Successful teams have to find a way to stay grounded.
Overconfidence can often lead to underachievement.
Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys is more than happy to be currently dealing with that problem.
The Cardinals are 4-0 on the season, including 2-0 in the SWC, and currently ranked ninth in the state in Division 5 by wissports.net.
“We’ve had several conversations on how to handle success,” Matthys said.
“This team is not lacking in confidence, but in the same sense, they’re handling it well thus far.
“The juniors and seniors are not used to winning at the varsity level, so it’s important that they enjoy the success that we’re having now but realize that we haven’t won anything yet and that our team goals are ahead of us.”
Brodhead/Juda blasted former Rock Valley Conference foes Edgerton and Evansville in nonconference games to open the season and have started SWC play 2-0 with convincing wins over New Glarus/Monticello and Richland Center. The Cardinals have outscored their opponents 175-24.
“We’ve been able to get off to quick starts and then keep our foot on the gas,” Matthys said. “And by getting off to such good starts, we haven’t given teams time to adjust.
“We’re kind of the new kids on the block in our conference, and we’re excited about how things have started.”
Brodhead/Juda hosts Platteville (1-3, 1-1) on Friday before playing at conference unbeaten River Valley on Sept. 24.
“Platteville might have the best quarterback we see all season, at least when it comes to being a dual threat,” Matthys said.
“We can’t get caught looking ahead to River Valley, and I don’t think that’s going to be a problem.
“We’re playing well on both sides of the ball, and kids are feeding off each other, but I’m not even sure yet how good this team is. We’ve still got a lot of things to work on.”
Here’s a look at three area games on tap Friday.
Janesville Parker (1-3, 0-2) at Milton (1-3, 0-2), Badger Large, 7 p.m., Friday, at Milton High School—This is a must win game for both teams if they have any hopes of playing in the postseason. An 0-3 conference start, with DeForest still on the schedule, would likely dash any playoff possibilities.
After starting the season scoring 29 points in a nonconference win over Fort Atkinson, Milton has scored only 27 points its last three games.
Defensively, the Red Hawks have been solid. Top-ranked Waunakee scored 48 on Milton last week, but it was a 7-7 game late in the first half before turnovers turned the tide.
“I know Milton has dealt with some injuries, but they still have a ton of talent,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. “We know that we have to have a great week of preparation heading into their stadium on their Homecoming night.”
Parker was tied with Oregon 13-13 at half last Friday but gave up 21 points in the third quarter in a 34-20 loss.
“There is no question we needed that (win) against Oregon, and now we have an uphill battle,” Kreger said. “Even though we’re young, we still have high expectations for this team and have to be better heading into next week.
“Defensively, we have a lot to clean up. The focus on defense this week is to simplify so our kids can play fast, physical and confident.”
Best guess: Parker 21, Milton 13
Oregon (2-2, 1-1) at Janesville Craig (1-3, 1-1), Badger Large, 7 p.m., Friday, at Monterey Stadium—The winner of this game will likely move into sole possession of third place in the conference and one step closer to a postseason berth.
Oregon, behind 251 yards rushing and four touchdowns from Teague Szudy, pulled away from Parker in the second half last week to pick up its first conference win.
Szudy, a senior, has 593 yards and seven touchdowns in four games this season.
“Oregon wants to run the ball and has a very good back,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. “We need to be assignment-sound on defense and trust that our reads will take us to the football.
“On offense, we have to avoid the penalties and turnovers. They play a couple of different fronts, so we’re making sure we know our responsibilities in the run game no matter which look we see.”
In the three losses this season, Craig scored 13 points.
Best guess: Oregon 27, Craig 14
Elkhorn (2-1, 1-1) at Lake Geneva Badger (3-1, 2-0), Southern Lakes, 7 p.m., Friday, at Badger High School—These longtime rivals battle in a key early-season conference game.
Elkhorn blanked Delavan-Darien last week to pick up its first Southern Lakes win after a heartbreaking one-point loss to Burlington in the opener.
The Elks have yet to get on track offensively but have allowed only 22 points in three games.
Badger is led Cole Berghorn. The senior standout is fourth in the state in rushing with 887 yards and fifth in the state in yards per game at 221.8.
Best guess: Badger 28, Elkhorn 14