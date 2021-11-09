The 2021 prep football season ended in a courtroom for Madison Edgewood and not on the gridiron.
Unbeaten at 11-0 and gearing up for a Division 4 state quarterfinal game, Edgewood was notified last Monday by the WIAA that it had been disqualified from the postseason and forced to forfeit all 11 wins for using an ineligible player.
Edgewood appealed the WIAA’s decision and filed a lawsuit and a temporary restraining order in the Dane County Circuit Court, but the WIAA denied the appeal last Thursday.
Kewaskum, which lost 40-0 to Edgewood in a second-round game, played in its place on Saturday, losing 44-7 to Columbus.
Edgewood’s disqualification left more questions than answers, with the most frequently asked being how does a school not know whether a student-athlete is eligible or not?
Cameron Fane was the student-athlete deemed ineligible. The WIAA ruled that Fane was ineligible because he had completed eight consecutive semesters of high school at the end of the 2020-21 school year, which used up his high school athletic eligibility under WIAA rules. To participate in a fifth year, Edgewood needed to fill out the WIAA’s fifth-year waiver form, which it did not.
Fane was granted eligibility by the WIAA to compete in track and field at Edgewood in spring 2021, but that did not carry over to his eligibility for the fall and the 2021-22 school calendar year.
Brodhead High principal Jim Matthys is also the school’s head football coach and former athletic director. He’s well-versed on transfer and eligibility requirements and was surprised that Edgewood overlooked the fifth-year waiver form that Fane would’ve needed to play football this fall.
“It sounds like there was some communication errors between the WIAA and Edgewood, but I certainly don’t know all the facts involved in the case,” Matthys said. “But what I do know is that the fifth-year of eligibility should’ve been an immediate red flag for Edgewood. You get four years in Wisconsin. That’s it.
“I know from my past, we look into transcripts and any information we can get on transfer students as far as grades and eligibility goes. We often times call the previous school just so we have all the facts straight on the student.”
Edgewood’s disqualification from the playoffs meant the 10 seniors on the team likely will never get a chance to put the pads on again. They came into the week thinking they were two wins away from making the short trip down Regent Street to Camp Randall Stadium to seeing the season end on a matter they had no control over.
“I really feel for the players on the team,” Matthys said. “Kids are resilient and will find a way to persevere, but that’s a tough way to have your season come to an end.
“Kids are really good at rolling with the punches, so my guess is that they didn’t even know there was an eligibility issue with one of their teammates. The blame falls elsewhere, but they pay the price.”
Eligibility issues pop up regularly, but certainly more so at the state’s private high schools compared to the public high schools. Private schools make their money by recruiting students to attend, whether it’s for academics, athletics or fine arts. And because transfers are much more prominent at private schools, you would think local administrations would be more in tune with the WIAA’s rules and regulations involving eligibility and transfer transcripts.
Madison Edgewood sure wishes it was.