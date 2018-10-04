Keeanu Benton needs our help.
More important, he needs our vote.
The Janesville Craig senior and University of Wisconsin recruit was nominated to play in the Under Armour All-America Football Game on Jan. 3 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
ESPN2 will televise the game that features more than 100 of the nation’s best senior high school players. Current NFL players AJ Green, Julio Jones and Leonard Fournette have played in the game. This year’s coaches are former Packers, Lions and 49ers coach Steve Mariucci, along with NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
In order to be selected to play in the game, Benton must win a nationwide fan bracket-style vote taking place in four phases.
Phase One takes place from now until Oct. 16 with fans allowed to vote once per day per device. In other words, you can vote once a day from an iPad, cellphone or laptop. The website to vote is dreamfearlessly.underarmourgame.com and Benton is listed in Region D.
His first-round opponent is Garrett Snodgrass of York, Nebraska. If Benton win Phase One, he would advance to Phase Two, which is Oct. 17-31.
“It’s such a great opportunity for Keeanu,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. “We’ve never had anything like this in our area, and honestly I don’t know if we’ve ever had anyone from the state play in the Under Armour game.
“He’s a great kid and deserves to play in the game. And it’d be fun to watch him play in a game where he’s not getting double- and triple-teamed every play. I hope everyone goes online and votes.”
Benton is piling up some impressive stats this season despite being a marked man on defense. He’s got 43 tackles in seven games, including four for losses.
“One of the best attributes about Keeanu this season is that he’s taken on much more of a leadership role on this team,” Bunderson said.
“And when you watch him on film as a junior as dominating as he was at times, he’s even more of a difference-maker this season.”
Playoff possibilities
The last three years, any team with a .500 conference record or better has made the playoffs.
However, so have several teams that finished with below .500 conference marks. That gives several area teams something to play for the last two weeks of the regular season.
Madison La Follette and Madison West both sit with 3-4 records in the Big Eight Conference.
Milton could finish 3-4 in the Badger South with back-to-back wins, and the Red Hawks’ last two opponents are a combined 1-9 in conference play.
Brodhead/Juda and Whitewater both sit at 2-5 in the Rock Valley, but both have daunting schedules the last two weeks.
Elkhorn and Lake Geneva Badger are both 2-3 in the Southern Lakes and play each other Friday night.
Here’s a look at three area games Friday night, including Badger at Elkhorn:
Madison West (3-4) at Janesville Craig (5-2), Big Eight, 7 p.m., Monterey Stadium—The Cougars have clinched a playoff berth, while the Regents must win their last two to earn an automatic bid.
West finishes with Craig and defending conference champion Sun Prairie, so a third straight postseason berth seems like a tall task.
The Regents have flourished offensively but have struggled stopping anybody defensively. Quarterback William Gutknecht and tailback Kelvin Opoku-Appoh have rushed for a combined 1,091 yards and 13 touchdowns. Opoku-Appoh has also hauled in four TD passes.
“I’m sure West feels like they have a chance to still sneak into the playoffs, so that makes this a big game for them,” Bunderson said.
“Offensively, they run that triple option which is similar to ours, so defensively, we have to know our reads and stay in a position to make plays.”
Craig is coming off a 42-7 loss to Middleton that dropped the Cougars out of first place in the Big Eight, but the Cougars trailed only 13-7 at halftime.
“We’re better than what we showed, especially in the second half,” Bunderson said of the loss. “We didn’t make enough plays, and they did.
“But I think everybody realizes our goals are still in front of us. We just have to clean up things in a few areas and avoid giving up the big plays.”
Best guess: Craig 27, West 13
Walworth Big Foot (3-4) at Brodhead/Juda (2-5), Rock Valley, 7 p.m., Brodhead High School—Big Foot needs to win its final two games to be postseason-eligible. Brodhead/Juda hopes to win its final two and still get in despite a below-.500 record.
The Chiefs started 0-3 but have won three of their last four, with the only loss to unbeaten McFarland.
Big Foot’s passing game has been the key to the resurgence. Quarterback Logan Eischeid has thrown for 1,403 yards and 16 touchdowns. Receivers Aidan Greco and Jack Gillingham have combined for 872 yards receiving and 12 TDs. Gillingham is averaging a whopping 21.1 yards per catch.
“They’re very talented at the skill positions,” Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys said. “Their quarterback is really throwing the ball well, and they’re receivers have as much talent as anyone we’ll see all season.
“We’re going to have to be able to move the ball on them, which I think we can, to keep their offense off the field.”
Brodhead/Juda’s upset loss to Whitewater at home last weekend put a damper on the playoff aspirations. The Cardinals must beat Big Foot and unbeaten McFarland in Week 9 to have any hopes of returning to the postseason after a one-year absence.
“That’s how we’re hyping things up right now,” Matthys said of the possibility of making the postseason at 4-5. “It has happened in the past, so that’s all the motivation our kids need.”
Best guess: Big Foot 34, Brodhead/Juda 20
Badger (2-5, 2-3) at Elkhorn (2-5, 2-3), Southern Lakes, 7 p.m., Elkhorn High School—Both teams must win out to secure a postseason bid. Badger finishes with Elkhorn and Burlington, while Elkhorn plays Badger and Union Grove.
The Badgers’ up-and-down season continued last Friday. Badger started the season 0-4 before rattling off back-to-back conference wins, but they saw a fourth-quarter rally come up short last Friday in a loss to Wilmot.
Hunter Wrzesinski and Mitch Rife have rushed for a combined 837 yards for Badger, but the passing game has been non-existent. Badger is averaging just over 50 yards a game passing with only one passing touchdown.
Elkhorn is at the other end of the spectrum offensively. Quarterback Mason Buelow has thrown for 998 yards and 15 TDs, but the ground game has produced only 674 yards total and three touchdowns.
Best guess: Badger 20, Elkhorn 7
Week 8
GAMES FRIDAY
(7 P.M. STARTING TIME)
BIG EIGHT
Madison West at Janesville Craig
Janesville Parker at Madison Memorial
Verona at Beloit Memorial
Sun Prairie at Middleton
Madison La Follette at Madison East
BADGER SOUTH
Milton at Fort Atkinson
ROCK VALLEY
Clinton at Beloit Turner
Walworth Big Foot at Brodhead/Juda
Whitewater at Edgerton
McFarland at Evansville/Albany
East Troy at Jefferson
SOUTHERN LAKES
Lake Geneva Badger at Elkhorn
Westosha Central at Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay
TRAILWAYS LARGE
Orfordville Parkview at Palmyra-Eagle
