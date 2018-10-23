The WIAA state football championship games are three weeks away, so it's time to peer into my crystal ball.
Which seven teams will leave the artificial turf at Camp Randall as state champions?
Yes, I know that the postseason began a week ago, but if anybody had a team that lost in the opening-round winning a state title then I would say pick up another hobby. Forecasting is not your forte.
Here now is a look at the seven divisions and how I see them playing out. I correctly predicted five of the seven state champions a year ago, with Rice Lake and Lodi spoiling the party.
Division 1
Until somebody can knock Kimberly off its perch, it's hard to bet against the Papermakers. They have won five straight D1 titles and have rattled off nine straight wins since seeing their nation's best 70-game winning streak snapped in a Week 1 loss to Fond du Lac.
Top-ranked Fond du Lac looms on Kimberly's side of the bracket, and I could certainly see a rematch in a state semifinal game.
The other bracket features unbeatens Muskego, Milwaukee Marquette and Franklin, along with perennial powerhouses Hartland Arrowhead and Oak Creek.
State final prediction: Kimberly 28, Milwaukee Marquette 14
Division 2
Waunakee steamrolled its way to a state title a year ago and shows no signs of slowing down this postseason. The top-ranked Warriors have absolutely throttled every opponent on the schedule and have not allowed a point since the last week of September.
Once-beaten Brookfield Central is in the bottom half of Waunakee's bracket along with Southern Lakes champion Waterford.
Unbeaten Mequon Homestead appears to be Waunakee's biggest roadblock to a second straight D2 title. The Highlanders are ranked second and should come out of the other bracket to set up an entertaining state title game against Waunakee.
State final prediction: Homestead 20, Waunakee 14
Division 3
Rice Lake was the surprise winner a year ago in D3. The Warriors are back to defend but have two losses and don't appear to be repeat-worthy.
When looking at this division, it's hard not to pick Waukesha Catholic Memorial to win it all. The Crusaders are ranked No. 1 in Division 3 and play in the state's toughest conference in the Classic Eight. Catholic Memorial's only loss was to unbeaten Division 1 rival Muskego.
New Berlin Eisenhower appears to be Catholic Memorial's stiffest test to get to Camp Randall. The Lions are ranked second.
Rice Lake is a one seed in the other bracket, but I think Green Bay Notre Dame is the best bet to get to the state title game.
State final prediction: Catholic Memorial 21, Green Bay Notre Dame 7
Division 4
The only area team still playing is Edgerton, as it gets ready to host defending state champion Lodi on Friday. The Crimson Tide could certainly be state semifinalists, but I can't see them getting past top-seeded Racine St. Catherine's. The Angels feature Da'Shaun Brown, arguably the state's top quarterback, who has drawn interest from Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State and Syracuse.
Martin Luther also figures to be in the mix for a state berth. The Spartans feature running back Darius Crawley-Reid, who has rushed for nearly 2,000 yards.
Saint Croix Central and Little Chute are the No. 1 seeds in the opposite bracket.
State final prediction: Racine St. Catherine's 34, Saint Croix Central 21
Division 5
Saint Mary's Springs remains the prohibitive favorite in D5. The Ledgers, who have already won seven previous state titles, have allowed only 51 points all season. Saint Mary's Springs was the Division 6 state champion a year ago.
Amherst is the three-time defending Division 5 champion but doesn't appear to be as strong this season and only garnered a No. 3 seed. Unbeaten Lake Country Lutheran is the other No. 1 seed in St. Mary's Springs' bracket.
Kewaunee and Stratford appear to be the top teams in the left side bracket.
State final prediction: St. Mary's Springs 21, Kewaunee 0
Division 6
Maybe the most wide open division, although Iola-Scandinavia appears to be the trendy pick. The Thunderbirds have been ranked No. 1 all season and are averaging nearly 44 points per game while allowing only 63 all season.
Fennimore might be the best team on the right side bracket, although don't ever count out Lancaster. The Flying Arrows have won a state-record seven state titles along with St. Mary's Springs and Kimberly and usually feast come tournament time.
Mineral Point and Cambridge are two teams to keep an eye on, but lack of playoff experience will likely keep them from a trip to Camp Randall.
State final prediction: Iola-Scandinavia 35, Fennimore 20
Division 7
Edgar and Bangor have owned this division the last several years, and things don't look to change much in 2018.
Black Hawk appears to be the only team capable of challenging either school. The Warriors came into the postseason ranked second in the state.
Bangor won it last year, but I like Edgar to exact revenge.
State final prediction: Edgar 27, Bangor 21
John Barry is a sports writer for The Gazette. Email him at jbarry@gazettextra.com
We're down to one area team left in the postseason, so it's up to the Crimson Tide of Edgerton to carry the torch.
Here's a look at the second round playoff game that has Edgerton hosting defending state champion Lodi:
- Lodi (8-2) at Edgerton (9-1), Division 4 second round, 7 p.m., Friday, Edgerton High School--The Blue Devils are 25-18 all-time in the postseason, including winning last year's Division 4 title. The Crimson Tide are 6-21 overall and in search of their first second-round win in program history.
Lodi's only two losses came in back-to-back weeks against Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran. The Blue Devils earned revenge against Lakes Mills last week in a 17-14 win.
The Blue Devils are balanced offensively. Quarterback Zach Potter has thrown for 792 yards and five touchdowns to lead an offense averaging 24.2 points per game. Running backs Colton Nicolay and Austin Soehle have combined to rush for 1,266 yards and 15 TDs.
"It's Lodi," Edgerton coach Mike Gregory said. "I don't think much more needs to be said. They're the defending state champs and a very good football team. The score might not indicate it, but they dominated in beating Lake Mills last week.
"They're going to want to run the ball as much as possible, so we'd like to force them into throwing the ball more than they'd like."
Edgerton counters with the state's ninth-best rushing attack. The Crimson Tide have rushed for 3,358 yards. Senior quarterback Jaden Johnson has 1,705 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns, while junior tailback sits at 1,443 yards rushing and 19 TDs. Johnson has also thrown for 917 yards and 11 touchdowns and is leading an offense averaging 37.1 points per game.
"We think we can move the ball on them (Lodi) but are also going to have to be able to mix in the pass, as well," Gregory said. "They'll give us some different looks on defense that we probably haven't seen all season, so we'll have to adjust.
"The best thing that could happen for us is to get an early lead and take them out of their comfort zone, which is playing physical and running the ball."
Best guess: Lodi 27, Edgerton 21
Benton advances to Round 2
Keeanu Benton has advanced to the second round of the Selection Tour, which is a nationwide vote used to fill out the roster for the Under Armour All-America Football Game.
The Janesville Craig senior and University of Wisconsin recruit was nominated to play in the Under Armour All-America Football Game on Jan. 3 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
ESPN2 will televise the game that features more than 100 of the nation’s best senior high school players. Current NFL players AJ Green, Julio Jones and Leonard Fournette have played in the game. This year’s coaches are former Packers, Lions and 49ers coach Steve Mariucci, along with NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
Phase Two voting place from now until Oct. 31 with fans allowed to vote once per day per device. In other words, you can vote once a day from an iPad, cellphone or laptop. The website to vote is dreamfearlessly.underarmourgame.com and Benton is listed in Region D.
