinals went 7-0 in the alternate fall season, while the Crimson Tide were 3-2 in the alternate fall season.
These two former Rock Valley Conference rivals both enter the season with playoff aspirations.
The Cardinals have a wealth of talent returning on both sides of the ball. Gage Boegli was an all-conference running and should lead a balanced and potent offense.A total of 15 starters return for Brodhead/Juda, and despite not starting last spring, quarterback Coley Hoesly is expected to be one of the top signal-callers in the SWC.
Edgerton must replace Rock Valley Conference offensive player of the year Drew Hanson at quarterback, along with first-team selections Ethan Krause at running back and Konner Knauf at wideout. Beau Allison figures to be a solid replacement for Krause in the backfield.
Best guess: Brodhead/Juda 34, Edgerton 13