Edgerton put a damper on Beloit Turner’s Homecoming celebration before Mother Nature had her chance.

The Crimson Tide had a touchdown on the scoreboard before their offense even had a chance to touch the ball, and Edgerton scored two more touchdowns in the opening eight minutes Friday night.

Behind dominating play in the trenches, the Tide rolled to a 33-0 victory in a Rock Valley Conference football game. The coaches mutually agreed to end the game at halftime after a thunderstorm moved in and threatened a lengthy delay to a game that was already in hand.

“To get that first touchdown off a three-and-out was huge,” Edgerton coach Mike Gregory said. “Then it was again and again. The defense really set the tone, and then our offense got rolling.”

Outside of a handful of penalties, just about everything seemed to fall in place for the Tide (5-1).

They had run just seven offensive plays by the time they led 20-0.

After Edgerton’s defense got a stop to open the game, Turner (2-4) lined up to punt, but the snap could not be handled. The Trojans briefly recovered but lost the ball again, and Crimson Tide junior Jacob Holloway recovered it for a touchdown.

“Homecoming Week is a special week for high school student-athletes, and as a football coach, it’s tough to balance those distractions,” Turner coach Derek Diehl said. “No excuses. But it’s a week you wish you don’t play the No. 1 team in the conference. Edgerton is that good. ... They’re definitely the best team we’ve seen all year.”

After another three-and-out by the Trojans, Edgerton needed four plays to go 48 yards, capped by Skylar Gullickson’s 12-yard pass from Drew Hanson.

Turner then went three-and-out again, and the Crimson Tide went 51 yards in three plays to find the end zone, with Hanson keeping on a run-pass option around the right end and sprinting 29 yards.

“It shows we have a lot of weapons,” Gregory said. “We can throw the ball, we can run the ball. We didn’t run have the stuff that we could have, because with the lead, why show it? But we can be a pretty balanced team.”

Hanson only needed to throw two passes on the night, and both were touchdown strikes to Gullickson. The two connected again on a deep ball over the middle, and Gullickson went 72 yards to the end zone to put Edgerton up by four touchdowns 11 seconds into the second quarter.

Senior running back Devin Jorgenson, playing in his first game of the season, rushed 10 times for 90 yards—including a three-yard touchdown with 9:55 left in the second quarter to complete the scoring on the night.

Edgerton outgained Turner 242-28 offensively.

“Up front, they have one of the best lineman in the state, I believe, in (Reed) Farrington, and realistically we did not have a solution for them up front,” Diehl said. “They were just better than us, and that’s no disrespect to our kids. The fought hard, we were just a little outmatched.”

Now at or near full-strength and riding a four-game winning streak after a last-minute loss to Evansville in Week 2, Edgerton appears to be building momentum for the stretch run.

“Evansville was a wake-up call, and Brodhead was our come-to-Jesus moment, where we really came out and took it to them, and our kids realized how good they can be,” Gregory said. “We’re explosive, have some skill, some good linemen up front, and knock on wood, are relatively healthy.”

Both Gregory and Diehl said the decision was fairly straightforward to call the game at halftime. Lightning continued in the area, and neither coach was interested in risking any injuries on a wet field in the second half of a lop-sided game.

Edgerton hosts East Troy in Week 7, while Turner travels to Jefferson.

EDGERTON 33, TURNER 0

(Game called at halftime due to lightning/coaches mutual agreement)

Edgerton 20 13 x x—33

Beloit Turner 0 0 x x—0

Scoring: E—Jacob Holloway fumble recovery in end zone (Ismael Diaz kick). E—Skylar Gullickson 12 pass from Drew Hanson (Diaz kick). E—Hanson 29 run (kick failed). E—Gullickson 72 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick). E—Devin Jorgenson 3 run (pass failed).

Statistics: First downs—Edgerton 8, Turner 4. Rushing—Edgerton 16-158, Turner 16-(minus-28). Passing yards—Edgerton 84, Turner 56. Passes—Edgerton 2-2-0, Turner 15-7-0. Fumbles—Edgerton 1-0, Turner 1-1. Penalties—Edgerton 5-45, Turner 6-37.