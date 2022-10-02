WHITEWATER—Quarterback Bennett Keller accounted for five touchdowns as Evansville routed the host Whitewater football team 47-21 in a Rock Valley game Friday.
The Blue Devils (4-3, 4-1 Rock Valley) blew it open right out of the gates with Keller accounting for four first-quarter scores. Keller finished 7 of 11 for 140 yards with four touchdowns passing as the team became playoff eligible and remained tied with McFarland for second in the conference behind unbeaten, state-ranked Monroe.
Keller connected with Charlie Braunschweig on a 25-yard pass and Wyatt Klitzman's two-point conversion rush upped the margin to 30-0 in the first quarter.
Wyatt Nelson, who had 13 carries for 104 yards, scored for Evansville in the second quarter from 1 yard out. Keller connected with Klitzman for a 20-yard scoring strike, pushing the lead to 47-7 in the third quarter.
For the Whippets (0-7, 0-5), who were playing on their homecoming night, quarterback Eli Rodriguez went 12-for-22 for 133 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Ivan Gonzalez, who had five catches for 83 yards, caught a 6-yard TD in the second quarter. Aaron Porras had rushing scores of 1 and 41 yards in the second half.
Whitewater hosts McFarland this next week.
EVANSVILLE 47, WHITEWATER 21
Evansville;30;10;7;0;—;47
Whitewater;0;7;7;7;—;21
Scoring summary: E—Moellenberndt 21 pass from Keller (run failed). E—Maves 33 pass from Keller (Klitzman pass from Keller). E—Keller 3 run (Maves pass from Keller). E—Braunschweig 25 pass from Keller (Klitzman run). WW—Gonzalez 6 pass from Rodriguez (Cuellar kick). E—Nelson 1 run (Klitzman kick). E—Klitzman 32 field goal. E—Klitzman 20 pass from Keller (Klitzman kick). W—Porras 1 run (Cuellar kick). WW—Porras 41 run (Cuellar kick).
Monroe 52, Edgerton 0—Keatin Sweeney scored three of the Cheesemakers' (7-0 overall, 5-0 Rock Valley) eight touchdowns. The Crimson Tide (2-5, 2-3) tallied just 47 yards of offense.
MONROE 52, EDGERTON 0
Edgerton;0;0;0;0;—;0
Monroe;14;26;0;12;—;52
Scoring summary: M—Kaden Kuester 1 run (George Brukwicki kick). M—Alex Hernandez 27 run (Brukwicki kick). M—Keatin Sweeney 9 run (Brukwicki kick). M—Sweeney 62 run (Brukwicki kick). M—Sweeney 10 run (kick failed). M—Hernandez 1 run (kick failed). M—Lane Meier 1 run (kick failed). M—Jacob Flom 25 run (kick failed).
Statistics: First downs—M 27, E 1. Rushes—M 51-487, E 17-16. Yards passing—M 36, E 31. Passes—M 5-3-1 E 9-2-1. Fumbles—M 0-0, E 0-0. Penalties—M 3-15, E 1-5.
Badger Large
Sun Prairie East 62, Milton 12—The Cardinals (5-2 overall, 4-1 Badger Large) scored the first 41 points of the game and led 55-6 at halftime in Friday's 62-12 win over the Red Hawks (2-5, 2-3).
Jerry Kaminski threw four touchdown passes for East and ran for another.
For Milton, Ethan Mitchell caught five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, and Xander Wuetrich scored a rushing touchdown.
SUN PRAIRIE EAST 62, MILTON 12
Milton;0;6;0;6;—;12
Sun Prairie East;28;27;0;7;—;62
Scoring summary: SPE—Evan Richmond 2 pass from Jerry Kaminski (Trevor Schulz kick). SPE—Connor Stauff 6 pass from Kaminski (Schulz kick). SPE—Kaminski 13 run (Schulz kick). SPE—Stauff 29 pass from Kaminski (Schulz kick). SPE—Cortez LeGrant 57 run (try failed). SPE—Jack Watkins 43 interception return (Schulz kick). M—Xander Wuetrich 8 run (try failed). SPE—Jonathan Vande Walle 27 pass from Kaminski (Schulz kick). SPE—Billy Benson 1 fumble return (Schulz kick). M—Ethan Mitchell 21 pass from Tyler Zeal (try failed). SPE—Max Raimer 6 run (Colton Scherer kick).
Statistics: First downs—SPE 20, M 12. Rushes—SPE 19-277, M 21-43. Yards passing—SPE 204, M 202. Passes—SPE 19-14-0. M 34-18-1. Fumbles—SPE 0-0 M 3-3. Penalties—SPE 9-115, M 6-30.
