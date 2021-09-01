T he appetizers have been consumed.
It’s time for the main course in prep football.
Conference races begin in earnest Friday night.
Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker open conference play in a lame-duck Badger Large season, with the Cougars playing host to Watertown at Monterey Stadium and the Vikings on the road at state powerhouse Waunakee. Both city schools will return to the Big Eight Conference for football in 2022.
Waunakee and DeForest are longtime Badger Conference powerhouses who are expected to vie for the conference title, with a Sept. 24 showdown likely deciding it. The rest of the league is playing for third—and the remaining playoff spots.
With losses likely to DeForest and Waunakee, the remaining six teams in the Badger Large will have to go 4-1 in the other five conference games to earn an automatic playoff berth with a 4-3 conference mark.
Oregon, Parker and Milton have the best chance of doing that, although the Red Hawks are down to their third-string quarterback due to injuries. Watertown, Craig and Beaver Dam would have to overachieve to earn playoff bids.
Southern Lakes
Matt Hensler’s Lake Geneva Badger team has been a mainstay at or near the top of the Southern Lakes for more than a decade, and that isn’t likely to change this season. Led by budding star Cole Berghorn, a senior, the Badgers should once again find themselves in the postseason.
Elkhorn is not expected to contend for the conference title, but the Elks have talent and are taking bigger strides under second-year coach Todd Ghilani. A trip to the postseason is a reasonable goal for Elkhorn.
Union Grove is the trendy pick to win the Southern Lakes and has started the season 2-0.
Burlington and Waterford figure to be in the mix for postseason berths.
Rock Valley
The Rock Valley race is Jefferson’s to lose. The Eagles have a talented senior class and opened the season with an impressive win over Lakeside Lutheran.
Rock Valley newcomers Monroe and Madison Edgewood are the biggest threats to upend Jefferson, and both should be playoff qualifiers.
Evansville, Edgerton and Whitewater have outside chances at earning a postseason bid, but with McFarland also expected to be an upper-tier finisher, the three area teams would have to pull off an upset at some point.
Eastern Suburban
Clinton, under first-year coach Darin Wecker, has started 2-0 and is the early feel-good story for the 2021 season. The Cougars could be in the playoff mix but are not in the same league as conference stalwarts Marshall and Markesan. A win over Dodgeland on Friday in the conference opener would make a great start even greater for the Cougars.
Southwest Wisconsin
While Clinton has been the early surprise, Brodhead/Juda has been the most impressive overall. The Cardinals hammered both Edgerton and Evansville by a combined score of 74-0. Jim Matthys’ team is built for a long postseason run—especially if Brodhead/Juda lands in Division 5—and a conference title is (pardon the pun) definitely in the cards.
River Valley and Richland Center are the biggest threats to a Brodhead/Juda conference title.
SWAL
First-year coach Joe Flister has a tall task on his hands as Parkview/Albany embarks on a conference schedule that includes state powerhouses Darlington and Lancaster, along with up-and-coming programs Cuba City and Mineral Point.
Darlington looks like the front-runner, but the conference appears very balanced and talented among its top four teams.
Capitol
Lodi and Lakeside Lutheran are the cream of the Capitol, but that doesn’t mean Beloit Turner and Walworth Big Foot can’t compete for a playoff berth.
Turner has started 2-0 and has scored 75 points in two lopsided wins.
As we kick off the conference schedule, let’s look at three area games on Friday.
Watertown (1-1, 0-0) at Janesville Craig (0-2, 0-0), Badger Large, 7 p.m., Friday, at Monterey Stadium—Both teams have their sights set on top-four finishes in the Badger Large and a playoff bid.
Caleb Huff is a dual threat for the Goslings at quarterback. He threw for 228 yards and a touchdown in the the team’s win over Reedsburg last Friday and added a rushing TD.
“Watertown appears to be a little bit more balanced than they have been in the past,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. “Their quarterback is a running back who can throw.
“We played very well defensively last week, and we’ll need that kind of effort again Friday night.”
Craig lost a heartbreaker to Madison Memorial last Friday 7-6.
Bunderson said the return of a couple of key injured players this week should help the Cougars offensively.
“We’ve got some guys coming back on the offensive line,” Bunderson said. “That should allow us to do a better job of moving the ball and sustaining some drives.”
Best guess: Watertown 27, Craig 13.
Janesville Parker (1-1, 0-0) at Waunakee (2-0, 0-0), Badger Large, 7 p.m., Friday, at Waunakee High School—These teams met in the alternate fall season last spring, with the Warriors rolling to a 43-0 halftime lead en route to a 56-0 victory.
Waunakee is ranked No. 1 in the state in Division 1 and is fresh off a come-from-behind nonconference win over Middleton. The Warriors lost starting quarterback Quentin Keene to injury in the first half, but backup Garett Lenzendorf led a second-half rally.
“I’m glad we’re getting them fairly early in the season,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. “ They’re only going to get better. They’re ranked No. 1 for a reason, and we welcome the opportunity to play them.
“We were kind of the deer in headlights last year when we came up here and played them. Just the whole atmosphere with the facilities and everything else had us a little starry-eyed. You’ll see a different team this season. Our kids know 100 percent that we’re going up there to compete and to try and win a football game.”
Best guess: Waunakee 34, Parker 14.
Waterford (1-1, 0-0) at Lake Geneva Badger (1-1, 0-0), Southern Lakes, 7 p.m., Friday, at Badger High School—For years, these teams have been fixtures at the top of the Lakes standings and perennial postseason participants.
The Wolverines opened with a win over Milwaukee King but were shut out by Oak Creek last Friday.
In two games, Waterford is averaging 155 yards rushing per game.
Badger is led by Berghorn. The senior has rushed for 314 yards and four touchdowns in two games.
Best guess: Badger 28, Waterford 20.