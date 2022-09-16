JANESVILLE -- Bobby Engram is the new offensive coordinator for the University of Wisconsin, where he relies on running back Braelon Allen to fuel his offense.

Engram’s son, Trey, helped fuel Verona High past Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference football game Friday night at Monterey Stadium.

JVG_220919_PARKERFB02.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Parker’s Deezle Richards brings down Verona running back Trey Engram during the first half of their game at Monterey Stadium in Janesville on Friday.
JVG_220919_PARKERFB07.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Parker’s J.J. Douglas tries to push a defender away as he rushes with the ball during Friday's game against Verona at Monterey Stadium in Janesville.
JVG_220919_PARKERFB06.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Parker’s Cayden Brandenburg makes a 29-yard touchdown reception during their home game against Verona at Monterey Stadium on Friday.
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you