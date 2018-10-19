EDGERTON
Make it nine straight for Edgerton High's football team.
Friday night in the first round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, the Crimson Tide rolled to a 42-18 win over Wautoma.
Edgerton (9-1) hosts defending state champion Lodi (8-2) next Friday night in a second-round game. The playoff win was the first for the Crimson Tide since an opening-round victory in 2013.
The dynamic duo of Jaden Johnson and Devin Jorgenson once again did most of the damage for Edgerton. Johnson ran for two touchdowns and threw two more to Skyler Gullickson, while Jorgenson had 201 rushing yards and a touchdown and also returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. Edgerton rushed for 358 yards and had 461 yards of total offense.
Edgerton coach Mike Gregory said his team set the tone early and that proved to be the difference.
"Our two-headed monster got loose again early, and that put them back on their heels right away," Gregory said. "We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times and need to shore up a few things, but I thought overall, we played pretty well.
"The key for us is that we can play better and will. But we also know the competition is going to get much better, too."
Edgerton scored 14 points the first six minutes of the game. Johnson hit Gullickson on a 30-yard scoring play, and after Wautoma responded with quarterback Ryan Lois' 64-yard touchdown run, Jorgenson took the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a score.
Leading 14-6, Edgerton pushed the lead to 28-6 on back-to-back touchdown runs by Johnson. The senior quarterback finished with 163 yards rushing and 103 yards passing. The Tide eventually led 28-12 at half.
"Our guys came in at half and said that their players were already sucking wind in the second quarter," Gregory said. "We knew that their depth, or lack thereof, was going to be a problem for them and that was the case.
"That's why it was important to put some points up right away in the second half and we did that. We gave them some momentum by allowing them to score right before half which gave them some life."
Edgerton got second-half touchdowns from Jorgenson and Gullickson and eventually led 42-12.
Gregory expected to play Lake Mills next Friday, but Lodi pulled off the upset.
"We're 1-0 for the season and get to hang a banner in the gym for winning a playoff game. We hope to be able to hang another one next week."
EDGERTON 42, WAUTOMA 18
Wautoma;6;6;0;6--18
Edgerton;14;14;7;7--42
Scoring: E--Skyler Gullickson 30 pass from Jaden Johnson (Gullickson kick). W--Ryan Lois 64 run (kick failed). E--Devin Jorgenson 82 kickoff return (Gullickson kick). E--Johnson 14 run (Gullickson kick). E--Johnson 34 run (Gullickson kick). W--Matt Maciaga 16 pass from Lois (pass failed). E--Jorgenson 14 run (Gullickson kick). E--Gullickson 27 pass from Johnson (Gullickson kick). W--Matt Kroll 1 run (run failed).
Statistics: First downs--W 14, E 18. Rushes--W 37-216, E 42-358. Yards passing--W 97, E 103. Passes--W 17-7-0, E 8-6-0. Fumbles--W 3-2, E 2-2. Penalties--W 4-33, E 7-70.
