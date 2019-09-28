Mother Nature merely delayed the inevitable.

Staked to a 20-0 lead when storms forced play to be suspended Friday night, the Evansville High football team added three more scores Saturday to beat Whitewater 41-0 in a Rock Valley Conference game.

Evansville (6-0) remains alone at the top in the Rock Valley. Whitewater (1-5) was shut out for the second straight game.

Tyr Severson had 167 yards passing and three touchdowns, while standout wide receiver Sulley Geske caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score.

Evansville, now ranked sixth in the state in Division 3, led 35-0 at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock.

The Blue Devils host upstart Walworth Big Foot (4-2) next Friday.

EVANSVILLE 41, WHITEWATER 0Evansville 20 15 0 6—41

Whitewater 0 0 0 0—0

Scoring summary: Seth Maag recovered fumble in end zone (kick failed). E—Matt Forster 17 run (Tyr Severson run). E—Matt Kostroun 22 pass from Severson (kick blocked). E—Jaden O’Bel 26 pass from Severson (Austin Scofield run). E—Sulley Geske 11 pass from Severson (Forster kick). E—Geske 1 run (kick failed).

Statistics: First downs—13, W 7. Rushes—E 20-76, W 32-86. Yards passing—E 167, W 6. Passes—E 24-12-0, W 18-8-1. Fumbles—E 1-0, W 3-1. Penalties—E 3-35, W 9-70