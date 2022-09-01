ELKHORN
Brett Le Blanc likely could snap a football and knock a tin can off your head from 15 yards away if he had to.
Until then, he’ll settle on hitting the hands of punters and holders.
The Elkhorn High senior can snap a football back so accurately and fast that he has a great opportunity to earn a Division I scholarship at the University of Missouri next fall.
He also was offered that opportunity from the Air Force Academy. Ohio State sent an assistant coach to Elkhorn to watch Le Blanc work out. Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Purdue and Kansas State also expressed interest.
All those schools’ football programs wanted Le Blanc for something he didn’t even try until he was in eighth grade. At the time, he was playing center and offensive guard. The team’s coach asked him to be the center on punts and extra points.
“No one else wanted to,” Le Blanc said.
That turned out to be the beginning of a beautiful relationship.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Le Blanc plays linebacker and tight end for the Elks, along with being the team’s long snapper.
With his flexibility and large hands, Le Blanc was better than average right from his first snap. Years of training and repetition has made him the No. 3 long snapping prospect in the nation, according to ESPN/Kohl's. Kohl's conducts national showcase camps.
A director at the last Kohl’s camps a month ago wrote: “Le Blanc’s ability to apply instruction immediately has taken his snapping to an elite level. He has total command of what he wants to do and ability to control his body throughout his entire snapping motion. … The ball flicks off his hands with the type of velocity I have only seen a couple of times, and he always had a clean rotation.”
Todd Ghilani, an Elkhorn native and the Elks football coach, knows about the position. Ghilani went from Elkhorn High to start 36 games at center in a four-year career at Northern Illinois University from 2000-2004. Ghilani then earned a tryout with the Dallas Cowboys.
“It’s unbelievable impressive what he can do,” said Ghilani. “Part of it is he’s worked his butt off.
“Having large hands has helped, but he has absolutely worked his tail off.”
As a freshman, Le Blanc watched NCAA Division II and Division III long snappers.
“I’m like, 'They’re not much better than me,'” Le Blanc said. “I wanted to play college football, but I’m not big enough to play wide receiver, tight end, linebacker, any of those, so why not do this?”
Le Blanc hired Nolan Owen, who specializes in working with long snappers, out of Chicago. He also works out five or six days a week at Evolve Performance Training Center in Lake Geneva.
“It’s repetition and building muscle memory,” Le Blanc said. “Right now, I train six days a week from anywhere between 45 minutes to two hours.”
Le Blanc won a national long snapping contest in late July that featured more than 300 participants to earn a spot in the Under Armour High School All-American game. Only the top 100 high school senior prospects are invited to the game that will be played Jan. 3,2023 in Orlando, Florida.
A week after that, he heads to Missouri where he will enroll for his first semester and begin winter workouts.
Le Blanc will graduate from Elkhorn High in early December.
Until then, he will continue practicing with the Elks and working out. He snaps balls into a soccer net and does virtual lessons with a trainer.
Ghilani can be thankful that there are soccer nets around.
“If you catch his snaps for more than five minutes, your hands hurt,” Ghilani said.
The Elkhorn head coach appreciates LeBlanc’s ability.
“I’ve been around a long time,” said Ghilani. “I’ve never seen a better long snapper than him.
“I did some long snapping in college,” Ghilani said. “I’m not even close to what he is doing.”
As a preferred walk-on, Le Blanc will have to earn a scholarship. All major football schools designate one scholarship for that position. The Tigers have told Le Blanc that he will compete against one other recruit to be the team’s long snapper on punts.
Missouri will have a returning starter as the long snapper on conversion kicks.
As Ghilani knows, Le Blanc can put some mustard on his punt snaps.
“They're like 45 to 46 (miles per hour),” Le Blanc said, “which is NFL grade.”
All he’ll need at Missouri is a college grade. The NFL might come later.