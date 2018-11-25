Janesville Craig and Edgerton were the only teams in The Gazette’s primary coverage area to finish with an overall winning record this high school football season.
Edgerton put together perhaps the greatest season in program history, finishing with a 10-2 record and advancing to the WIAA Division 4 quarterfinals.
Craig went 6-3 in the Big Eight Conference, remaining in the title picture until the final week of the season. The Cougars lost in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs.
It’s no surprise, then, that the Crimson Tide—with seven of the 24 selections—and the Cougars—six—dominate The Gazette’s all-area team in 2018.
And yet 11 of our 14 area teams are represented by at least one player, showing once again that we’ve got plenty of talented players throughout Rock, Walworth and Green counties.
And our list seems to indicate the future is bright for area football. Ten of the 24 selections this season are juniors who should be back wreaking havoc on opponents in 2019.
Joining area player of the year Keeanu Benton, a senior defensive lineman from Janesville Craig, are:
Quarterback
Edgerton senior Jaden Johnson put together one of the most dazzling seasons in the state.
He finished 14th in the state with 1,917 rushing yards and scored 27 touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, Johnson threw for 1,158 yards and 13 more scores.
He was named the Rock Valley Conference’s back of the year.
“You look at 40 touchdowns and over 3,000 yards of total offense, and it was just amazing what he was able to do,” Edgerton coach Mike Gregory said. “I thought we’d be more of a 50-50 (running-passing) team this year, because we struggled to run the ball last year. But Jaden’s running just set us off, to a point where we sometimes only needed to throw four or five passes in a game.”
Elkhorn junior Mason Buelow has already worked his way into the Elks’ record books.
Buelow was named second-team all-Southern Lakes Conference after completing 106 of 210 passes for 1,264 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also rushed for 255 yards.
“He’s a leader with great character who has put a tremendous amount of time in the weight room,” Elkhorn head coach Tom Lee said. “We’ve got record books here from back into the 1960s and 70s, and he has broken school records for pass completions and attempts in a season, touchdown passes in a season and single-game touchdown passes. And he’s got one more year left to go.
“He’s a player all of our young guys look up to.”
Running back
Craig senior Tressin Kussmaul led the Big Eight Conference in rushing with 1,038 yards and in touchdowns with 14.
He averaged 6.2 yards per carry on his way to earning first-team all-conference and all-region honors. Kussmaul eclipsed 100 rushing yards in seven of the nine games he played and scored three touchdowns in a game three times.
“I was impressed with how well he played considering he was primarily a defensive player his sophomore and junior year,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said.
Edgerton junior Devin Jorgenson gave the Tide a one-two punch and a dynamic offensive backfield.
He was named honorable mention all-state and was all-region and first-team all-Rock Valley Conference after rushing 191 times for 1,586 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 148 yards and another TD.
“If teams wanted to key on Jaden, then Devin would get you,” Gregory said. “He was more of a power sweep guy who was elusive and quick in space. Once he got past the initial line of scrimmage, look out.”
Wide receiver
Evansville/Albany junior Sulley Geske was the area’s most prolific wide receiver.
Geske earned all-region and first-team all-RVC honors after catching 49 passes for 906 yards—an average of 18.5 yards per catch—and 12 touchdowns.
The Blue Devils finished 0-9, but five of those nine games were decided by eight points or less, and head coach Ron Grovesteen said Geske was a catalyst in keeping those games close.
“He made a difference in every game,” Grovesteen said. “Most of our games were close because of his ability to get open and make a play on the ball. He was a highlight this year for our very young team.”
Big Foot senior Aidan Greco continued to be a constant weapon in the Chiefs’ offensive attack.
He was a first-team RVC choice after catching 47 passes for 649 yards and seven touchdowns. Greco also ran 16 times for 100 yards another score.
“He’s got a really good sense of space and how to create it,” Big Foot coach Greg Enz said. “He’s not necessarily the fastest or strongest receiver, but he really understands how to manipulate his routes to get open. And he’s always had really good hands. What really took him to the next level is he really took the next step in terms of being a competitor.”
