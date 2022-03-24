EDGERTON
Mike Gregory will be inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 2.
Gregory, who was the head coach at Edgerton High School for 21 years until his retirement in 2019, is thrilled by the recognition.
“It’s a great honor,” Gregory said, “I’m really excited about it.”
There will be another spirit at Gregory’s table of 40 or so at the 43rd annual induction ceremony at the Marriott West in Middleton—one which will make the occasion more special for the Crimson Tide coach.
Gregory’s late father, Jack, was inducted into the WFCA Hall of Fame in 1997.
“It’s a huge honor to be considered in the same group as my father,” Mike said.
“He was my mentor. I am who I am because of him.”
Throughout his youth, Mike was involved with high school football. He remembers riding buses to football games when he was age 5 or 6, and Jack was the head coach at Big Foot High School in Walworth.
“I was the quasi-manager/water boy,” Mike said. “I kept stats when I was in middle school. When school let out, it was a race to football practice.”
Those races to the football field after school with his friends put Mike on his career path.
“That’s all I ever wanted to do,” Gregory said. “I had no other aspirations than to be a teacher and get into coaching.”
Mike fulfilled those personal goals when the Edgerton School District hired him as a physical education instructor in 1981 after he graduated from Ripon College, where he played football.
He was an assistant under his father at Edgerton until taking over the head coaching position in 1989.
Mike Gregory posted a career record of 93-93 in his 21 seasons as head coach. That included two conference championships and 11 WIAA playoff appearances, advancing as far as the Division 4 quarterfinals in 2018.
He remains the Edgerton High baseball coach, but Gregory has retired from teaching.
His former players keep reminding him of the good old days, something that makes his teaching and coaching years satisfying.
“That’s the best part—the relationships you develop with the kids,” Gregory said. “I have kids, that when they are home now, they stop over,” Gregory said. “Just to talk. I have kids that I exchange Christmas cards with.”
Andrew McGlenn, who played for Gregory in the early 2000s, presented Gregory with a collage pencil sketch that his uncle did. McGlenn now is an instructor and offensive line coach at UW-La Crosse.
“That kind of stuff is just priceless,” Gregory said.
And now it is time for Gregory’s peers to pay tribute to him.
Like father, like son.