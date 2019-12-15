EDGERTON

In small-town communities across the state like Edgerton, Friday nights in the fall are set aside for, in no particular order, fish fries, football and family functions.

For the past 55 years, fish fries and family functions took a backseat for Mike Gregory. Football took top priority.

That will change in 2020.

Gregory resigned last week after 21 seasons as Edgerton High's head football coach.

He finished on a high note, leading the Crimson Tide to a share of the Rock Valley Conference championship this past season. Gregory's career record of 93-93 included two conference championships, 11 WIAA postseason appearances and a berth in a Division 4 quarterfinal game in 2018.

Gregory said that despite good health, a strong senior class returning next year and a top-notch coaching staff working under him, retiring from football was the right thing to do.

"When you've been at it as long as I have, you just know when it's time," Gregory said. "And because I know there's a lot of talent coming back, I don't feel like I'm retiring simply because the cupboard is bare. That was important to me, to leave the program in good shape.

"I started out as a ball boy for my dad when I was 5. I've been a manager, a grad assistant, an assistant and eventually a head coach, plus I played football for three years in college (Ripon). I've got a granddaughter now, and my wife (Vicki) and I plan on spending a lot of time up in Oshkosh visiting her."

Gregory has been the head baseball coach at Edgerton since 1989 and will continue in that capacity.

A 1977 Walworth Big Foot graduate, Gregory came to Edgerton in 1981 and worked as an assistant under his father---Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame member Jack Gregory.

He said one of favorite memories working under his father came in the 1990 season.

"I was the defensive coordinator, and I remember we beat defending state champion Milton in the playoffs, and our defense came up with like six or seven turnovers," Gregory said. "That was a really good team we had, with guys like Tim Achterberg.

"Football was my dad's passion, and when I eventually took over the program, maintaining his legacy and the foundation he had set was very important to me."

Much like his father, Mike made football a culture in Edgerton. He got the community involved in fundraising projects, which included several improvements at the stadium--including the Jack Gregory Wall of Fame.

Gregory said of all the memorable moments he had as head coach, none stand out more than the 2013 championship season. His dad succumbed to Parkinson's disease and died Oct. 5, 2013. Edgerton clinched the Rock Valley championship the night before with a win over Clinton.

“I told my players that I’ll be forever grateful to them because I was able to go home after that game Friday and take his hand and tell him ‘Dad, we just won the conference championship,’” Mike said. “I know he was listening to me. He knew I wanted to share the news with him.

“The next morning, that’s when he drew his final breath. He waited until Homecoming was over."

Mike's younger brother, Mark, has been an integral part of Mike's coaching staff at Edgerton during his entire tenure.

Mike Gregory said that despite stepping down as football coach, he won't be a stranger. He remains head coach of baseball, and several players on the football team also play baseball.

"None of this was ever about me," Gregory said. "That's why I didn't make a big deal about retiring. This was and will always be about the kids.

"I can't wait for the baseball season, and I'm also really excited to see what the future holds for the football program. I'll help out with the transition any way I can."