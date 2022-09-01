JVG_220902_LEBLANC.jpg
Elkhorn senior Brett Le Blanc is the No. 3 long snapping prospect in the nation and is a preferred walk-on at the University of Missouri next fall.

 Anthony Wahl

ELKHORN

Brett Le Blanc likely could snap a football and knock a tin can off your head from 15 yards away if he had to.

