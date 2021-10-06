The playoff picture is blurry, at best, for a number of area teams.
Heading into Week 8, only Brodhead/Juda and Lake Geneva Badger are certain to be playoff-bound.
Janesville Craig is one win away from clinching a postseason berth. Walworth Big Foot, Clinton, Elkhorn and Evansville could become bubble teams if they can get to three conference victories.
Here's a look at area conferences and how things stack up playoff-wise with two games left in the regular season.
Badger Large
Waunakee and DeForest are head and shoulders above the rest of the league and both are serious threats to win a Division 2 state title.
Craig and Beaver Dam both sit with three conference wins and need one win in the last two games to automatically qualify. Craig plays host to top-ranked Waunakee before ending the regular season at Milton. Beaver Dam entertains Parker on Friday and wraps up the regular season at Waunakee.
With two conference wins at this point, Watertown would need wins over DeForest and Oregon to clinch a berth.
Rock Valley
Conference newcomers Monroe and Madison Edgewood already have clinched berths. Both teams are unbeaten in conference play and will meet in Week 9.
Jefferson and McFarland have with three wins each and need one win over the last two weeks to assure a berth.
Evansville has two conference wins and would need to beat Edgewood on Friday and Whitewater next week to earn an automatic bid.
Southwest Wisconsin
Brodhead/Juda is unbeaten and a state title contender, especially if the Cardinals end up in Division 5 as expected.
Southern Lakes
Lake Geneva Badger and Union Grove already have punched their tickets and meet Friday night to likely decide the conference championship.
Elkhorn sits with two wins and needs victories over Westosha Central and Union Grove to earn an automatic bid.
Capitol
Columbus, Lodi and Lake Mills already have qualified with four conference wins apiece.
Big Foot has two wins and needs to beat both Watertown Luther Prep and Beloit Turner to get in.
Weekend preview
A look at three area Week 8 games.
Waunakee (7-0, 5-0) at Janesville Craig (3-2, 3-4), Badger Large, 7 p.m. Friday at Monterey Stadium—The Warriors already have clinched a postseason berth; the Cougars need a win in one of their two final games to assure an automatic bid.
Craig will undoubtedly have its hands full with the top-ranked Warriors. Waunakee has outscored its first five conference opponents by a combined 219-42. Four of the five wins ended with a running clock.
"We have talked this week with our kids about needing to be aggressive and not play passively," Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. "As coaches and players, we know that we all have to be our best this Friday as Waunakee is one of the top programs in the state.
"We will look to get our skill guys in one-on-one matchups and hope that we can make the plays."
Craig had a halftime lead last Friday at Beaver Dam and a chance to clinch a playoff spot but could not finish the deal.
Best guess: Waunakee 41, Craig 13.
Janesville Parker (2-5, 1-4) at Beaver Dam (4-3, 3-2), Badger Large, 7 p.m. Friday at Beaver Dam High School—The Vikings hope to play the role of spoiler as the Golden Beavers aim to lock in a playoff berth with a win.
Gabe Klatt shredded Craig's defense last week. The sophomore tailback finished with 398 yards rushing and six touchdowns in team's come-from-behind victory. Klatt ranks fourth in the state in rushing with 1,430 yards and is averaging 204.3 yards per game.
"He's really strong, runs hard and has great vision," Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. "There are a couple of times on film when you think he's down, and you look up and he's coming out of the pile and getting more yards.
"The key for us is to make sure we wrap up and tackle."
Beaver Dam is averaging 27.3 points per game—but is allowing 27.2.
Parker finally got on track last week, pulling away from Watertown for its first Badger Large win. Sophomore quarterback Preston Nelson threw for 246 yards and five touchdowns and placekicker Kenneth Zavala kicked two field goals, including a 46-yarder to break the school record.
"I don't think the win changed much as far as our attitude goes," Kreger said. "These guys show up every day ready to work, and this week, it's been business as usual. But it certainly was a great confidence booster for us.
"The guys know we only have a couple of weeks left together, so they're going to go out there and give it their all each and every day. And that's all we can ask of them."
Best guess: Beaver Dam 34, Parker 28.
Lake Geneva Badger (6-1, 5-0) at Union Grove (7-1, 5-0), Southern Lakes, 7 p.m. Friday at Union Grove High School—This battle of conference unbeatens will likely decide the Southern Lakes title.
Union Grove's only loss of the season was in nonconference play against Mequon Homestead, ranked second in the state in Division 2.
The Broncos have allowed only 27 points in five conference games and have held their last four Southern Lakes opponents to seven or fewer points.
Cody Cotton leads the offense for Union Grove. The senior tailback has rushed for 907 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Badger has won six straight since a nonconfernce loss to Greendale in the season opener.
Cole Berghorn has been the best player in the Southern Lakes this season and it hasn't been close. The senior running back ranks third in the state in rushing with 1,557 yards and fourth in rushing TDs with 21. He's averaging 224 yards rushing per game.
Best guess: Badger 21, Union Grove 14.