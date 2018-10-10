When it comes to the WIAA football playoffs, the general rule of thumb has usually been that only a handful of teams make the field with a sub-.500 conference record.
That probably will not be the case this season. With more schools dropping football or joining another existing program as part of a co-op, and with several more teams deciding to play 8-man football, the playoff field of 224 is tougher to fill. That opens the door for several teams with losing conference records to still qualify.
Travis Wilson of wissports.net believes 18 teams with sub-.500 conference records will make this year's playoff field, which will be announced late Friday night. Seeding meetings are scheduled for Saturday morning. A total of 206 schools have already punched their postseason ticket for the seven-division field.
A number of area teams remain on the bubble but, according to a column Wilson wrote heading into this week attempting to project the playoff field, have a good chance to get in with a victory Friday night.
Of the area teams with a losing conference record, Milton looks like the best bet to get in despite a current 2-4 Badger South record. The Red Hawks can get to 3-4 on Friday with a win over a Madison Edgewood team that is 1-5 in the Badger South. With a victory, and several other factors, Wilson projects Milton as potentially the final team to make the field.
In the Rock Valley, Wilson expects Beloit Turner to get a postseason bid regardless of how it does Friday night at East Troy. The Trojans are currently 4-4 in the Rock but have been decimated by suspensions and injuries and have lost three straight games.
"We're going to get a couple of more kids back this week (from suspension), and if we are fortunate enough to get into the playoffs, you never know what might happen," Turner coach Derek Diehl said. "If you remember, a couple of years ago (2016), River Valley came into the postseason with multiple losses and advanced to the state championship game.
"If we can push through all this adversity, I really think we could be a team that could sneak up on somebody."
Brodhead/Juda is another Rock team that could find its way into the playoffs with a win. The Cardinals are 3-5 but unfortunately would have to pull off the upset of the season, as they finish wrap up the regular season at unbeaten and third-ranked McFarland.
Two Southern Lakes teams are also outside looking in right now but could cement their status with a win tomorrow night.
Lake Geneva Badger, which started 0-4, is currently 3-3 in the Lakes and could clinch a 13th straight postseason bid with a win at home over Union Grove.
Elkhorn is 2-4 in the Lakes, but Wilson believes the Elks would have an outside chance of getting into the playoff field with a win over Burlington on Friday.
Whatever the case might be for the area teams on the bubble, it appears the regular-season finale should be interesting.
Here's a look at three area games Friday:
Madison Memorial (7-1) at Janesville Craig (6-2), Big Eight, 7 p.m., Monterey Stadium--Plenty on the line for both teams. Memorial could claim at least a share of the Big Eight title. Craig needs to win to likely get a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
Craig coach Adam Bunderson has seen enough of the Spartans on film to know the Cougars will have their hands full.
"I don't think there's any question that Memorial has the most complete offense of any team we've played," Bunderson said. "Most teams either had a really good passing game or ran the ball well. Memorial has both, and it starts with a very physical line up front.
"Memorial has always had great athletes, but this year they not only have great athletes, but they're as physical as any Memorial team I can remember."
Memorial's only loss was to Verona. The Spartans are led by quarterback Jason Ceniti and tailback Kam Marshall. Ceniti has thrown for 1,222 yards and 17 touchdowns, while Marshall has rushed for 976 yards and six TDs. The Spartans are averaging 33 points per game.
Tressin Kussmaul needs 102 yards rushing to reach 1,000 for the season for Craig. The senior has scored 11 touchdowns and is averaging 6.2 yards per carry.
Best guess: Memorial 27, Craig 20
Janesville Parker (0-8) at Beloit Memorial (1-7), Big Eight, 7 p.m., Beloit Memorial High School--The Purple Knights are seeking a second straight win over their longtime rival. The Vikings are looking to end a 15-game losing streak.
Despite the fact they only have one win, Parker coach Clayton Kreger is leery of the Knights.
"Beloit's a physical team, who I believe is underrated and continuing to improve their program" Kreger said. "They are big up front and switch defenses from an odd to an even front throughout the game. We will be heavily undersized; therefore, we will have to focus on combo blocks and understanding our assignments to get to the second level."
Parker is in search of its first win since a 28-3 victory over Madison East in Week 3 of last season. The Vikings have scored seven points or less in five of seven games this season.
"We continue to see a lot of improvements with our team, and it would mean everything to us, to our players, to our coaches, to our seniors, to finish with a victory in Beloit," Kreger said.
Best guess: Beloit 20, Parker 6
Beloit Turner (4-4) at East Troy (6-2), Rock Valley, 7 p.m., East Troy High School--A must win for Turner if it hopes to secure an automatic playoff berth. East Troy has already punched its ticket to the postseason but probably needs a win to earn a first-round home game.
Jake Dessart continues to be the story for East Troy. The senior quarterback leads the state in rushing with 1,843 yards and is second in yards rushing per game with 230.4.
"He's got my vote for player of the year in our conference," Diehl said of Dessart. "And he's a great kid. I got a chance to talk to him for about 20 minutes last year before our game, and I came away really impressed with him."
Turner has lost three straight since a number of players were suspended. Diehl said his team won't be back to full strength on Friday but will have several players back from suspension.
Quarterback Kenny Draeving has thrown for 600 yards and 10 TDs for Turner.
Best guess: East Troy 34, Turner 26
Week 9
GAMES FRIDAY
(7 p.m. start time)
BIG EIGHT
Madison Memorial at Janesville Craig
Janesville Parker at Beloit Memorial
Middleton at Madison La Follette
Sun Prairie at Madison West
Madison East at Verona
BADGER SOUTH
Madison Edgewood at Milton
ROCK VALLEY
Edgerton at Walworth Big Foot
Evansville/Albany at Clinton
Beloit Turner at East Troy
Brodhead/Juda at McFarland
Jefferson at Whitewater
SOUTHERN LAKES
Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger
Elkhorn at Burlington
Waterford at Delavan-Darien
TRAILWAYS LARGE
Markesan at Orfordville Parkview
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse