WHITEWATER—Quarterback Bennett Keller accounted for five touchdowns as Evansville routed the host Whitewater football team 47-21 in a Rock Valley game Friday.

The Blue Devils (4-3, 4-1 Rock Valley) blew it open right out of the gates with Keller accounting for four first-quarter scores. Keller finished 7 of 11 for 140 yards with four touchdowns passing as the team became playoff eligible and remained tied with McFarland for second in the conference behind unbeaten, state-ranked Monroe.

