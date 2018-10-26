EDGERTON
Edgerton High coach Mike Gregory just shrugged his shoulders when asked to assess the play of his quarterback Jaden Johnson on Friday night.
He’s seen enough of Johnson’s stellar play all season long that nothing he does surprises him anymore.
Lodi has now seen enough of him, too.
Johnson rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more to lead the Crimson Tide to a convincing 35-14 win over Lodi in a WIAA Division 4 second-round playoff game.
Second-seeded Edgerton (10-1) plays at top-seeded Lakeside Lutheran (10-1) in a state quarterfinal game next Friday.
Johnson was the story Friday. He rushed for 151 yards and completed 13 of 15 passes for 146 yards.
“He’s done that all year,” Gregory said, “but what stands out tonight was the number of key passes he completed. We knew at some point we were going to have to be able to throw the ball, and when we did tonight, Jaden didn’t miss.
“And the key for us was scoring on our first drive. Not only did it send a message to our kids, but it sent one to Lodi.”
Johnson got the scoring going with a 35-yard touchdown run that capped off a 92-yard drive, but Lodi (7-3) answered with a quick score to take a 7-6 lead.
The Crimson Tide then took the lead for good on the ensuing drive as Johnson hit Skyler Gullickson for a 12-yard scoring strike with 1:34 left in the first.
Johnson said being balanced offensively was the gameplan coming in.
“We knew Lodi wanted to stack the box, so when they did, that opened up the passing game,” Johnson said. “My O-line did a great job in front of me like they have all year, and the receivers all ran great routes.
“I think when we scored on that long drive the first time we had the ball, that gave us a lot of confidence.”
Edgerton, which won a second-round game for the first time in program history and tied its single-season record for wins with 10, led 14-7 at half. Johnson opened the second half with touchdowns runs of 31 and 21 yards on back-to-back possessions, growing the lead to 28-7.
Lodi got within two possessions late in the third, but Edgerton’s pass defense was stout and did not allow the Blue Devils to threaten after that.
Trying to run out the clock, Edgerton was forced to throw on fourth down from the Lodi 21 and saw Johnson hit 6-foot-8 Nick Spang for the final score of the night with just over a minute left.
After its win over the defending state champion Friday, Edgerton now sets its sights on another Capitol North team in conference-champion Lakeside Lutheran.
“The Lodi coach told me afterward that Lakeside is very big and physical, but that he thought we’d match up well with them because of our athleticism,” Gregory said.
“We’re just happy to be 1-0 again this week and look forward to what should be another great high school football game next week.”
EDGERTON 35, LODI 14
Lodi 0 7 7 0—14
Edgerton 6 8 14 7—35
Scoring summary: E—Jaden Johnson 35 run (kick failed). L—Riley Faust 16 pass from Quinn Faust (Austin Soehle kick). E—Skyler Gullickson 12 pass from Johnson (Mason Simmons pass from Johnson). E—Johnson 31 run (Gullickson kick). E—Johnson 21 run (Gullickson kick). L—Luke Beckwith 72 pass from Q. Faust (Soehle kick). E—Nick Spang 21 pass from Johnson (Gullickson kick).
Statistics: First downs—L 10, E 22. Rushes—L 25-99, E 46-255. Yards passing—L 115, E 146. Passes—L 13-4-2, E 15-13-0. Fumbles—L 0-0, E 1-0. Penalties—L 2-25, E 5-39.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse