JANESVILLE -- Bobby Engram is the new offensive coordinator for the University of Wisconsin, where he relies on running back Braelon Allen to fuel his offense.
Engram’s son, Trey, helped fuel Verona High past Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference football game Friday night at Monterey Stadium.
The 5-foot-8, 166-pound senior carried 28 times for 127 yards and a touchdown as the Wildcats came away with a 26-19 victory over the Vikings.
Parker, now 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the Big Eight, matched the visitors in the first half, which ended with Verona leading 14-12 because of two missed conversions by the Vikings. Parker had three more first downs than the Wildcats (11-8) in the first half and outgained Verona 190-179.
But the Wildcats (4-1, 3-0) controlled the second half. Parker managed just 14 yards in the third quarter and recorded just one first down until junior force J.J. Douglas caught a 66-yard pass from Jeff Rowin and then a 25-yarder from Rowin for a touchdown with 1:27 left in the game.
“When J.J. is out there, that 14 can become 114 in a hurry,” Verona coach Andrew Riley said.
Douglas finished with 127 receiving yards on just three grabs but was limited to 48 yards rushing on 12 carries in Parker’s Wildcat formation that features the 10 other players lined up within the tackles with Douglas behind seven lineman and a line of three blockers between the linemen and Douglas.
The talented junior entered the game averaging 16.7 yards a carry on 24 rushes.
“Our Wildcat wasn’t that good in respect to other games,” Douglas said. “It worked some, but it wasn’t a lot.”
Riley said his defense had prepared for Douglas.
“There’s no doubt J.J. is an all-conference and an all-state receiver,” Riley said. “He works his tail off and is a great young man.
“It’s tough,” Riley said. “We didn’t want to play too much over the top of him, because then their other guys were going to go off.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Verona quarterback Kaden Kittleson scored on a 1-yard sneak on fourth-and-goal on the second play of the second quarter.
The Vikings controlled the ball after the kickoff for 11 plays but gave it up on downs at the Verona 26.
On the next play, Engram fumbled. Parker’s Carter Wesley recovered on Verona’s 29.
On first down, Viking quarterback Gavyn Novak found junior running back Cayden Brandenburg alone along the right sideline just inside the end zone with a scoring pass with 4:31 left in the half. The conversion snapped was mishandled, and Verona led 7-6.
Just two plays after the kickoff, Kittleson hit Aiden Haack in stride streaking down the sideline. Haack outran the Parker pursuit to complete the 70-yard score to put Verona ahead 14-6.
Parker kept pace by going 78 yards in 10 plays, starting with an 21-yard run by Douglas and a 13-yard run by Omar Stackhouse.
The Wildcats stopped the Vikings on fourth and 5 at their 15, but a penalty for roughing the passer gave Parker a new set of downs at the 8 with 10 seconds left in the half.
On first down, Novak found Brandenberg in the middle of the field at the goal line, and Brandenburg fell back into the end zone to make it 14-12. A two-point conversion attempt failed.
Parker coach Clayton Kreger was disappointed with his team’s performance that came on the heels of the previous week’s 35-33 thrilling victory against Janesville Craig.
“It was miscues on our part,” Kreger said. “Fumbled snaps, turnovers, penalties. We just shot ourselves in the foot.”
“Parker played a helluva game,” Riley said. “Parker is a tough team that is coached well.”
“We’ve proven we can play with any team in the conference,” Kreger said. “The only team that can beat us is ourselves.”
VERONA 26, PARKER 19
Verona;0;14;9;3—26
Parker;0;12;0;7—19
Scoring summary: V—Kaden Kittleson, 1 run (Drew Chorlton kick). JP—Cayden Brandenburg, 29 pass from Gavyn Novak (pass failed). V—Aiden Haack, 70 pass from Kittleson (Chorlton kick). JP--Brandenburg, 8 pass from Novak (pass failed). V—Trey Engram, 15 run (run failed). V—FG, Chorlton, 19. V—FG, Chorlton, 29. JP—J.J. Douglas, 25 pass from Jeff Rowin (Kenneth Zavala kick).