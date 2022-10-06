Daylight hours are shrinking, and the nights are getting colder.
High school football playoff time is approaching.
Just two regular-season games remain for most teams—some non-playoff teams can schedule an 11th game.
Teams that finish above .500 in conference play clinch an automatic playoff bid. In most seasons, several teams that finish below .500 are included in the playoffs when the seven-division, 224-team field isn’t filled by automatic qualifiers.
Three area teams have clinched playoff berths. Brodhead/Juda, a projected Division 5 entrant; Badger (Division 2) and Evansville (Division 4).
Brodhead/Juda lost its first game of the season last Friday night at Adams-Friendship 25-13. Adams-Friendship also has clinched a playoff berth.
Travis Wilson, the general manager and football editor of WisSports.net, keeps tabs on the playoff field and projects what division each qualifier likely will be placed.
Two area teams—Janesville Craig and Clinton—need one win to clinch a playoff berth.
The Cougars play at Verona on Friday and then host Madison Memorial in the regular-season finale Oct. 14. If they qualify for the playoffs, they would be in the Division 1 bracket.
Clinton plays Waterloo on Friday in Eastern Suburban Conference play. Both teams are 3-2 in the ESC, which means the winner will clinch a playoff berth. If the Cougars lose, they can clinch a berth Oct. 14 with a victory over visiting Cambridge (1-4).
Wilson has five area teams on the playoff bubble. These are teams that need two victories to clinch a playoff berth while one victory would put them into playoff consideration if sub-.500 teams are needed to fill brackets.
Janesville Parker is one of those teams. The Vikings are 2-3 in the Big Eight and host winless Madison East at Monterey Stadium on Friday night and conclude conference play at Madison La Follette (1-4).
If Parker does make the playoff field, Wilson projects the Vikings would be in the Division 2 field. The school’s enrollment of 1,442 would be the most of any school in Division 2, according to Wilson’s projection.
The final determination can’t be made until the playoff field is determined.
Other area teams that are on Wilson’s bubble are Delavan-Darien (Division 3), Edgerton (Division 4), Jefferson (Division 3) and Milton (Division 2).
Milton finishes Badger Large play at undefeated Waunakee on Friday and then will host winless Watertown on Oct. 14.
Janesville game previews
Madison East (0-7 overall, 0-5 in Big Eight) at Janesville Parker (4-3, 2-3), Big Eight Conference, 7 p.m., Monterey Stadium—The Vikings will have a prime opportunity to move to .500 in the Big Eight and within one more victory of earning a playoff berth.
The Vikings could not stay with Middleton at Monterey Stadium last Friday. The 51-32 loss disappointed Vikings head coach Clayton Kreger, and his comments after the game reflected that.
Kreger was back to his positive outlook early this week.
“It is Week 8, and we only have another two weeks that we are guaranteed together,” Kreger said in a text message. “I’m excited to get back to work with these guys.”
The Vikings threw five interceptions against Middleton, but they also hit several big throws. Jeff Rowin threw for three touchdowns and 225 yards.
The Purgolders have been able to score but haven’t been able to stop teams. East has scored 150 points in their seven losses but have allowed 309.
Janesville Craig (4-2-1, 3-2) at Verona (6-1, 5-0), Big Eight Conference, 7 p.m., Verona Area High School—The Cougars need one win in their final two games to clinch a playoff berth, but it will be a challenge to get it Friday.
Verona is undefeated in conference play. The only loss the Wildcats have suffered this season came in the season opener at Muskego 28-6. Muskego is ranked fifth in the WisSports.net Football Coaches Division 1 poll.
Verona is ranked eighth in the poll.
The Wildcats are led on offense by tailback Trey Engram and quarterback Kaden Kittleson.
Engram has 145 carries for 853 yards and eight touchdowns.
Kittleson has completed 71 of 117 passes for 711 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Craig coach Adam Bunderson said there are comparisons made between Verona and Middleton, a team the Wildcats defeated 13-7 at home Sept. 9 and defeated Craig 35-7 at Monterey Stadium two weeks ago.
Bunderson says the Cougars will face a different set of challenges against Verona than they did against Middleton.
“Middleton is more of a big, run-it-down-your-throat team,” Bunderson said. “Verona, what stands out in film is they’re fast. They have speed across multiple positions.
“They tackle well on defense, and their defense is aggressive,” Bunderson said. “And they have a really good running game.”
Jake Schaffner continues to put up the numbers for the Cougars. The senior quarterback has completed 55 of 95 passes for 970 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has rushed 68 times for 595 yards and 12 TDs.
Owen Shucha has carried the ball 107 times for 606 yards and 10 touchdowns. Connor Holman has 17 receptions for 259 yards and two TDs.
AREA GAMES FRIDAY (7 p.m. starting times) BADGER LARGE
Milton (2-5 overall, 2-3 in conference) at Waunakee (7-0, 5-0)
ROCK VALLEY
Jefferson (2-5, 2-3) at Edgerton (2-5, 2-3)
Delavan-Darien (2-5, 2-3) at Evansville (4-3, 4-1)
McFarland (4-3, 4-1) at Whitewater (0-7, 0-5)
Monroe (7-0, 5-0) at East Troy (2-5, 1-4)
SOUTHERN LAKES
Union Grove (2-5, 2-3) at Badger (6-1, 5-0)
Westosha Central (5-2, 3-2) at Elkhorn (2-5, 0-5)
CAPITOL
Edgewood (5-2, 3-2) at Big Foot (1-6, 0-5)
Lake Mills (4-3, 2-3) at Turner (3-4, 1-4)
EASTERN SUBURBAN
Clinton (5-2, 3-2) at Waterloo (5-2, 3-2)
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE
Brodhead/Juda (6-1, 4-1) at Prairie du Chien (5-2, 5-0)
SWAL
Mineral Point (2-5, 2-3) at Parkview/Albany (0-7, 0-5), 7 p.m. Thursday