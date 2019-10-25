EDGERTON

Edgerton High’s football team ran Mauston right out of town Friday night.

The Crimson Tide gashed the Golden Eagles for 370 yards rushing en route to a 45-8 win in a WIAA Division 4 first-round game.

Third-seeded Edgerton (9-1) plays at second-seeded River Valley (9-1) next Friday in the second round.

In winning its eighth straight game, Edgerton set the tone early and never let up. The Crimson Tide dominated on both sides of the ball.

“We knew we were the better team coming in, but you still have to come out and play,” Edgerton coach Mike Gregory said. “You just never know. A turnover here or a big special teams play, and the game can change quickly.

“But once we scored on our first two drives, I think we really had them back on their heels. And up front on both sides of the ball, we really controlled the line of scrimmage."

Tailback Devin Jorgenson and quarterback Drew Hanson combined for 325 yards rushing, including 252 in the first half, as the Crimson Tide built a 38-0 halftime lead. The entire second half was played under a running clock with Edgerton ahead by 35 or more points.

Jorgenson sliced his way through the Mauston defense for 222 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

The senior said his offensive line set the tone.

“The line did such a great job of opening holes that a lot of times the linebackers were the first ones trying to make a tackle,” Jorgenson said. “Everybody did their job like they were supposed to and executed the game plan perfectly.

“I could tell after the first couple drives that they weren’t going to be able to stop us.”

Edgerton never punted and scored on every possession except its last two, when the second- and third-stringers were in the game against the majority of Mauston’s starting defense.

Edgerton started the onslaught early.

Scoring on both of their first quarter drives, the Crimson Tide built a 14-0 lead. Hanson got his team on the board first with a 13-yard TD run, and Jorgenson pushed the lead to 14-0 on a 30-yard scamper on Edgerton’s next possession with 4:20 left in the opening quarter.

Junior kicker Ismael Diaz stretched the lead to 17-0 with a 27-yard field goal with 10:58 left in the half.

Jorgenson and Hanson made it 31-0 with short touchdown runs on back-to-back possessions, and Clayton Jenny’s 14-yard touchdown pass from Hanson with 36 seconds left in the half made it 38-0 and forced the running clock.

Gregory knows that River Valley, especially on the road, will be a much stiffer test next Friday.

“It’s going to ramp up big time next week,” Gregory said. “But I really like this team and the way we’re playing right now.

“Most of the so-called experts picked River Valley to come out of our regional, but I tell you what, I would not want to play us right now.”

EDGERTON 45, MAUSTON 8

Mauston;0;0;0;8–8

Edgerton;14:24;7;0–45

Scoring: E—Drew Hanson 13 run (Ismael Diaz kick). E—Devin Jorgenson 30 run (Diaz kick). E—Diaz 27 field goal. E—Jorgenson 2 run (Diaz kick). E—Hanson 1 run (Diaz kick). E—Clayton Jenny 14 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick). E—Jorgenson 16 run (Diaz kick). M—Gabe Kobylski 5 pass from Cade Hall (Isaac Sawyer pass from Hall).

Statistics: First downs—M 10, E 20. Rushes—M 20-52, E 38-370. Yards passing—M 139, E 58. Passes—M 24-11-2, E 8-5-0. Fumbles—M 1-0, E 1-1. Penalties—M 2-20, E 4-25.