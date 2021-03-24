EVANSVILLE
Garth Coats tries to look at the bright side.
Had Evansville’s football season been played per usual in the fall, the first-year head coach would have had just a few weeks to get ready before the start of practice.
Coats was hired in late June to replace legendary head coach Ron Grovesteen, who spent the past 37 years as Evansville’s head coach and stepped down after amassing a 283-121 record as a head coach.
As it were, Coats wound up having months to get ready. He and the Blue Devils are now set to open the alternate fall season Friday night at Whitewater.
“I wound up having six months to prepare,” said Coats, a 2006 Evansville graduate who was an All-American and two-time national champion at UW-Whitewater. “We got the staff together and did a lot of prep work leading up to the season, and the first two weeks have gone really well.”
The Blue Devils will also benefit from continuity. Coats has been an assistant coach in the program since 2011 and was the offensive coordinator a year ago.
“We’ll have the continuity of what Evansville football has been known for in the past,” Coats said.
“It’s just adding some new ideas.”
One other area that will not be new is quarterback. Senior Tyr Severson returns for his third year as the starter. Severson was The Gazette’s all-area quarterback in fall 2019 after throwing for 2,176 yards and 25 touchdown with seven interceptions and adding four rushing touchdowns.
“We’re expecting big things out of him this year,” Coats said. “We’re going to stay balanced and each week try to take advantage of what the opposing defense gives us.”
Waylon Klitzman and Tyler Zastoupil return to anchor the offensive line in front of Severson.
The Blue Devils will need to sort out the skill-position players around Severson. Matt Kostroun, who rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns and caught one other, and Mason Young, who rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown, are the leading returners.
“That’s one area we’ve got to replace a lot of production from 2019,” Coats said. “But we’re excited about some of our juniors who will get a chance.”
Defensively, Young is the leader as a returning first-team all-conference linebacker.
Kostroun helps anchor the secondary.
“Young is a great student of the game who helps get everythig aligned pre-snap and makes our calls,” Coats said. “We’ll have a lot of two-way players this year, but a lot of depth, as well.
“We lost about nine starters on defense, so it’ll be a new look in terms of the faces out there.”
And a new one at head coach, as well.
Coats is preaching to his players not to take this alternate fall season for granted.
“In a normal season, you’re guaranteed nine games, and if you take care of business you’re guaranteed one more,” Coats said. “Now, for us, it’s just five games and that’s what you get. Make the most of it.”