Tight end
Edgerton’s Mason Simmons didn’t necessarily put up the numbers he had as a junior, because the Tide became much more run-oriented. But that didn’t mean Simmons was any less impactful.
He was a key blocker, and he kept opposing defenses honest by catching 19 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, earning first-team all-league honors.
Simmons was also a first-team linebacker after posting 42 tackles—29 solo—including four for losses, a sack, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
“Mason sacrificed more than anybody on our team, and that’s what you need during a special season,” Gregory said. “He was our lead blocker on counter plays. We ran the ball more, so he didn’t get as many opportunities. But he didn’t complain once, just went out and did his job.”
Offensive line
Edgerton senior Jordan Lietz was the leader of an offensive line that paved the way for 3,713 rushing yards in 12 games (309.4 ypg).
Lietz was honorable mention all-state, all-region and first-team all-conference as both an offensive lineman and defensive lineman. He was the Rock Valley’s offensive lineman of the year and the defensive player of the year.
“Our group up front had a great year, and Jordan was definitely a leader,” Gregory said. “He was by far the best lineman in our conference. We’d run behind him all game and say, ‘Stop us.’ Most teams couldn’t do it. We’d run six, seven plays in a row right behind him.”
Craig junior Zach Veium was a first-team all-Big Eight choice after anchoring an offensive line that helped the team average more than 22 points per game.
Cougars rushers averaged 5.0 yards per attempt and more than 220 yards per game.
“Zach did a really good job of moving guys with double teams and pulling,” Bunderson said. “We’re excited to have him back next year to lead our offensive line.”
Lake Geneva Badger’s Kyle Freund was a mainstay on an offensive line that often featured a bevy of moving parts.
Freund was a first-team all-SLC choice as a guard who helped the Badgers rush for 5.5 yards per carry and 232.7 yards per game on the way to another postseason appearance.
“He made vast improvements from last year, when we thought he was already a good player,” Badger coach Matt Hensler said. “We were moving guys around quite a bit, and it seemed like we had a new lineup almost every week, but he was the one constant. He played consistently and played well.”
Big Foot junior Sam Dickerson continued the Chiefs’ tradition of successful offensive linemen by earning first-team all-conference honors.
“Really great feet, I think is the first thing that stands out, regardless of his size,” Enz said. “When you add in how big he is on top of that, he’s just got a lot of natural ability. A great student in the classroom, which translates onto the game field in terms of understanding, technique and execution.”
Milton High senior Eric Hessenauer enjoyed another solid year in the trenches for the Red Hawks.
Hessenauer was a second-team all-Badger South choice on both offensive and defensive line.
On offense, the Red Hawks averaged 4.5 yards per carry. On defense, Hessenauer posted 52 tackles, including 23 solo, eight for loss and one sack.
Defensive line
Craig senior Jacob Fieiras rebounded from injuries that hampered his previous two football seasons to earn first-team all-conference honors.
He recorded 51 tackles, including two for loss, with one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
“Jacob is one of the hardest-working kids in our program,” Bunderson said. “He was one of our most-improved players and was able to play at such a high level because of the offseason work he did.”
Edgerton junior Reed Farrington joined forces with Lietz to create havoc in the trenches for Tide opponents.
Farrington, who also received all-conference honors as an offensive lineman, was honorable mention all-state and all-region on defense after piling up 61 tackles, including 32 solo and 20 for losses with seven sacks.
“When you combine his size and quickness and his wrestling skills, he was almost unblockable,” Gregory said. “There were times he played in the other teams’ backfield. We’d put Reed on one side and Jordan on the other, and we liked our chances. They make you look good as a play-caller.”
Linebacker
Delavan-Darien junior Ross Gengler was a tackling machine for the Comets.
Coach Hank Johnson said the team moved Gengler to an outside linebacker spot, and he responded by recording 108 tackles, including 58 solo, 11 for losses and 4.5 sacks. He recovered four fumbles, forced one and intercepted three passes on his way to earning all-region and first-team all-Southern Lakes honors.
“We moved him outside this year and told him it would make him a better football player, because there wouldn’t be as many double-teams as he saw up the middle,” Johnson said. “We knew it would be a good move, but Ross really took it to the next level.”
