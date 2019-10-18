EDGERTON

The Gatorade baths never get old for Mike Gregory.

Edgerton High’s football coach got the big jug dumped over his head with about a minute left in Friday night’s 49-13 Rock Valley Conference victory over Walworth Big Foot. The victory earned the Crimson Tide a share of the conference title.

They dominated on both sides of the ball in winning their first conference title since an undisputed one in 2013.

“I got a dry shirt I can put on inside,” said a beaming and soaked Gregory afterward. “I got the bath, but these kids deserved it. I’m so proud of them.

“They came out and took care of business, and their reward is a place on our wall of fame that they’ll see every time they come into this stadium and every time they walk in the gym.”

Edgerton finished the regular season 8-1 and tied Evansville for the RVC crown.

Big Foot lost its last three games to finish 4-5 but is still expected to receive a postseason bid. The official playoff field was announced after The Gazette’s deadline.

Edgerton trailed 7-0 early but rattled off 49 straight points. With Edgerton leading 42-7 at half, the entire second half was played with a running clock.

Big Foot fumbled three times in the game and had four passes intercepted.

The Tide seized control late in the first quarter.

With the game tied 7-7, Edgerton’s Ben Wileman intercepted Owen Martin’s pass at the Big Foot 34-yard line and returned it to the 5. Devin Jorgenson scored on the next play to give Edgerton the lead for good at 14-7.

Ethan Krause then returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown on Big Foot’s next possession, and it was suddenly 21-7 with 1:29 left in the opening quarter.

Edgerton’s defense, led by Division 1 recruit Reed Farrington, forced six turnovers in the first half.

Big Foot scored on its opening drive but generated little offensively after that.

Edgerton quarterback Drew Hanson, who had four rushing touchdowns, said a players-only meeting two weeks ago has paid dividends.

“We just looked at each other and said we’ve got to pick it up,” Hansen said. “We’ve been working our tails off since then.

“Winning conference is the first piece of the puzzle, and now we have a chance to finish that puzzle in the playoffs.”

Big Foot will limp into the postseason, but first-year coach Mike Welden has not lost any confidence in his team.

“When we execute and don’t make mistakes, we can be a pretty good football team” Welden said. “Our biggest problem right now is we can’t get healthy.

“Tonight we ran up against a very good football team that won the physical battle up front. But we have to forget about this one, and if we make the playoffs like I think we will, take advantage of that.”

EDGERTON 49, BIG FOOT 13

Walworth Big Foot 7 0 0 6—13

Edgerton 21 21 7 0—49

Scoring: BF—Cole Vance 5 run (Owen Martin kick). E—Drew Hanson 22 run (Ismael Diaz kick). E—Devin Jorgenson 5 run (Diaz kick). E—Ethan Krause 31 interception return (Diaz kick). E—Hanson 3 run (Diaz kick). E—Skylar Gullickson 34 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick). E—Hanson 5 run (Diaz kick). E—Jorgenson 9 run (Diaz kick). BF—Owen Martin 3 run (kick failed).

Statistics: First downs—BF 10, E 11. Rushes—BF 39-152, E—23-150. Yards passing—BF 63, E 58. Passes—BF 16-6-4, E 7-4-0. Fumbles—BF 4-3, E 1-0. Penalties—BF 9-51, E 5-49.