When the high school football season started, no one could’ve predicted that Edgerton would be the last area team standing.
Yet that’s exactly the scenario.
Edgerton’s magical season continues Friday night when it plays at Lakeside Lutheran in a WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal game.
As for the rest of the area teams and conferences, it’s a different story. This was not a good year. The postseason was a bust.
Edgerton, Janesville Craig, Lake Geneva Badger and Beloit Turner were the only area teams to even qualify for the playoffs. And Craig, Badger and Turner were soundly defeated in the first round.
Topping the list of disappointments once again is the Big Eight Conference. What used to be a state powerhouse is now an afterthought.
If you take Sun Prairie out of the equation, the league’s postseason resume the last 10 years is abysmal. Sun Prairie has been the Division 1 runner-up twice in the last 10 years, while the rest of the conference is 29-52 in the postseason during that stretch. Craig, Janesville Parker and Madison East are a combined 0-8 in the playoffs since 2008, and Madison Memorial is 1-7.
In this year’s postseason, five of the six Big Eight representatives lost in the first round. And games weren’t close. Craig, Verona, Memorial and Madison La Follette were outscored 190-62. Verona gave up 63 points—at home—in being battered by Arrowhead. Sun Prairie got the conference’s only win by outlasting Middleton 42-36.
It’s hard to pinpoint why the Big Eight continues to struggle in the postseason. Memorial and Sun Prairie tied for the conference championship this season, but my guess is that both teams would’ve struggled to finish even fourth in the Classic Eight Conference that features Muskego, Catholic Memorial, Arrowhead and Kettle Moraine.
The Big Eight simply does not produce the overall talent that it used to.
The Big Eight isn’t alone this season in its playoff failure. The Southern Lakes and Rock Valley went a combined 3-8 in the first round, with only Edgerton, East Troy and Waterford winning. East Troy and Waterford both lost in the second round.
So with Edgerton left to carry the torch for the area, let’s look at Friday night’s state quarterfinal game at Capitol North Conference champion Lakeside Lutheran:
Edgerton (10-1) at Lakeside Lutheran (10-1), Division 4 state quarterfinal, 7 p.m., Lakeside Lutheran High School—The Crimson Tide won a second-round playoff game for the first time in program history last Friday and are now 7-21 all-time in the postseason. The Warriors are 9-13 overall in the postseason, and this is the third time they’ve advanced to a state quarterfinal game. Both teams have wins over Wautoma and Lodi this season.
Edgerton coach Mike Gregory had one word to describe Lakeside: big. The Warriors average about 275 pounds on the offensive line, along with having a 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end.
“They come right at you with that veer offense and say, ‘Try and stop us,’” Gregory said. “They don’t do anything too cute. It looks like they only have about six different plays that they run and that’s it.
“Because they’re so big, we can’t just sit there and slug it out with them. We’re going to have to be able to throw the ball, which we were able to do in beating Lodi last week.”
Jack Monis leads the Lakeside offense. The senior quarterback has thrown for 568 yards and eight touchdowns and has added 549 yards and seven TDs on the ground. Lakeside has three players with over 400 yards rushing.
“It’s a very experienced and talented team,” Gregory said of the Warriors. “They only start two underclassmen.
“Defensively, they’ll sit in that 4-4 scheme with the big boys up front. We’ve moved the ball on everybody this year, but we know this is going to be our toughest test yet.”
Edgerton counters with a rushing attack that ranks 10th in the state at 318 yards per game. Senior quarterback Jaden Johnson, who was brilliant in the win over Lodi last Friday, is eighth in the state in rushing with 1,854 yards and has 25 rushing TDs. He has also thrown for 1,060 yards and 16 touchdowns.
“We won’t change anything defensively, but offensively, we know that we’re going to have to continue to be effective throwing the football,” Gregory said.
“In the games that we’ve had with common opponents this year, the scores have been very similar. I expect a tough, physical game. If it rains, which they’re talking about, that’s OK. We’ve practiced in a monsoon several times this year.”
Best guess: Lakeside 28, Edgerton 20
Johnson is player of the week nominee
Jaden Johnson’s electrifying performance in last week’s second-round win over Lodi has made him a nominee for the Wisconsin Sports Network’s player of the week.
The Edgerton senior quarterback rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 143 yards and two TDs in the Crimson Tide’s 35-14 win.
Those wishing to vote for Johnson are asked to do so by 4 p.m. today at wissports.net.
