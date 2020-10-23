DELAVAN
The Elkhorn Elks got downright defensive Friday night.
Limiting host Delavan-Darien to 80 yards of total offense, Elkhorn rolled to a 22-0 Southern Lakes Conference football road victory.
Jake Rockweiler rushed for 144 yards, including a 55-yard scoring scamper late in the first half, as the Elks improved to 2-3 overall and retained the Hero Bowl Trophy--played in honor of the Wisconsin National Guard for the fourth straight season.
Elkhorn (2-3) led 13-0 at halftime and broke the game open in a 10-second stretch of the third quarter with a safety and a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Tyler Ellen.
Elkhorn coach Todd Ghilani said his defense set the tone.
"You don't really know it's going on during the game," Ghilani said of holding the Comets under 100 yards of offense. "But our kids really battled through adversity this week with the loss of one of our best players (Jake Burmeister), and for them to bounce back the way they did says a lot.
"I told the guys afterward that I lost to Delavan 48-8 my senior year and that stings for the rest of your life because it's Delavan and Elkhorn, so for us to put up a goose egg on the board is a heck of a job by our guys."
After a scoreless first quarter, Elkhorn got all the points it needed on a perfectly thrown 39-yard pass play from quarterback Charles Hall to all-everything Jake Mogensen.
The Elks made it 13-0 with 3:33 left in the half when Rockweiler broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and raced 55 yards for the score.
Delavan-Darien (0-5) simply couldn't get anything going offensively on what both coaches said was a sloppy playing field following two days of rain. The Comets had 17 yards rushing in the first half and only 32 for the game.
Delavan-Darien coach Hank Johnson said injuries continue to plague his team.
"Give Elkhorn credit. They did a good job," Johnson said. "We're struggling with some injuries right now and had to change some things up. Our kids are fighting, it just wasn't our time.
"It's little mistakes that continue to hurt us, and we have to get those corrected in practice and get healthier."
Elkhorn picked up a safety to go up 15-0 with 2:54 left in the third, and the lead grew to 22-0 10 seconds later when Ellen returned the free kick 70 yards for a touchdown.
The Elks finish the regular season with two home games, starting with Lake Geneva Badger next Friday.
"It's the same approach for us," Ghilani said. "Enjoy the win tonight and be ready to go Monday at practice. We've still got a chance to finish above .500 and that's a big deal."
ELKHORN 22, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0
Elkhorn;0;13;9;0--22
Delavan-Darien;0;0;0;0--0
Scoring: E--Jake Mogensen 37 pass from Charles Hall (Samuel Woolever kick). E--Jake Rockweiler 55 run (kick failed). E--Safety. E--Tyler Ellen 70 kickoff return (Woolever kick)
Statistics: First downs--E 18, DD 6. Rushes--E 44-240, DD 29-32. Yards passing--E 121, DD 48. Passes--E 15-7-1, DD 14-7-0. Fumbles--E 3-1, DD 3-2. Penalties--E 5-44, DD 6-45.
- Badger 14, Wilmot 0—Tannor Garrels ran for 68 yards and a touchdown and the host Badgers’ defense forced seven turnovers to post a shutout victory.
Garrels put Badger on the scoreboard with a 6-yard run in the second quarter. Billy Dzierzanowski returned a fumble in the fourth quarter to salt the game away.
The Badgers improved to 2-2 ahead of next week’s game at Elkhorn.
BADGER 14, WILMOT 0
Wilmot;0;0;0;0—0
Lake Geneva badger;0;7;0;7—14
Scoring: B—Tannor Garrels 6 run (Santino Butitta kick). B—Billy Dzierzanowski 76 fumble return (Butitta kick).
Statistics: First downs—B 8, W 10. Rushing—B 33-97, W 31-118. Passing yards—B 36, W 53. Passing—B 6-6-0, W 18-4-1. Fumbles lost—B 2, W 6. Penalties—B 5-34, W 8-44.