Brody Christensen's name will not show up in the scoring summary, but the defender made the two biggest plays in Friday night's Southern Lakes Conference football game between the Elkhorn and Lake Geneva Badger.
The Elkhorn junior blocked a potential game-winning 24-yard field goal attempt with 1:17 to play and earlier blocked an extra-point kick as Elkhorn hung on for a 34-33 win.
The victory snapped a five-game losing streak to Badger and improved the Elks to 3-3 on the season with one conference game remaining.
Elkhorn led 34-33 with time running down, but Badger got down inside the 5-yard line before the drive stalled. An illegal procedure penalty pushed the ball back to the 7-yard line and forced Badger to try a 24-yard field goal on fourth down.
"We literally went from calling a timeout and letting them score because they had all three of their timeouts and could've milked the clock down to the end, to them jumping offsides, and then we make a play on third down," Elkhorn coach Todd Ghilani said. "Our kids stepped up when we needed them to against against a Badger team that is incredibly difficult to stop offensively.
"The kids' never-quit attitude has been key for us all season. It was a great team win against a very good team that is really well-coached."
Elkhorn took a 27-20 lead into halftime. Three touchdowns were scored in the last 1:25 of the first half. Tannor Garrels' 29-yard TD pass to Tyler Deleskiewicz with six seconds left in the half cut Badger's deficit to seven.
Badger (2-3) tied the game at 27-27 late in the third quarter on Cole Berghorn's 4-yard run. Berghorn finished with over 100 yards rushing and three TDs.
Jake Rockweiler gave Elkhorn the lead for good at 34-27 when he raced 69 yards for his third touchdown run of the game. The senior, who came into the game second in the Lakes in rushing, finished with 224 yards on the ground.
Berghorn's 3-yard touchdown run with 8:34 to play made it 34-33, but Christensen raced in and blocked the PAT attempt.
Badger had the ball inside the 1-yard line twice during the game but failed to score both times.
"The fact is, with our offense, we cannot get the ball inside the half-yard line twice and come away with zero points," Badger coach Matt Hensler said. "That's what it really boils down to.
"We played better, I thought, in the second half, but didn't make enough plays at the end."
ELKHORN 34, BADGER 33
Lake Geneva Badger;6;14;7;6--33
Elkhorn;7;20;7;0--34
Scoring: B--Cole Berghorn 8 run (kick failed). E--Jake Mogensen 1 run (Samuel Woolever kick). E--Jake Rockweiler 22 run (Woolever kick). E--Rockweiler 61 run (kick failed). B--Tannor Garrels 1 run (Garrels run). E--Mogensen 36 pass from Charles Hall (Woolever kick). B--Tyler Deleskiewicz 29 pass from Garrels (kick failed). B--Berghorn 4 run (Santino Buttita kick). E--Rockweiler 69 run (Woolever kick). B--Berghorn 3 run (kick blocked).
Statistics: First downs--B 20, E 15. Rushes--B 55-371, E 34-286. Yards passing--B 114, E 61. Passes--B 8-5-0, E 6-3-0. Fumbles--B 2-1, E 3-1. Penalties--B 4-25, E 3-23.
- Westosha Central 36, Delavan-Darien 14--The host Comets fell to 0-6 on the season.
A full box score was not immediately made available Friday night.
