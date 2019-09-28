Mother Nature merely delayed the inevitable.

Staked to a 20-0 lead when storms forced play to be suspended Friday night, the Evansville High football team added three more scores Saturday to beat Whitewater 41-0 in a Rock Valley Conference game.

Evansville (6-0) remains in first place in the Rock Valley. Whitewater (1-5) was shut out for the second straight game.

Tyr Severson had 167 yards passing and three touchdowns, while standout wide receiver Sulley Geske caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score.

Evansville, now ranked sixth in the state in Division 3, led 35-0 at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock.

The Blue Devils host upstart Walworth Big Foot (4-2) next Friday.

EVANSVILLE 41, WHITEWATER 0

Evansville;20;15;0;6--41

Whitewater;0;0;0;0--0

Scoring summary: Seth Maag recovered fumble in end zone (kick failed). E--Matt Forster 17 run (Tyr Severson run). E--Matt Kostroun 22 pass from Severson (kick blocked). E--Jaden O'Bel 26 pass from Severson (Austin Scofield run). E--Sulley Geske 11 pass from Severson (Forster kick). E--Geske 1 run (kick failed).

Statistics: First downs--13, W 7. Rushes--E 20-76, W 32-86. Yards passing--E 167, W 6. Passes--E 24-12-0, W 18-8-1. Fumbles--E 1-0, W 3-1. Penalties--E 3-35, W 9-70