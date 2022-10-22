The high school football season ended for Evansville and Milton on Friday, with first-round state playoff losses in their respective divisions.
Evansville 14, Lake Mills 41
Sixth-seeded Evansville lost, 14-41, to third-seeded Lake Mills (8-3 overall, 3-3 Capitol Conference) Friday in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs.
Evansville (5-6 overall, 5-2 Rock Valley Conference) couldn’t overcome Lake Mills’ 13-0 start. After cutting the deficit to seven, Evansville surrendered 21 unanswered points.
Bennett Keller led Evansville in passing with 82 yards and one touchdown. Charlie Braunschweig led the team in rushing with 68 yards. Kade Moellenberndt caught two passes for 29 yards and one touchdown.
EVANSVILLE 14, LAKE MILLS 41
Evansville;0;7;0;7 – 14
Lake Mills;7;13;14;7 – 41
Scoring summary: LM–Buchholtz 26 run (Levake kick). LM–Buchholtz 8 run (Levake kick miss). E–Nelson 3 run (Klitzman kick). LM–Stenbroten 25 pass from Belling (Levake kick). LM–Rguig 40 interception from Keller (Levake kick). LM–Rguig 38 pass from Belling (Levake kick). E–Moellenberndt 30 pass from Belling (Klitzman kick). LM–Kelly 7 run (Levake kick).
Statistics: First downs–E 11, LM 15. Rushes–E 29-134, LM 23-196. Yards passing–E 82, LM 133. Passes–E 30-13-1, LM 21-15-2. Fumbles–E 3-0, LM 0-0. Penalties–E 5-22, LM 3-15.
Milton 21, Kettle Moraine 34
Eighth-seeded Milton ended its season Friday with a 21-34 loss to first-seeded Kettle Moraine (8-3 overall, 5-2 Classic Eight Conference) in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs.
Milton (3-8 overall, 3-3 Badger – Large Conference) went scoreless in the first half of play. Its 21 unanswered points in the second half of the game couldn’t overcome their 34 deficit to start the night.
“The kids played hard all game,” Milton coach Rodney Wedig said via text message. “I’m proud of our seniors. Our younger guys hopefully understand the work we need to do in the off-season.”
Aidan Schoen led the Red Hawks in passing with 154 yards and two touchdowns. Garrett Bladl caught one of those passes and added 80 yards on seven catches. Brayden Hill ran for 29 yards on five attempts.
MILTON 21, KETTLE MORAINE 34
Milton;0;0;7;14 – 21
Kettle Moraine;14;20;0;0 – 34
Scoring summary: KM–Kohlmann 14 run (Eifert kick). KM–Schopp 64 run (Eifert kick). KM–Spellman 1 run (Eifert kick). KM–Portz 7 run (Eifert kick miss). KM–Wagner 8 pass from Spellman (Eifert kick). M–Bladl 19 pass from Schoen (Schoen kick). M–Bastian 15 pass from Schoen (Schoen kick). M–Mitchell 23 pass from Zeal (Williams kick).
Statistics: First downs–M 12, KM 9. Rushes–M 30-73, KM 25-224. Yards passing–M 186, KM 57. Passes–M 25-16-3, KM 11-8-1. Fumbles–M 0-0, KM 1-1. Penalties–M 6-60, KM 11-50.