Craig senior Sam Smith closed out his career with a season in which he ranked third in the Big Eight in tackles.
He finished with 84, including 36 solo tackles.
“Sam is the type of kid that you hope comes back to coach one day,” Bunderson said. “He watched more film than any player on our team, and probably more than coaches sometimes.”
Brodhead/Juda senior Nick Noonan was named first-team all-Rock Valley after posting 51 tackles, including 31 solo and six for losses and one sack.
Cardinals head coach Jim Matthys credited Noonan for being the quarterback of the defense.
“Nick was the leader of our defense,” Matthys said. “This year, we went to all the calls being made on the field, and Nick was the guy who made it work.”
Edgerton junior Ben Wileman is a middle linebacker who led the Tide in tackles with 111 (47 solo). He had seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble and intercepted two passes.
He was named first-team all-RVC.
“He was really able to read and diagnose things, and had a number of big hits,” Gregory said. “He has a nose for the ball and just made big play after big play.”
Defensive back
Craig senior Tegan Christiansen continued to be a difference-maker at the back end of the Cougars’ defense.
He finished with 52 tackles, including 20 solo and one for a loss. He intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown, and recovered a fumble.
Christiansen was named first-team all-league as a defensive back but also was counted on offensively in a conference that doesn’t feature many standout two-way players. Offensively, Christiansen rushed for 310 yards and a touchdown and caught 16 passes for 204 yards and a score.
“I was amazed at how well he played on defense considering he was also our second option in the run game, led our team in receptions, returned punts and was on the punt and kickoff teams,” Bunderson said.
Clinton senior Riley Anastasi hadn’t played high school football since his freshman season but decided at the last minute to go out for his senior year.
He became the Cougars’ most impactful player.
Anastasi earned first-team all-RVC honors as a defensive back after posting a team-high 77 tackles—41 solo—including eight for losses and two sacks.
“I can’t imagine what kind of team we would have been without him,” Clinton coach Jake Standiford said. “When Jack (Henschler) went down against Edgerton, Riley played quarterback. He also had reps as a tailback, at fullback and at wide receiver, and he played both cornerback and safety on defense.
“For a kid that hadn’t played a lot of high school football, it was impressive.”
Edgerton junior Sklyer Gullickson did a little bit of everything, but was recognized on the RVC first team for his work as a defensive back.
He finished with six interceptions to go along with two fumble recoveries and 27 tackles.
“He’s a shut-down corner who led the conference in interceptions,” Gregory said. “We played a lot of man-to-man, and he took teams’ passing games away.
“He also became our go-to receiver with seven touchdowns and 500 yards, so on both sides of the ball, he makes it so you’re not one-dimensional.”
Kicker
It’s hard to find a kicker that has been more consistent that Lake Geneva Badger senior Josh Taddeo.
Taddeo did not miss a kick this season, going 19 of 19 on extra points and 5 of 5 on field goals.
“He didn’t miss a kick this year, which is just unbelievable,” Hensler said. “Lifetime, if you take out the blocked kicks, as a high school kicker he’s 94 of 97 on extra points. And he’s made some huge kicks for us.
“And on kickoffs, he can put the ball anywhere you want it, so we directional kicked a lot. He’s helped this team out tremendously.”
Utility
Janesville Parker senior Brody Lippens gives our all-area team a dynamic returner.
Vikings coach Clayton Kreger said Lippens led the Big Eight in kick return yards. He returned 22 kicks for 487 yards (a 22.1 average), including one return for a touchdown and another at Sun Prairie that ended at the Cardinals’ 1-yard line.
Lippens also had 21 tackles and an interception on defense, caught 10 passes for 125 yards and rushed for 72 yards on offense.
“He is a leader in our building and has been a leader on our varsity team ever since he made the jump … as a sophomore,” Kreger said. “He is a playmaker and a ballhawk. What outsiders may not see is just how smart he is on the football field. Brody is like another coach on the field.
“He can play safety, cornerback, split end, flanker, kick returner, punt returner and is even our long snapper.”
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse